Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 23, 2024 — The Moon Enters Taurus

The universe is active, with the Moon starting several conversations before leaving Aries and entering Taurus.

Today, Mercury in Leo is in a harmonious sextile with Mars in Gemini. Your mind is incredibly agile today, you can execute ideas quickly, and share it in a way where others are intrigued to discover more. Charisma can go a long way. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for August 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is an incredible time to communicate and learn how to prioritize your needs within your romantic connections. Communicating your needs isn’t selfish, it is an act of vulnerability that has the power to foster new levels of intimacy as it offers the relationship a chance to create more harmonious and authentic foundations.

What are your most important needs in your relationships? How can you communicate these needs clearly and confidently, without feeling guilty or selfish?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may start thinking about how you can use your resources, time, energy, and finances in a way that fulfills you more creatively and helps you express yourself more authentically. You might even think about enrolling in a course, not for professional reasons, but just to help you discover more of what brings you joy.

What activities or interests have you always wanted to explore purely for the joy of it?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may have some insights about things you may have wanted to create but didn’t exactly have the image in mind of what that would be. Now you may have more of a crystalized vision, so you can act quicker on your instincts without questioning whether you’re going in the right direction.

Reflect on a time when you hesitated to act due to uncertainty. How can you use your current clarity to overcome hesitation and make decisive moves toward your goals?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Use the richness of your imagination to dream about opportunities that can help you expand financially. Think about what you can do with your resources — it’s not just about hoarding it in the bank account!

This can help remind you and push you to keep going even when you can’t see the possibilities directly in front of you. These exercises remind you that you can not only dream what is possible but create actionable steps to go after them, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today you may feel like you are the creator of your own world, and you have a greater understanding of how you want to positively impact the world. During this time, you can release all doubt and worry about how your power and influence can impact the world and your community.

The more you make it less about your ‘ego’ the more you can see how you can make a difference without letting insecurities meddle in the process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you may feel the urge to break out of your usual routine and find new ways to feel free. If you’ve been in a period of feeling restricted, this can give you a chance to let go of that fear of initiating change. This is a chance to act on your random impulses and allow yourself to pivot and adapt to new changes in your environment.

What aspects of your current routine feel restrictive or monotonous? How can you introduce new activities or habits that make you feel freer and more energized?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you've placed some long-term projects on the back burner, you may feel suddenly motivated to get them into motion again. You’ll likely be drawn to projects that light you up, which can ignite your creative lens.

You may be less concerned with the details so that you can focus on how much you can expand the idea or project itself. Remember, you don’t need to have the entire map scaled to the end, you just need to start with the seed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Give yourself permission to do something creative, such as a passion project, as it can cultivate more meaning in your life. Sometimes when we feel like we’ve given all of our time and energy to serve other people's agendas, we feel like we haven’t cultivated anything for ourselves.

What creative project or passion have you been neglecting due to other commitments? How can giving yourself permission to pursue it add more meaning and fulfillment to your life?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may feel the urge to be bolder, honest, and more raw in the relationship arena. This energy can help rebalance you to tend to your own needs, and perhaps be more direct and assertive with what you need within relationship dynamics. When you don’t feel like your needs are being met, it’s easy to become resentful or display passive-aggressive behaviors.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You might feel some inner changes in yourself that may offer the gift of transformation and renewal. But, because you may feel this deeply, you may feel more reactionary than usual.

When we make the unconscious conscious, we can understand ourselves on a more intimate level. Focus on what makes you feel sensual, creative, and curious to channel this energy into things that help make you feel grounded and embodied.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you may have a boost of vitality to pursue your goals with incredible motivation within the arena of collaboration.

This cosmic energy can help you take the lead if need be to complete projects or plans with other people, which can actually strengthen your connection. Being recognized as a leader can feel empowering and they may even pinpoint gifted traits within you that you didn’t realize you had.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have the courage to conquer what your heart desires, particularly when it comes to working on a dream project. Speak it out loud to the universe and share your imaginative dreams with your colleagues — don’t keep it to yourself.

You never know who can be your fairy godmother, as you have many allies around you that want to see you win. What is one step you can take today to move closer to a dream project that excites you? How can you involve others in this process to gain momentum?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.