Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 26, 2024 — The Last Quarter Moon Is Here

Monday's horoscope involves the Moon shifting into its last quarter phase in the sign of Gemini. The last quarter moon is a time for inward reflection, and in Gemini, we may be inclined to reflect on how we’ve executed our recent ideas. We might also connect new patterns that we’ve never noticed before, whether in our work or how we see the world, to break through old illusions and judgments.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for August 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may notice changes in your local neighborhood that you hadn’t seen before. In fact, you might feel a stronger urge to immerse yourself in your community. This is a great time to think about what you could contribute to bring people together. Ask yourself: What talents, skills, or resources do I have that could benefit my local community? How might I use them to bring people together?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may get new ideas on how to make money more efficiently and strategically, without putting in extra hours. Perhaps a mindset shift is needed around what it means to work hard. Consider whether some of your beliefs about money, passed down from your parents or caregivers, are no longer useful - particularly if there has been any fear around how abundance is scarce and any negative attitudes around worthiness of being well resourced.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What happens when you look at the world through new eyes? You start seeing the synchronicities that have been all around you. This is a time when old perceptions and judgments dissolve, allowing you to experience a renewal that enriches your inner world. Ask yourself: What new experiences or opportunities have emerged from seeing the world through fresh eyes? How am I embracing these changes?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your dreams may be powerful during this time, revealing new stories from your unconscious. This is a potent day to journal, as your mind is open to understanding your inner feelings and expressing them in ways you couldn’t before. Let your mind roam free, don’t try to bottle them into preconceived notions and just let your unconscious do the ‘talking’ you’ll soon realize how much this can help you to release any internal tension that you’ve been mentally holding on to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, you may identify some missing links in your long-term vision, revealing overlooked factors that can shape it for the better. You might discover alternative pathways to achieve the same goal, and the route may now be clearer and more creative. Ask yourself: What have I overlooked in the past that is now revealing itself as essential to achieving my vision? How can I incorporate these insights into my plans?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you’ve been questioning your career path, you may experience sudden awakenings that prompt you to reflect on whether you’re truly living in the mastery of your creative work. You might also consider whether you have the capacity to challenge yourself by learning a new skill. Ask yourself: Do I feel like I am truly living in the mastery of my creative work? If so, what aspects of my work affirm this? If not, what is missing?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you’ve been feeling disappointed, your faith in the future may be restored. This is a great time to boost your inner belief in yourself and what you’re capable of. It’s also a good time to share your ideas with others, as you can feed off each other’s creative energy more than usual. Ask yourself: What recent experiences or realizations have helped restore my faith in the future? How has this renewed faith shifted my outlook?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may have deeper questions about your relationship with intimacy, both within yourself and with others. We can only go as deep in our relationships as we’ve gone within ourselves. You might think about whether you have any inhibitions about releasing control or maintaining appearances in your relationships, and how letting go of these ‘masks’ can create more space for authentic expressions and genuine bonding.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may find closure in some of your relationships, allowing you to put certain issues to rest that you thought required concrete answers. This is a wonderful time to practice the delicate art of forgiveness. Think about who you could extend forgiveness to—it might even be yourself. Ask yourself: What unresolved emotions or conflicts am I ready to let go of? How will this bring peace to my relationships?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a good time to finish up long-standing projects, freeing up your time to be more creative and to reconnect with your inner child. Old obligations may be coming to an end. Something inside of you could be ready for a new creative challenge. Ask yourself: How do I feel about letting go of old obligations? What opportunities might open up for me once these commitments are fulfilled?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Play around with different creative mediums, as you might feel a little restless about your creative process today. This restlessness can spark new ideas and help you notice other parts of yourself that want to be seen and expressed. Ask yourself: In what ways have I been feeling restless or stuck in my current creative routine? How can I use this restlessness as a catalyst for new ideas?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may be more reflective about your emotional world than usual, and you might come to several truths about your family patterns that you couldn’t see before. This insight could heal old wounds or clear up misunderstandings, helping you feel more rooted in who you are. Ask yourself: What practices or conversations can I engage in to further explore and heal my emotional world and family relationships?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.