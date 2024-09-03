One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 4, 2024

It's incredible how one small change can create an entirely new mindset. For our Wednesday tarot card reading, we consider the planet Mars and its entry into a new zodiac sign: Cancer. Mars in Cancer drives passion and purpose toward domesticated matters.

We are motivated by things that satisfy our need for security and love. There can be conflicts, however, since Mars is a little uncomfortable in a water sign. Let's find out what area of your life may be affected most on Wednesday based on your zodiac sign's tarot card for the day.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for September 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Release the past, Aries. It's tough to enter a new era of your life if you are carrying old thoughts and beliefs alone. How can you learn to let go of past hurt and pain to enter a more joyful future? You may struggle to adjust to a new identity, and imposter syndrome could kick in. Rather than self-sabotage your dreams, address these inhibitions now.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Setbacks feel like defeats and failures but are life lessons intended to help you grow into the strong person you need to be. Try not to take something too personally. Be objective and view this situation from the outside looking in. When you can detach emotionally, you can see the situation for what it is, and avoid letting it impact your identity.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are human, Gemini, so it's natural for your mind to push you to do the opposite of what you set out to do, especially if you're trying to break a habit. Rather than fall back into an old pattern you're trying to break, reward yourself to stay strong. After a few days, it will be less difficult to recognize old patterns and say no to them faster.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Be in control of your emotions, Cancer. When someone tries to push your buttons, you can detach and prevent them from triggering a response. You can tell if someone is genuinely hoping to bother you for the sake of their enjoyment. Why give that person the pleasure?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are a Leo, and that makes you amazing. Hold your head up high. Confidence is an inside job, so when you feel down about yourself, try to understand why. During moments of self-doubt, ask yourself if you are hungry, angry, lonely or tired. Self-care can be a direct path toward feeling more like yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Are you around a negative nelly? One person's attitude and negative nonsense can bring an entire room down emotionally. You can set strong boundaries to avoid being around people who say things they should keep to themselves. It's one thing to have an honest opinion but another to deliver it without a filter. If you find it hard to listen to something because of a tone, don't be afraid to do what's best for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Anything is possible when you put together a solid game plan to succeed. The warning is not to procrastinate. Don't wait until the last minute to do something you know about in advance. Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays and vacation time don't have to be put on the back burner. You can break these events down into small steps you need to take and plan them out in advance.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Letting something go is easier said than done. Releasing your cares is a slow and intentional process. You can try to talk it through with a friend, journal your thoughts on paper or go out and replace old memories with new ones. You may experience moments when you can only think about what upsets you. Those days will become fewer, and then one day, you won't think about it at all.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Is this a pipe dream or something that could become a reality? You might not know if your idea is strong enough to sustain and build. Instead of daydreaming, put in a little effort. See if your vision has legs. Test the waters and explore what would make your dream work.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is not always what you make it. Sometimes, you can plan and put in all your energy, and suddenly, life detours you in a new direction. You might find that fate and fortune lend a hand in a place or situation you didn't anticipate. Be open-minded. Consider all options. When destiny and fate step in, you never know where life will lead you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

This day could feel a little bit crazy at times. When you experience a monkey wrench thrown into your plans, you must be flexible. Maintain a sense of humor. Try not to assume the worst. Think about your aim and objective for today, and keep your sights on the future. Today is a drop in the bucket; eventually, it all works out fine.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Be humble. When you know you are naturally talented in a particular area, it's hard to sit in the student's seat. However, being humble is your greatest trait when you are an understudy or learning from someone with more experience. Let yourself be teachable. With time, you'll master the ropes and soon be making money doing what you love to do, and who knows? Maybe you'll be the one teaching others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.