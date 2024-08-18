How The Sun Entering Virgo Improves Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscopes The Week Of August 19 - 25, 2024

Love can grow and thrive only when desire meets initiative and actions the week of August 19 - 25, 2024! But before we look at each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope, here's what you need to know.

We begin the week on a strong note with the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 19. Since the Moon is always an integral part of romance, this energy will draw out unique desires from everyone. It won't be enough to just be an Instagrammable couple or look the part of a pair deeply in love; the relationship must mean something substantial, too. How can you infuse this into your love life or your search for the one?

The middle of the week will be significant once more, with Virgo Season coming into effect on August 22. Love and romance are practical (under this influence). Because... why not? The strongest couples are those who understand each other well and are observant of the details that make their relationship strong. It's the recipe for true success in love.

Finally, on August 24, with Vesta entering Virgo, we will again be urged to examine our love life and romantic history closely. If something feels unfulfilling, it's perhaps because red flags are being ignored. Trust that inner fire that wants to love and be loved wholly and truly.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from August 19-25, 2024.

Aries

Aries, your best day for love is August 20.

Aries, love can thrive even when the partners are not intertwined in your daily life, especially if you are in a long-distance relationship. It all depends on the compatibility and the strength of their love.

Love will always triumph when the hearts are in sync and choose to act as one. No matter the opposition from family or dubious acquaintances! Focus on that, and you will emerge stronger together. Writing love letters to each other (or your future partner if you are single) is also indicated for you this week.

Taurus

Taurus, your best day for love is August 21.

Taurus, sometimes it's important to be the first to do something in a relationship rather than wait for the other person to take the lead. That's your message in love. A true partnership always relies on the strengths of both. So, know your strengths and take the lead in those areas! Communication is definitely key here.

You are also encouraged to speak your mind while at this. Incompatibilities will become obvious if your partner or date always wants to be in control and does not think you can take the lead anywhere. Journal your thoughts on this subject. The path forward will become beautifully clear.

Gemini

Gemini, your best day for love is August 25.

Gemini, it takes two to tango! So tango! What's holding you back? What's stopping you? It only feels weird at first until you realize there was nothing weird in the situation at all, only conditioned beliefs or biases holding you back. Now's the time to shed all that and embrace love.

You are also encouraged to try something new with your partner or date this week. Maybe join a board gaming party and have fun or solve cryptic puzzles together just to bring out your inner child.

Cancer

Cancer, your best day for love is August 19

It's the week for love for you, Cancer! So lean into this beautiful energy and let it revolutionize your love life! As long as you know what you stand for, what kind of partner you desire, and what you envision your romantic future and family life together to be like, you will get lucky in love even when you are not actively trying to be lucky.

Just remember: if you have to grind your head to make a relationship work, maybe it's not the one for you. This is not about being complacent or unrealistic. This is about recognizing red flags and honoring your intuition and self-esteem.

Leo

Leo, your best day for love is August 19.

Leo, the game of love is on! Now's the time to have confidence in yourself and not let the competition scare you away. What makes you think they are better than you? You need to throw the self-sabotage out of the window.

Also, confidence often comes from being comfortable within one's skin. So, make a list of all the things that make you awesome. If you find yourself cringing even before you start, unacknowledged conditioning and imposter syndrome might hold you back.

Virgo

Virgo, your best day for love is August 20.

Virgo, love is not a game, even if we like to say that colloquially in fun. Love should make you feel balanced inside and fuel your desire to grow because you are steady enough to do so. Don't settle for less because you need to tick a box that society tells you to tick. Waiting for the right one will always make the wait worth it in the end.

Also, look for someone who wants to collaborate with you, share the burdens and responsibilities of life, and share camaraderie and love. Your Virgo self can never respect someone who is like a deadweight hanging around the neck.

Libra

Libra, your best day for love is August 21.

Libra, sweet success is ahead for you in love! ... but only if you are willing to give and receive equally. If you lean more towards the former, now's the time to ask yourself why you feel the need to prove your worth through usefulness. If you lean towards the latter, maybe you are not ready for love yet.

Just remember: if someone says they love you but cannot respect your personal boundaries or don't understand the meaning of consent and lack of consent, they don't love you. They are more invested in what they can get from you or may just be an energy vampire. Walk away in such situations and be your own best friend.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your best day for love is August 23.

Scorpio, the energy of love for you this week is really beautiful. If you are getting married, you couldn't have chosen a more auspicious period! Those of you who are single may also find a great person to date and eventually be in a relationship with.

Just remember: there's beauty in sunshine and beauty in rain. You must look for beauty in everything to truly extract wisdom from life. Don't ignore red flags, though!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your best day for love is August 24.

Sagittarius, the time is now to be your own best friend and wingman/woman. If you believe you deserve only the best in love, you will act in ways that confirm that belief and won't tolerate wishy-washy behavior or people who don't have the best motives.

Also, if anyone believes your optimism in love is weird, keep believing in yourself. When you eventually find true love, you will be the one who wins regardless. Let the naysayers talk the talk while you walk the walk.

Capricorn

Capricorn, your best day for love is August 25.

Capricorn, the energy of love this week has a concentrated quality for you. If you focus on what you desire, you can manifest it in the weirdest ways. So channel this blessing! Journal your thoughts and feelings.

You are also encouraged to find common ground with your significant other or date to discover if your values and principles in life match. How can you be better if those fundamentals are all skewed?

Aquarius

Aquarius, your best day for love is August 25.

Aquarius, love can lift the heart of even the one lost to sadness. If your partner is feeling overwhelmed or unable to deal with emotional trauma, be their eye of the storm so they can emerge stronger after battling their demons. You may not be able to replace a professional therapist (no one should attempt that either), but your love will make a lasting difference in their life.

The same applies to you. If you are with someone and they refuse to be your eye of the storm, maybe you are not really together. The right questions will lead you to the right answers.

Pisces

Pisces, your best day for love is August 25

Pisces, the energy of love this week for you is sweet! Be your true self, and you will have nothing to fear. This extends to your creative abilities, too. Let it influence your love life, and watch as magic unfolds.

Relationships that are built to last often don't fit any stereotypes. They are a law unto themselves, as they should be. After all, only you and your significant other can decide what works for you and what does not in your partnership.

