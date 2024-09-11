What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 12, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Your daily tarot card reading is here to share what your zodiac sign needs to know about Thursday. If you have a lot of work you want to complete, September 12, 2024, is your lucky day. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and the Sun will be in Virgo. These powerhouse energies provide support to remain committed and get things done.

Collectively, the tarot reading reminds us that we can hold ourselves back when we procrastinate or push our priorities aside. So, whatever you have on your calendar for the day, commit to and look forward to reaping the rewards of your hard work.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on September 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Sometimes, your greatest interests and pursuits surprise you, Aries. What you didn't expect to click does because perceptions of what something is like can be different from what it is. That is why trying new things and exploring adventures out of curiosity is so important. You never know what may be the thing you're looking for, so seize new opportunities!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Hold to your courage, convictions, and values; the rest will figure itself out, Taurus. This is a wonderful time to dig your roots down deep and firm your beliefs. That way, you can stand strong, even when they are opposed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Disappointments and failures are a part of the journey, Gemini. Making a mistake doesn't make you a bad person; it makes you human. It's what you do with it that matters. You may have encountered a personal setback and be fearful about what it means. However, this doesn't write the future. Now, you may just need to forgive yourself and open up to close ones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

It can be good to consider your memories in gratitude, Cancer, but don't let it become a trap in believing your best days are behind you. You are just getting started! Everything that has happened to you propels you into all that is to come. The "good old days" are not the end; you have a future to look forward to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are finding the things that make your cup overflow and your heart content. Notice what makes you thrive so that you can incorporate bits and pieces of it into every period. But this is your reminder to turn your face up to the sun, Leo, and count your blessings. Good things are here, and the results you have longed for are arriving.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Mistakes and realizing where things are going wrong can be beautiful, Virgo. When met with them, disappointments or negative feelings can arrive, but these can be blessings in disguise. Showing you exactly what you need to tackle to to level up.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Often, the right things won't have to be forced. There will be people and opportunities you meet with whom you naturally click. A strong connection is made before even intentionally trying to grow it. While beautiful things can also come from deliberately pouring into it, recognize the value of these connections when they come along.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Sometimes, obstacles hamper your plans. In those moments, accept and pivot. Things out of your control can occur, but you still have ideas and pursuits to implement, even if they occur at a different time or circumstance than you initially expected. Don't let these things stop you, Scorpio. It still can bloom beautifully, even if it doesn't come about as you initially anticipated.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Are you experiencing some obstacles in your relationship, Sagittarius? You may be feeling out of harmony with your partner or facing conflicts. The good news is that by noticing these and working with, not against, your partner, you can resolve them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

What makes you happy, Capricorn? It is a great time to implement more of those things, big or small. Life is too short to let it pass you by without intentionally soaking up the moments.

During this time, inspired to go out of your way to romanticize your life and find pleasure in the little things is being kindled. It can be simple, like calling a loved one or enjoying a cup of coffee.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Have you been experiencing bad luck, Aquarius? Your streak is coming to an end! Things are looking up for you. In addition, you can come out of your hardships stronger than ever by seeking the wisdom that's them.

"Why is this happening to me?" can press heavily on your mind, but you may find profit in asking, "What can I learn from this?" Press into the insight to be found in your experiences, Aquarius. In that way, even in the bad, good can be found.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Sometimes, the effects of a bad experience do not end as soon as you get out of it; you can continue to be affected by it after the fact. This is a good time to take a moment to fully acknowledge any worries or struggles you may be dealing with. A scenario may be playing over in your head, and your fears can grow larger than needed.

Noticing your struggles and giving them the space to exist and express themselves can be crucial to moving through them. You may also find support and relief in confiding with those you trust, Pisces. You've got this.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.