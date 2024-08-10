One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 11, 2024

On Sunday, the Scorpio Moon brings out the passionate nature in each of us, and when it speaks to Venus, we express our desires strongly in relationships. This is a good day for a late-night date and coffee chats. If you're in a relationship, talk about your hopes and dreams, and if you have not done so, explore plans for the future.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Give yourself some grace, Aries. As the day unfolds, you may discover that you aren't all-powerful as you'd like to think. At first, knowing you can't do everything you want to do on your own can be a slice of humble pie you didn't want to eat. But don't think too negatively about it just yet.

Learning how and when to ask for help from others is a strength in itself, even if it doesn't feel that way to you right now. You'll see that there is strength in numbers. Having many friends with different skill sets is a wonderful thing to have.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You set a goal for yoruself, and now it's time to reach it. The final stretch can be the toughest. All the obstacles start to appear. Hang in there.

You're so close to the finish line, but this is also the point in your journey where you become tired and want to give up. The mind may even try to convince you why it's OK to quit. Don't listen to it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your intuition, Gemini. Deep inside your gut is always a tiny little voice speaking to you. This isn't your logical mind, which is why it's so important to tune in and hear it. Your mind only knows the past and your history, the things it's been taught. Your heart knows your fate, destiny, and what you're here to do. Be open to the guidance your inner being provides. You won't regret it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

The only person you will have to blame if you don't go the extra mile in vetting things is yourself. Someone may not be telling you the whole truth. Instead, they may try to sugarcoat what you want to know. Don't brush your feelings as nonsense if you feel like something isn't right. Instead, explore what's happening. Ask questions. Be willing to bravely confront what doesn't seem to be accurate.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Arguments happen. Sometimes, people avoid an argument because they dislike conflict, but what if a good debate helps you to get to know someone better and grow closer?

Aim for authenticity before you try to be what you think your friend or loved one needs you to be. The truth, even if bore from hardship, doesn't just set you free, it can be liberating for everyone involved.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Fairness is tough because every situation is different. You may hear about a court case that seems to serve an injustice to an individual you feel was wronged by the system. Your empathetic nature may mourn losing what you perceive as a just system.

Rather than remain silent, this is a great time to become politically vocal. Write to your county leaders or get involved in community activism. Your voice can be heard when you choose to get involved.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good fortune can come when you least expect it to, but you increase the odds that luck will find you when you work on what you want.

This tarot card indicates that the power of manifestation is available to you, but not if you sit around passively waiting for the universe to deliver what you want.

Your fate is connected to an action. So, if you know something you need to do, but nothing is happening, it's time for you to get moving.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

They say that lightning rarely strikes twice in the same spot, so if you are going through a difficult situation, rest assured that this situation won't happen again soon.

Due to this trying experience, you may develop a sense of paranoia or feel like you can't trust a person or situation again in the future. Don't allow life's hardships to jade you.

Stay optimistic and hopeful despite challenges. Wisdom comes with a price, but it also provides security in avoiding problems in the future. You see them before they arrive and can avoid them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can wait around for others or pursue your dreams, basing life on your timing and resources. There's a fine line between being patient and using circumstances as an excuse to be inactive.

Are you self-sabotaging yourself because you're afraid of success? Be sure you know why you choose to stay put and not do something.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things can happen, Capricorn. The Sun tarot card is a positive omen. It reveals that you can't stop a good thing that is rightfully yours. You will get various cosmic blessings in this lifetime, no matter what you do or your mistakes.

They are a type of birthright, so if you feel like you've messed up in an area of your life — beyond the point of repair, stop. Life is going to be good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You want to do it all, but today, you get permission to do less than you think is needed. The Magician tarot card is about your talents and all the things you are able to do. Maybe you have been doing too much lately. If that's the case, use the day for rest, regrouping, and going back to square one.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Are you ready to take a leap of faith and rush toward a dream? You have been waiting for this moment. You might have hoped for it after a long, difficult time in life. People who worry and love you might warn you to slow down. You're likely to ignore anything that stands in the way, so take input, but do what you think is best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.