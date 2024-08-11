Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 12, 2024 — The Moon Opposes Uranus

Your Monday horoscope has arrived! The Moon in Scorpio is opposite Uranus in Taurus. Your emotions may be quite sensitive today, allowing you to dive deeper into your true feelings. In other words, there is no room to hide from yourself.

At the same time, this is a great day to practically renew or restore something meaningful, however small or big, in your life, whether that’s reviving an old dress and turning it into something new or restoring some old furniture.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on August 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Work is the main focus of the day, Aries. What is your personal philosophy behind your work? Are you hoping to make a communal impact or do you want to innovate existing structures in your workplace?

You may be longing for purposeful work today. Determining what that means to you can give you a second wind of motivation and help you stay the course of your long-term goals.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may have some enlightening insights about your relationships, which can help you understand the people you’re close to in more depth.

Love comes from a place of understanding and patience. When we have these two virtues on our side, no matter what ebbs and flows relationships go through, they can only strengthen. Ask yourself, "How can I better understand and be patient with those I love?"

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes psychoanalyzing yourself and life (until you find yourself in an existential whirlpool) is an extreme sport. However, there’s something about being on the fringes of life that could be quite entertaining for you.

Be mindful that you’re not living in your head but immersing yourself in life and staying active in various areas. Diversity is where true gold is found.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might get some clues about the next steps you can take to build your creative ideas into the material world. Something inside you might nudge you to remind you that you’re ready to take it to the next level.

Especially if you’ve thought about it for a while, your creative spirit is ready to introduce something new, striking and fresh. What passions ignite your soul?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you’ve been scared to take on some power at work, this is the time to address those inner insecurities. You were born to lead, and putting yourself on this new throne can be a meaningful responsibility that reminds you to place some higher bets on your long-term vision.

We may not always feel ready to take on responsibility, but it can shape us in incredibly worthwhile ways and show us that we’ve been ready for a long time.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If there are things you’ve been wanting to say, then today is the day to say them. Your truths are your power and the more you share them, the more you feel like you’re living in alignment with your life.

Challenge any people-pleasing tendencies you’ve noticed recently by saying ‘no’ if something demands more than you can give or share.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can blame the cosmos for telling yourself you don’t need to sweat blood and tears to feel well-resourced. Sometimes, it takes changing your working routine or reshaping your services so that you can work less and get paid more.

Your gifts are abundant, and you deserve to feel like your work and body are in a harmonious relationship. Perhaps ask yourself if aspects of your career feel out of alignment with your gifts or passions.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today might feel like a miniature rebirth; you may feel your erotic and creative energy more potently. Dip into your imagination and ask yourself what you want to use this magic to create.

This could be a new artwork, clearing out your space of things you don’t wear anymore, or realigning your wardrobe to match who you are now and your personality.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your dreams could reveal your true feelings or reveal a new creative direction you need to take. Either way, your unconscious is quite open, so do your best not to overpack your days. You don’t want to miss the gems that can fall into your lap.

Keep a journal by your bedside; you might write a whole new mythical story for yourself when you wake up.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A new creative collaboration might be on the horizon, which could help inspire your visions and show you new possibilities. When it comes to creatively collaborating with others, think about your values.

What do you need to work cooperatively? What kind of communication do you need to work harmoniously? Define what this looks like for you so that you’re creating a healthy container for collaboration.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your innovative ideas are here to shred old traditions and create a new pathway. Sometimes, other people may not understand your vision initially, but it’s not your job to convince them.

Don’t slow yourself down if others can’t catch up. Through your actions, people will begin to understand there are new and more efficient ways to create better habits and routines for work productivity.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your personal stories are your magic, so don’t filter the harsher parts that made you who you are. This is a reflective day to think back on the many courageous decisions you’ve made that didn’t make you give up.

Remind yourself that there is no challenge you can’t figure out or overcome. If you’re losing hope, go back to your diaries of your own mythical journey to remember the power of who you are.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.