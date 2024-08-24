Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For August 25, 2024

The Taurus Moon aligns with Venus in Virgo on Sunday, August 25, and love horoscopes encourage you to embrace what feels easy on your heart. There is no such thing as too good to be true regarding love and romance. Instead of looking for something wrong, today is the day to simply accept that the love that is meant for you is the one that arrives with ease.

Although toxic and chaotic relationships tend to cause the most significant periods of growth and even angst, the most complex connection to receive is calm. While hard on the heart, it is easy for most to accept relationships filled with a lack of reciprocity, unavailability, or always having a dramatic storyline.

Even if it’s challenging to be in these connections, it is easier to operate from the mindset that you must work, strive or even sacrifice for what you desire rather than simply receiving what you want.

August 25, 2024 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, to have the love you’ve always wanted, remember that you deserve it. You don’t have to waste your time in your head or question how good this connection feels. Let yourself understand that this is how love should feel, even if the lack of highs and lows leaves you feeling disorientated. Being able to receive what you deserve is just as important as discerning the kind of love you want.

Taurus

You deserve that soul-connected deep love, Taurus, so there is no point in focusing only on what seems logical or practical. Your intuition guides you toward taking a particular step or risk in your current relationship. This will allow you to progress this connection and show up more authentically.

Try to understand this only feels like a big step because you are about to have the kind of love you’ve always desired – but haven’t yet had.

Gemini

Listen to yourself when it comes to your romantic dreams, dear Gemini. While you are busy trying to focus on the foundation of your life, it doesn’t mean that all romance has to go out the window.

Try to be more mindful about creating time for establishing a practical life together and honoring your desires for romance. Whether it’s having a standing date night or even a daily routine that provides some quality time, you are being guided to realize that you really can have it all.

Cancer

You have to let others start being there for you, Cancer, in all the ways you try to be there for them. Whether this is solely in your romantic relationship or even in other close connections, you need to allow yourself to open up and receive help from those who care about you to have that feeling of intimacy and support.

Try to focus on being more emotionally vulnerable, and instead of just thinking you can handle everything on your own, try asking your partner for help.

Leo

You can’t necessarily approach your romantic relationship like you do your career, dear Leo. While personal relationships will always differ from your professional goals, one important aspect to remember is whether you are genuinely advocating for what you need and value in your connection.

If you have no problem speaking up for yourself at work but are less inclined to voice your needs in your romantic connection, it may be time to change that.

Virgo

Everything you want can be real, Virgo, but you have to be honest about what you need from life. It seems you’ve been so focused on hitting those important romantic milestones that you may not have been honoring your truth.

This doesn’t mean you have to choose between love or your dreams, but you do need to let yourself feel everything that you are so that you can start making a bridge between what you thought you wanted — and the love you actually need.

Libra

Understanding your feelings is key to creating the kind of romantic relationship you desire, dear Libra. As you may feel less social around this time, take it as an opportunity to reflect more on your true feelings regarding the romantic changes you’ve been going through and what you desire for that type of connection in your life.

This isn’t about making any big moves; it is simply about understanding more of what you’re feeling and why so that you can embody greater confidence in your romantic life.

Scorpio

Love doesn’t always arrive in fanfare and fireworks, sweet Scorpio; sometimes, it’s in finally seeing someone you’ve always known in a new light. You may have to make peace with how you thought love would appear versus how it is.

This isn’t about sacrificing anything but seeing what you have to gain by opening your heart to this potential romance. Whether it’s a friend or coworker, the love you’ve dreamed of has always been much closer than you thought.

Sagittarius

Before you go rushing ahead with obligations or that inner quest for success, Sagittarius, make sure that you feel connected to your choices.

Today, you have an opportunity to understand yourself more deeply and learn that you are worthy of having what you’ve always desired without feeling like you must give something up in the process. Listen to that inner feeling or voice, as you may be guided to do something unexpected today.

Capricorn

Let yourself change your mind, Capricorn, so you don’t miss out on an opportunity for amazing love. There is an opportunity to truly reconnect with your emotional side today and understand more fully what you want from a particular relationship.

This might open up possibilities of marriage or even a long-distance love affair, so while there might be some hesitancy to listen to your heart, it’s a risk you should take.

Aquarius

You might find yourself having some meaningful conversations, Aquarius, which could change the course of your relationship. Instead of clinging to this connection in a particular way, try to be open to how it organically wants to show up in your life.

You don’t want to miss out on something great, simply because you’re scared of letting someone in again and being hurt. It’s time to open your heart to love and take this next step, no matter how big it currently feels.

Pisces

It’s time to let your heart do the talking, dear Pisces. While you’ve been busy trying to ensure you are approaching romantic matters differently, you now have to trust the inner work you’ve been doing.

Don’t let logic rule out what your heart is telling you around this time, especially as you can see significant progress in your relationship. Be vulnerable and speak from your emotions instead of what you are only thinking. When you can do this, you can also learn how your partner truly feels.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.