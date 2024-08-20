How Venus Square Mars Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On August 21, 2024

Venus will square Mars on Wednesday, which may create relationship tension, according to our daily love horoscope for Wednesday, August 21. Often, it seems that one of the most important lessons of love is that you will never have to fight to receive what is meant for you.

Yet, wounding can often play a significant role in this as it has you chasing emotionally unavailable people or even toxic relationships, as your worthiness is still being tied to making someone love you in the ways you have always desired.

When you realize, though, that you have always been worthy and will never have to struggle, convince, or put up with hurtful behavior, you also move into the place to attract what has always been destined with you.

Pay attention to these themes in your relationship as Venus in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini on Wednesday. You will receive the clarity you need of this relationship's purpose in your life — and be given the power to change how you approach love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 21, 2024:

Aries

There is an allure of the unavailable, Aries, but you have to realize it is only a reflection of your own. No matter how much you believe you are open and are ready for that great love if you find yourself still seeing unavailability or games as attractive, then it’s time to start looking within for the answers. Challenge yourself to fully receive the love you’ve always desired, because it will be worth it when you do.

Taurus

You don’t need to impress someone who actually wants to be in your life, Taurus. Be mindful of feeling like you are being drained for all you do for your partner, especially if you’re not receiving that same reciprocal thoughtfulness from them.

Let yourself hold space for them to show up and to be the giver in the connection for once. You are worthy of everything you give to others, but you also have to create the space to receive it.

Gemini

Don’t be afraid of embracing your full self, Gemini, no matter how much you may hold fears about being truly accepted by your partner. To feel loved, you can make the radical decision to simply be yourself. Whether that is owning who you are or letting them see your quirky side, you need to stop worrying so much about how you are being seen and instead just make the choice to be yourself. This is the only way you will be able to know if the love is genuine.

Cancer

There has been an inner battle going on recently, Cancer, which has kept you from pursuing the love you really want. While it might be due to trust issues or unworthiness, you may realize how you are the one blocking yourself from receiving the love you want.

Try to become a little braver regarding matters of the heart and start believing that the relationship you dream of is possible.

Leo

Just because it feels like you and your partner haven’t agreed on a particular issue, Leo, doesn’t mean the relationship is doomed. Instead, try to lean into realizing this is a test of your communication skills and whether or not you’ll open up to compromise or shut down in avoidance.

You need to realize that as much as it might seem otherwise, you are not always right — just as your partner isn’t. The more you can leave your pride at the door, the better your relationship will have a chance to become.

Virgo

No matter how much your partner loves you, dear Virgo, it will never replace the love you hold for yourself. When you can give yourself time to develop a deeper sense of self-love, acceptance, and even affection for yourself, you go into a relationship with your cup already full, so anything you receive from your partner is just an added bonus.

Some of what you’ve been experiencing in your relationship recently is because you’re looking for them to do something you haven’t yet done for yourself, so addressing it can positively affect the future of your connection.

Libra

No one is holding you back from anything, Libra, even if that is the excuse you’ve been telling yourself. Even if your partner isn’t invested in the same dreams as you are, they aren’t holding you back, but rather your attachment to them is.

When you start to empower yourself more, you will also start to realize that you are in charge of your own destiny.

Scorpio

You are incredibly motivated at this time to seize the opportunities for newness in your life, Scorpio. But you also have to make sure you are showing up for yourself rather than just waiting for others to notice you.

Claim your space in this world and realize that you don’t need anyone to choose you once you have chosen yourself, of course. This will change the romantic playing field forever and help you attract a healthier partner.

Sagittarius

Deep changes are in store for you, Sagittarius, but you must be willing to hold space for the unknown. These changes will occur within the depths of yourself and your relationship, acting as a catalyst for a profound transformation.

How you see yourself, love and even life will be shifting, but you have to allow yourself to receive this new lens; otherwise, you will continue to feel out of place in your relationship and life.

Capricorn

The more important aspect of love isn’t when you realize your relationship has gotten off track, Capricorn, but what you will do to correct it. It may be time to rehash relationship dynamics and agreements, so you and your partner feel fulfilled.

Give each other space to truly grow into your best selves. The best relationships encourage growth, so by prioritizing this theme, you can feel confident that there will be no end to your love.

Aquarius

Let yourself challenge the previous ideals that you held for love, Aquarius. This doesn’t mean you realize you no longer want commitment or even a long-term relationship, but it does allow you to create what resonates the most deeply.

When you can be honest about what you want and brave enough to challenge the status quo of relationships, you can also manifest the fate that aligns most deeply with your own truth.

Pisces

Try to allow yourself the time to become accustomed to this new chapter of love, dear Pisces. While feeling incredibly directed and motivated to pursue and continue to build a particular relationship, you are also hesitant at the same time.

Your life will be changing, likely where you call home, but you also get to decide what feels best for you. Honor your feelings, but don’t let them stop you from having the relationship you have always desired.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.