One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 12, 2024

Monday is here, zodiac signs, and we start the week with the Sun in Leo and the Moon in Scorpio, inviting us to make decisions during what's called the Quarter Moon phase.

Quarter-moon phases in astrology are crisis points set between the Full Moon and the New Moon. It's time to chuck a project or let something go if it's not working out how you need it to. If you know how to move your vision forward, this is the time to double down and make it work. What else can the day bring or where should you focus your attention? Check out your zodiac sign's tarot card to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so much to offer the world, Aries. You may only use a small portion of your talents and skills, so you received this tarot card today.

The Magician is an indicator to stretch your limitations and challenge yourself. Maybe you want to try something but are unsure if you will be any good at it. Investigate, test the waters, and see how it goes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Are you letting things spiral out of control in your life? You may be doing this to distract yourself from your feelings. In life, things we invest time into should have a purpose.

What's the purpose behind an argument or activity? What do you hope to achieve? This answer will help you figure out what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

This day brings spiritual energy that enables you to tap into your inner wisdom and share it with others. You might be at the right place at the right time.

You may have a friend who needs a kind word or advice. You may think of someone and decide to reach out at the right time. When you get a nudge, don't ignore it. Listen to your heart, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Your inner compass guides you along life's journey, and it's important to calibrate when you feel like things around you have gone off course. You need to pull back and call time out from the business of the world.

It's good to evaluate your goals, hopes, dreams ... and, most importantly, your integrity. Knowing who you are and what you stand for is a great place to start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

You got the Sun tarot card, which is associated with your zodiac sign. If you need a small reminder that the universe is always on your side, this is it. Today, your job is to pay attention to synchronicities and signs around you.

Pay attention to confirmation signs, too. The universe speaks to us in patterns, so if several areas of life point you in a direction you want to take, it may be a celestial signal that you should pursue it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Great luck is often a result of hard work and effort. Today, apply yourself. It's so easy to procrastinate and put things off until another day.

You may think you have plenty of time, but use what you have wisely. The more diligent you are, the better prepared you'll be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are the springboard to powerful beginnings. Fear often comes when a relationship ends, even if it's mutual. It's what you know; soon, you'll be venturing into the unknown.

Allow things to happen naturally, and take each moment as it comes. There are times when releasing control provides the security you need.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Living with integrity instantly improves your quality of life. You don't have to hide things from others or fear what people think about you.

Today, let justice, fairness and kindness be your highest attributes when interacting with others in the workplace. People respect you, and when they view you as a trustworthy and dependable person, great things start to happen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Today may be filled with challenges, Sagittarius, but this tarot card reveals you're ready for them. You may need to put on your thick skin to avoid getting hurt by something someone says.

People can be tough critics. Some individuals don't monitor their words when talking to others. Your sensitivity could be higher than usual, which leaves you feeling vulnerable. Rather than let yourself get pulled down, remember this is just one opinion out of many.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sudden change can feel like a problem if you don't expect it. You may be problem-solving a lot more than usual today due to an unanticipated issue.

It's better to face your situation than put it off for another time or day. Conflicts are likely to end quickly, and once it's over, you can pivot your attention toward things that bring you joy and less stress.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is a virtue, and if you don't have it, that does not mean you'll never be able to. You have to practice this trait when you are around individuals who fall short of your expectations.

When you feel disappointed, before you respond, try to step back and think before speaking. A little distance from a situation is a great place to start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Learn to do nothing. Some situations require passive action. Letting others take over and use their talents and strengths can be as powerful as doing something yourself.

This day may ask you to do less and let others work hard and smarter. Being a cheerleader on the sidelines is a great place for you to be, even if you are uncomfortable practicing he art of passivity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.