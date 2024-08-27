Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 28, 2024 — Mercury Retrograde Is Over

Your daily horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign in astrology this Wednesday. The Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon will spend the day in Cancer.

Today marks the end of Mercury Retrograde in Leo. Over the coming days and weeks, you’ll be integrating the lessons you’ve learned around your creative gifts, returning to the essence of your inner child, and healing any wounds around taking up space in the world.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Over the last couple of weeks, think about the ways you may have infused more creativity into your passions. Perhaps you realized during this time that you’re ready to reawaken old dreams that you thought no longer mattered, but actually could serve as an essential piece of your purpose. How do you plan to nurture and integrate these revived dreams into your life moving forward?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As Venus rules you, you need to appreciate beauty everywhere around you. Over the last couple of weeks, you may have put more theatrical effort into brightening up your day with flowers, stepping into your ‘Empress’ energy, and trying to integrate more artistic flair into your daily routine. How can you continue to nurture your appreciation for beauty and your creative spirit moving forward? What new practices or rituals would you like to incorporate into your routine?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have noticed that you’ve been speaking up for yourself more and that you have found renewed confidence to advocate for your wants, needs, and desires. Don’t worry if you feel like you haven’t completely conquered this ‘lesson,’ as over the next few weeks, you’ll be integrating the lasting wisdom that this Mercury Retrograde has to offer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Over the last few weeks, you might have spent a lot more time reflecting on how you want to use your creative gifts to serve your community. Now, you can make some concrete steps on how you truly want to bloom in this area of your life. Have any obstacles or doubts surfaced as you've considered using your talents for the greater good? How can you overcome these challenges to stay on course?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Hopefully, with enough ‘visibility’ exposure during this Mercury retrograde, you’ve gotten used to being on stage. Working through some insecurities around being seen for who you truly are deep down may have been incredibly healing, even if there was some initial resistance. In what ways has the experience of being more visible been healing for you? Were there moments of resistance, and if so, how did you overcome them?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’re a natural learner, so you may have whipped out your pen and pad to take notes on how Mercury retrograde has shown you what it means to ‘master’ your skills and talents. You know more than you think, so it’s truly time to take your role as the true leader that you are. How have you recently embraced your natural curiosity and love for learning? In what ways have you been refining or honing your skills?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This Mercury retrograde season might have taught you how you may have limited your expectations of what you think is possible, particularly if you’ve absorbed other people’s fears and doubts. Consider yourself now ‘cleansed’ from being overly influenced by other people’s thoughts and visions so you can make your own mark.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might have noticed that a few things are not up to scratch in the work arena, whether it’s the projects you’ve been working on or the management team. Now that you’ve spotted the things that are out of alignment, this is the time to act, so use your voice and raise the bar to increase the quality and efficiency of the workplace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

No matter how niche your interests are, there is a place for your knowledge, passions, and expertise. This is a great time to figure out how you can shape your interests into something tangible that rewards you, whether that’s financially or through public recognition for your incredible mind. How can you shape your unique knowledge and expertise into something tangible that others can benefit from? What steps could you take to share your passions more widely?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This Mercury retrograde season might have been an intense reflective period for you, as you examined how you truly allow people to see the inner child within you. You may have let go of some barriers that made you want to hide, renewing your self-confidence. What insights did you gain about how you present your true self to the world?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may have had some transformational conversations with your loved ones, which could help clear the air regarding anything you feel has been unspoken, or help you figure out which connections truly make you feel safe, seen, and understood. Reflect on any unspoken thoughts or feelings that were finally expressed. How did these conversations impact your relationships?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you may not realize how impactful your creativity and artistry is on your community, not just in the traditional sense of artmaking like painting and sculpting, but in how you’re able to think outside of the box and come to solutions that benefit and consider the majority. Now that Mercury Retrograde is over, it’s time to truly put your creativity on public display for all to admire.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.