Full Moon In Aquarius Weekly Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign From August 19 - 25, 2024

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here for August 19 - 25, 2024. A very active week begins with the Full Moon in Aquarius on the 19th and the Sun entering Virgo on the 22nd. The month of August has been quite an intense ride, but now, as we approach Virgo season and prepare for Mercury to situation direct, things can get interesting.

The Moon will travel from Aquarius through Taurus.

The Moon will be in the sign of Pisces on the 19th, sharing the spotlight on the same day as the Full Moon, making this a perfect period to reflect on the changes we want to make with careers and responsibilities.

When the Moon enters Aries on the 21st, it can be a period where we may feel inspired to communicate and share with others. With the Moon in Taurus beginning on the 23rd, socializing and brainstorming with others can be a pleasant moment. We are a few days away from Mercury stationing direct, which can help lower the intensity of the transits thus far.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for August 19-25, 2024

Aries

The Full Moon can add elements of wonder this week, sparking ideas for future innovation. The ending of this Moon phase can also help you close chapters relating to your friendship circle.

The Moon in Pisces on the 19th adds more intuition, emotional peace, and positive feelings after ending negative relationships.

As the Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, focus more on yourself through mid-September by eating right, doing physical fitness activities, and scheduling medical appointments.

With the Moon in your sign on the 21st, a new emotional chapter begins, so prepare to create something magnificent for the next several weeks.

The Moon in Taurus on the 23rd helps you to nourish your ambitions and financial plans, helping you to close the weekend feeling more confident.

Taurus

Having the Full Moon early in the week may electrify your career house, allowing you to triumph and overcome. Once the Moon is in Pisces on the 19th, it may bring calm and more opportunities to connect with others.

The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, starting a new period for pleasurable activities, so if you're single or married, plan to have fun socializing with friends.

Aries Moon energy on the 21st helps you focus on self-care through meditation; once the Moon enters your sign on the 23rd, you can reset and rest over the weekend by enjoying leisurely activities.

Gemini

A Full Moon in a fellow air sign early this week may awaken your motivation regarding schooling or work. When the Moon enters Pisces on the 19th, you will be more confident in researching activities, especially online or in group projects.

Virgo season begins on the 22nd, grounding you and helping you be more prepared for DIY projects you want to finish at home by mid-September.

Aries energy on the 21st helps you brainstorm new ideas. While the Moon in Taurus on the 23rd is an opportunity to reflect on previous goals to get more aligned with your purpose.

Cancer

With a Full Moon in Aquarius on the 19th, the week will have a lot of surprises as you make powerful changes over the next several weeks. Pisces Moon energy, at the end of Monday, helps you heal relationships with others through mutual understanding.

Virgo energy begins on the 22nd, sparking a month of learning and connecting with others through the power of words. The Moon in Aries on the 21st helps you to climb your way to the top, and you will find supportive energy during the Moon’s ingress in Taurus on the 23rd. Curl up with a good book or dive into a docu-series over the weekend.

Leo

There will be a lot of potent energy in your relationship house early in the week, with the Full Moon in Aquarius on the 19th, which will give you a dose of reality. This lets you see what you can and can’t tolerate in relationships. With the Moon in Pisces on the same day, it can help you overcome fears and find your inner strength.

Virgo season begins on the 22nd, starting a new cycle in your money house. The Moon in Aries on the 21st allows you to learn new things you are passionate about or take a road trip. When the Moon enters Taurus on the 23rd, you can make a lot of breakthroughs with goals and career planning.

Virgo

Happy birthday, Virgo! A notable transit this week is the Sun finally in your sign on the 22nd. But first, the Full Moon in Aquarius on the 19th helps you restructure your routine to be more efficient. When the Moon is in Pisces on the same day, you can bond with your partner and do something exciting.

Single people can meet new people during this transit. The Moon in Aries on the 21st allows you to center and look ahead. When the Moon enters Taurus on the 23rd, you can consider planning for your next adventure.

Libra

With the Full Moon in Aquarius starting things off on the 19th, your relationships take center stage, making this the perfect opportunity to spend time with someone you care about. Pisces energy on the same day helps you to focus on daily duties. Virgo Season helps inspire you to make important changes around the 22nd, and you can work on refining your spiritual life for the next few weeks.

The Moon in Aries on the 21st toward the middle of the week helps you to apply lessons from the Full Moon with others, particularly business partnerships. The Moon entering Taurus on the 23rd adds more organized and practical Venusian energy. Expect to feel confident and driven to get things done.

Scorpio

Get back on track with incomplete paperwork, contracts, and anything you must legally file for investments or home. Finalizing paperwork will be the theme of the Full Moon in Aquarius early in the week.

The Moon in Pisces on the 19th makes a trine to your sign, adding more optimism to home and familial relationships. The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, bringing you a lot to think about with your friend groups.

Once the Aries Moon on the 21st appears, it may help you craft your path using the guidance of an astrologer or tarot card reading. The Moon in Taurus, beginning on the 23rd, brings more love and romance.

Sagittarius

Quite the potent period for you, with the Full Moon in Aquarius on the 19th pushing you to edit your work in progress. The Moon in Pisces on the same day helps you continue the Full Moon's themes, creating and building new blueprints for upcoming projects.

The Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, illuminating your career house and allowing you to set new intentions for the next several weeks. The Moon in Aries on the 21st energizes you, building up on the creative energy and letting your ego shine through. When the Moon enters Taurus on the 23rd, you can establish a new routine for work.

Capricorn

Saturnian energy encompasses us early this week with the Full Moon in Aquarius starting the week on the 19th, adding similar themes of patience and determination we experienced for most of the month.

The Moon in Pisces on the same day helps you to transform your self-expression. Changes begin once the Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, a time to focus on new things when it comes to your education. The Moon in Aries on the 21st helps you to feel more liberated exploring your creative energy at home. While the Moon in Taurus on the 23rd brings excitement and passion to your romantic life.

Aquarius

There is a shift in energy with the Full Moon in your sign opening the week, helping you to connect with who you are and your purpose. The Moon in Pisces also on the 19th will bring you confidence and power.

Virgo season begins on the 22nd, preparing you for a month where you can take action and plan with more confidence. The Moon in Aries on the 21st allows you to connect with friends and family. When the Moon is in Taurus beginning on the 23rd, you may feel compelled to pour your energy into a project you are passionate about.

Pisces

Connecting with your dreams will be a theme early in the week with the Full Moon in Aquarius making you connect with your imaginative side. The Moon in your sign on the 19th helps you to bring more love into your world.

Once the Sun enters Virgo on the 22nd, it will center on your relationships. Paying attention to your possessions will be a theme of the Moon in Aries starting on the 21st. You may be inspired to declutter your home. The Moon in Taurus on the 23rd adds romantic energy to the mix, making you more open to sharing your love with others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.