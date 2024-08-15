5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Have Very Lucky Horoscopes The Week Of August 19, 2024

The week of August 19-25, 2024, in matters of luck and good fortune, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest of them all, but before we get to their horoscopes, here's a lucky message for everyone.

This week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Wind (#18), changing to Wind over Fire (#37). It reminds us that stagnancy in life and refusing to step out of one's comfort zone can be the death knell to fortune. How can positive and new energy flow in if you refuse to engage with the world?

Advertisement

Just remember to balance the need for exploration and growth with grounding yourself. The tallest trees have the densest roots. So anchor yourself to what makes you you – your culture, your family, your loved ones, your dreams — and then fly. You will always know when to come back home.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, start a gratitude journal. It will help you be excited about life and enable you to find luck on those fresh adventures! Now, let's focus on the Rooster, Ox, Goat, Rabbit, and Horse.

Five Chinese zodiac signs will have very lucky weekly horoscopes from August 19, 2024.

1. Rooster: divine luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rooster, your luck this week is deeply tied to spirituality. Whatever this may mean to you, whether religious or broader in definition, you will find magic when you align yourself with what brings you spiritual peace and joy. For some, you will discover your animal totem this week. Others may find a message hidden in plain sight that they need to know.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, engage with people more this week. Your luck will reveal itself in the most unexpected of places. The color yellow will be lucky for you.

2. Ox: fated luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Ox, whether you want true love or the chance to study in a country abroad (or anything else really!), luck will bring it to you. So make sure you are focused on what you want! The stars have aligned in your favor, but it will be less than optimal if you focus too much on what you don't want instead.

Now's the perfect time to journal your thoughts daily. It will help you understand your motivations and desires, helping you to find the right path. The colors blue and purple will be lucky for you to wear this week.

3. Goat: abundant luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Goat, handsome is as handsome does. That's the message for you this week in matters of luck. That does sound strange, but this is urging you to look beneath the surface in every undertaking and interaction. Even when shopping for something expensive, don't just go by the price tag and assume the quality will be excellent. Look at the ingredients list or the materials used. That's how you will unlock your luck.

You are also urged to find out what the word “luxury” means to you. You should invest your time, energy, and effort in this area to bring you more luck. The color blue will also be lucky for you to wear this week.

4. Rabbit: good luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Rabbit, sometimes luck blesses us in ways that are difficult to explain or see right away. Your luck will bring you sweet experiences and wonderful moments with friends. Yet, if you are not mindful, you may not recognize this blessing for what it is.

If you feel called to, now's the perfect time to exchange friendship bracelets with your best friends or gather together and go on a weekend trip. A backyard BBQ sounds good, too! The colors red, green, and yellow will be lucky for you to wear this week.

5. Horse: good luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Horse, when all go up, and some go down, ask yourself what the value of going up is for those who choose that path and vice versa. Of course, this is a metaphorical message, but your luck this week is tied to flexible thinking. If you know your motivations, you will find your luck. After all, how can you discover it on someone else's path of luck? Be more mindful.

If you feel called to, you will benefit from introducing a grounding ritual into your daily life, like meditation, focused breathing, yoga, or even martial arts. Generational curses are often broken this way, enabling one to create generational luck for you and all future generations. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.