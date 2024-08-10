A Detailed Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From August 12 - 18, 2024

A lot can be accomplished during this period as long as we don’t overwhelm ourselves and understand when to give ourselves a break.

Written on Aug 10, 2024

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope Starting August 12 - 18, 2024 Likanaris_neon, Scopio Images | Canva Pro
Zodiac signs are gearing up for the changes from the Mutable planets during this week's horoscope as Mercury retrograde continues in Virgo. The week begins with the Moon in Scorpio on Monday August 12. 

When the Moon enters Sagittarius on August 13, we may feel more optimistic but challenged because of Saturn. As the week comes to a close, the Moon will be in Capricorn on August 15 and Aquarius on Sunday, August 18. A good time to rest and reflect.

We are experiencing how mercurial energy can cause some chaos but will also get our communication to flow and spark our creative energy. For creatives, this month can be one where you can achieve breakthroughs. 

The lessons remain the same: to work slowly, think before we leap, and be more attentive to the needs of others and our own. A lot can be accomplished during this period as long as we don’t overwhelm ourselves and understand when to give ourselves a break.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscopes for August 12-18, 2024:

Aries 

aries zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Creative energy can activate with the Moon in Scorpio early in the week helping you to get your thoughts on paper with a lot more confidence. The Moon in Sagittarius allows you to brainstorm and edit your work with patience. Capricorn energy on the 15th gives you structure and focus. Take the time to go slow because pacing yourself can benefit you. Spend time with others this weekend during the Aquarius Moon on the 18th.

Taurus 

taurus zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Planning your next steps for your goals will be a manifestation of the Moon in Scorpio. The Moon in Sagittarius allows you to cry it out, reflect on the past, and welcome healing energy. When the Moon is in Capricorn on the 15th, you can see how more ideas spark, and you can receive creative insight from friends. The Aquarius Moon helps you build your network.

Gemini 

gemini zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

With the Moon in Scorpio to start the week, you can take action and believe in yourself as you overcome challenges brought about by Saturn. The same lessons continue with the Moon in Sagittarius on the 13th, which can help you create an understanding of relationships. You may show more maturity during the Capricorn Moon on the 15th, allowing you to make your vision a reality.

Cancer 

cancer zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Prioritizing yourself can be a part of this week’s transit with the Moon in Scorpio to start things off. The Moon in Sagittarius helps you to cool off and take on a new approach, and the Moon in Capricorn allows you to be flexible with your choices. On the 15th, the Moon In Aquarius can be a good opportunity for reviewing and reworking your projects since you have Saturn giving you some support.

Leo 

leo zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Showing yourself love at the start of the week will be the highlight of the Scorpio Moon. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, your confidence can take new heights with this fire energy allowing you to feel unstoppable. Do something exciting during the Moon in Capricorn. When the Moon enters Aquarius, you can feel like an adventurer and more willing to share a special period with the people you love.

Virgo 

virgo zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Career goals shine during this week, with the Moon in Scorpio bringing in a lot of opportunities to stand out. When the Moon enters Sagittarius, your mentors may see your growth and evolution. With the Moon in Capricorn, you may feel more romantic and prepared to express your emotions to someone you love. As the week comes to a close, the Moon in Aquarius will continue to see the changes in your relationships and the recipes needed to strengthen them.

Libra 

libra zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

The Moon in Scorpio early in the week helps you feel centered and take the time to care for yourself. Having the Moon in Sagittarius may make you feel confident taking on challenges since you may prepare during this retrograde transit. The Capricorn Moon may grant you the energy to get things done. While the Moon in Aquarius will push you to connect with your ambitious side.

Scorpio 

scorpio zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

On Monday, the 12th, the Moon will be in your sign, which can be a good period to take action since you may feel energized. The Moon in Sagittarius helps you trust yourself and process. Socializing will be easy when the Moon enters Capricorn, allowing you to connect with friends while the Moon in Aquarius helps you tap into your creative energy at home. The things you uncover in your home can also inspire upcoming projects.

Sagittarius 

sagittarius zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Being more of a diplomat may be the week's theme, with the Moon in Scorpio kicking things off. Having the Moon in your sign will bring you comfort, especially with the squares happening now. You can agree to compromises to improve your relationships. The  Saturn-ruled Capricorn Moon can be a reset to get you to think about potential as you prepare for the next week.

Capricorn 

capricorn zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

This week, you are switching up your routines to find more efficiency. The Moon in Sagittarius can feel like a game changer, as you are also bringing your attention to yourself. It can be a period where you will show yourself more grace with the Jupiter and Saturn square gearing up. The Moon in your sign can feel like a much-needed break to get you back focused. With the Moon in Aquarius, you may open your heart and mind to love.

Aquarius 

aquarius zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You are tapping into your creative energy this week and discovering your muses. The Moon in Scorpio and Sagittarius can feel like some essential periods that can awaken self-assurance and optimism. You are prepared to lead and take on the spotlight if needed. The Moon in Capricorn will remind you that you need to work hard to get to where you want. When the Moon is in your sign, it will give you the blueprint to plan for success.

Pisces 

pisces zodiac signs weekly horoscope august 12-18, 2024 Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Early in the week, your energy may focus on home and developing good structure with the Moon in Scorpio. The Moon in Sagittarius will be a period where balance will be important to not feel burnt out by your responsibilities. The squares are taking action now, so patience is essential. The Moon in Capricorn gives you patience, but you can expect responsibilities to build. The Moon in Aquarius reminds you that slow and steady wins the race. A reminder not to rush.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.

