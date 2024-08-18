Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading During The Full Moon In Aquarius On August 19, 2024

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading is here during the Full Moon in Aquarius. The morning of August 19, is very busy. Eight planets are activated as they exchange messages about what to do, what not to do, and how to approach our daily lives.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading predicts for you on August 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon - Reversed

Slowly but surely, you are overcoming your fears and anxieties, Aries. The struggles and conflicts that once seemed immovable are becoming smaller. It takes work, but you are cutting off hold belief systems, building security within yourself, and moving to the next level. This is a sign that you are doing better than you think and that you should keep moving forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's time to plot for the future and make steps toward your goals, Taurus. Things may not entirely go according to your plan, but it still can be beneficial for you to have one to get a grip on your vision and the direction you wish to move in. It's a great time to search for what new opportunities await and pay attention to your intuition.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Speed bumps and even failures are a part of the journey, Gemini. This card reveals that despite any struggles in your journey, you are coming back twice as hard. Instead of letting the hardships break you, you are letting them strengthen you and demonstrate your resilience. Oftentimes, you are most tempted to give up right before your reward has come, so stay strong; what you've been waiting and working for might be just around the horizon, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It may be time for a little escape, Cancer. Sometimes, when you gain distance from your problems or questions, you gain clarity or see how a situation is much less powerful than it seems while you're in it. In this case, there may be power in setting it aside and letting it solve itself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Kick off the work week by changing things up and scheduling a fun night with your friends, Leo. Who says Monday has to be all about work? Balance productivity with play. If you can't find someone available, look up networking groups in your area or drop in for a dancing class and meet someone new.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Sometimes, things aren't what they seem, and you must realize their true colors the hard way. Someone or something may not have been what you hoped for, and now you must shift gears, or pursue delusion. The true strength comes from realizing you may have misjudged a situation and growing from the experience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Sometimes, you have to be the first one to do something. And that means you may not do it right; that's okay. Being ahead of the curve is a blessing in disguise. You get respect from others for taking risks, and you can be considered an expert because you learned through mistakes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Put yourself first, Scorpio. The person responsible for your happiness is you. By learning how to self-soothe, you put yourself back in your own driver's seat. Do you hate being alone? Work on overcoming how you feel when loneliness kicks in. Then, whenever you have company, it's great but not what defines you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

How many female friends do you have? There are always ways to meet other like-minded people. But making friends with strengths you don't have is also smart. Expand your horizons by trying something you've never done before. Be open to strangers; you never know, but you may meet someone who changes your world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Relationships can feel distracting, Capricorn. Have you brushed aside your friends, hobbies, and what you like to do for someone else? Be careful. Don't lose yourself when you are in love. Work toward keeping your individuality while merging your heart into a relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Count your blessings. Your blessings keep things in perspective. It's good to write them down on paper or use your notes app. Whenever you feel sad, open it up and add one more thing to your list. While you may still have to solve a problem, you'll understand your why.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You have a big heart, which is exactly why you need to keep your guard up. Good-hearted people can be vulnerable to being taken advantage of. Vetting a person before you are generous does not mean yo are being unkind. It means you're being smart, which is extremely important so you don't lose what you have. Giving to the wrong person protects you from being jaded.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.