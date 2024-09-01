Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 2, 2024 — The New Moon Is Here

Today, the New Moon is in Virgo. This once-a-year cosmic transit can help you reorganize what is most essential in your life, allowing you to invest more time in the things that make you feel alive. Take the opportunity to clear away life admin cluttering your desk, tidy up your pantry, and commit only to things that serve a greater purpose.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for September 2, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Once you've set your goals and outlined your plan to achieve them, the key to staying on track is managing your energy efficiently. In a culture that often normalizes burnout, it's easy to become overwhelmed by your to-do list. Make it a priority to connect with your body and regularly check in with how you feel.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As you set intentions for this New Moon, allow yourself time to gather your feelings and thoughts without being too hasty about making any permanent decisions. Trust your intuition to recognize when things are flowing smoothly and when a creative pivot is necessary. This approach helps you act from a grounded sense of inner security, protecting you from relying on external standards that can't truly capture your deepest growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When we resist change, we don’t grow. Give yourself the chance to open your mind beyond your usual perspectives and consider the gray areas. A situation may arise that will challenge what you’ve always believed. What beliefs or perspectives might you be holding onto rigidly, and how could questioning them expand your awareness of yourself and the world?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Avoid getting caught up in checking off every goal on your list. To achieve crystal-clear thinking, staying grounded in your body helps you stay present. Remember, your body is the vessel for creativity, often communicating in subtle yet powerful ways. How can you create an ideal environment for your creative ideas to take root and flourish?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Instead of toying with ideas, this is an opportune moment to act. An opening in your resources and finances could help you explore new money-making ventures — without falling into a pyramid scheme. What resources or skills do you currently have that can assist you in exploring financial opportunities outside traditional frameworks?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don’t wait for Halloween to be who you really want to be. A personal reinvention could revitalize your goals, self-worth, and who you allow into this new era of your life.

Reflect on what aspects of yourself you’re ready to reinvent, and what steps you can take to begin this internal transformation. When things feel a little bit too heavy, call your bestie and talk through it, give your thoughts a space to breathe.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It’s easy to link our self-worth to how valuable we appear to others, often leading us to overcommit ourselves, regardless of whether our efforts are appreciated or recognized.

Reflect on a time when you overextended yourself for a project or person and felt drained afterward. Now is an ideal moment to realign with what truly matters to you, making choices that don’t require sacrificing your well-being.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Where are you playing yourself rather than playing the game, Scorpio? You often need to push back against societal frameworks, and your task is to resist thinking that your gifts have no place.

This is a good time to identify your ‘zone of genius’ — you may have more than one. How do societal expectations influence your decisions, and where can you push back to stay true to your unique path?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Before offering help to a friend or colleague, ask yourself, "Is my nervous system calm and balanced?" Sometimes, simply letting them know you'll get back to them within 48 hours allows you to assess whether you have the capacity to support them.

Sacrificing your emotional, mental and physical wellbeing to pursue success doesn’t have to be part of the equation. It’s just not worth it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A time of great change and adventure is upon you. Gather your bags, book an annual leave, and inform your inner circle. You won’t know where you’re headed until you get there, so pack what you need to feel equipped.

Once you decide you’re ready for this new journey, answer this question earnestly: What essentials —both tangible and intangible — do I need to carry with me to feel secure and prepared?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’ll be traveling more inward than outward. Focus on incubation and interior expression. The call comes from within, allowing you to tend to dreams that aren’t yet ready for exposure.

Pin these questions in your journal: What dreams or ideas have been quietly growing within me that I haven’t yet shared with others? How can I create a safe, nurturing space for my inner world to flourish without external pressure?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take advantage of this New Moon to reassess your priorities and eliminate anything non-essential, especially regarding where and with whom you invest your time and support.

You can’t pour from an empty cup, so don’t feel obligated to accept every invitation just because your calendar is open. By refining your schedule, you create mental space for more exciting opportunities. Strengthen your boundaries if saying ‘no’ is a challenge for you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.