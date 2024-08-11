Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From August 12 - 18, 2024

During this week's love horoscope from August 12-18, 2024, Mercury retrograde and Venus teach us to listen to our hearts regarding love. After all, who else can tell you what you need to feel loved, cherished, cared for, or uplifted? Only you. But, before we look at each zodiac sign's individual love horoscope, here is a general message for everyone.

Venus and Mercury Retrograde transits in Virgo will impact the beginning of the week. As the ruler of Virgo, Mercury will give lovers and singles seeking romance the ability to see truth from lies and act fast when needed. It will also give us the power to bridge the gap between happiness at the moment and long-term goals to build healthy relationships. The key is to listen and speak equally so everyone feels seen and heard.

Venus in Virgo has a different feel in matters of the heart. It cares more about showing love through acts of service and receiving love through deeds. So, leaning into this will enliven your love life in all the ways that mean the most.

The middle of the week and the weekend will be governed once more by Mercury Retrograde, but here, the energy is more introspective. The lessons you learn at the beginning of the week must be applied practically to make the most of your love life.

Now, let's take a look at the weekly love horoscopes for every zodiac sign for August 12-18, 2024.

Aries: the best day for love is August 13

Aries, the energy around love this week for you has a dimmed quality to it, almost as if the cosmic forces want you to take a step back and assess what you truly want. Running headlong into new adventures will not bring you what your soul truly craves in love. So, ask yourself what it is you want in a relationship, and try to find the answer through introspection or journaling.

Once you know, you can choose your own adventure in love. You will no longer take paths you know don't align with that deep need. Working with Amethyst will help you connect with your intuitive side and heal any heart wounds you experience this week.

Taurus: the best day for love is August 14

Taurus, the energy of love for you this week is all about knowing yourself and your roots. You may not be who you used to be ten years ago or longer, but it's important not to reject your history and the life lessons you've learned.

Your love life will blossom and shine when you embrace what is true. Compassionately remind yourself of how much you have grown. This will also enable you to address red flags sooner and not beat yourself up over bad acts committed by exes.

If you feel called to, share pieces of your past with those you care about and maybe the ones you wish to have a deeper bond with. Then, watch as something beautiful grows.

Gemini: the best day for love is August 18

Gemini, the energy of love this week for you is all about what you want. If you know what you want clearly, you will receive it quickly. But if the answer is hazy, it's time to find out what's in your heart. Only then can you tap into this manifestation magic and channel it where it will help you the most.

Whether single or in a relationship, you are also encouraged to ground yourself through focused breathing or meditation. That, too, will help you know exactly what you want and not get distracted by superficial appearances or things that seem fun but may not be so underneath.

Cancer: the best day for love is August 15

Cancer, the energy of love for you this week is soothing and receptive. Almost like a cauldron waiting for something magical to brew! If you wish to brew love, you will brew love. If you wish to brew nothing, nothing will happen at all. So choose what you desire and let the cosmic forces fulfill it.

You are also encouraged to be radical about self-care at this time. It may sound counterintuitive to love, but that's how you will know who's compatible and who's not. After all, true love always feels like home. Then the fun begins!

Leo: the best day for love is August 16

Leo, the energy of love this week for you is all about being patient. Trust yourself and your desires, and you will experience the beauty of love in all its vivid glory. Intuitive nudges are key here, especially if you are in a relationship and will be spending time with your significant other's family.

Also, cooking is a great way to build your bond and work together for a fun outcome. Just do what's fun for you, and don't worry about the mess if both agree to clean up later.

Virgo: the best day for love is August 17

Virgo, the energy of love for you this week is intelligent and a bit nerdy. If you lean into your nerdy side, you will discover the greatest joys of being in love and sharing it with someone who's okay with being just as nerdy as you.

Remember: it's cool as long as you think it's cool. So don't sweat it if randos on the internet (or in real life) try to get under your skin. Everyone has a unique experience in romance because their needs and desires are different.

Libra: the best day for love is August 18

Libra, the energy of love this week for you is all about knowing where you stand about love. Do you want to be single for a while and just enjoy hanging out with friends or doing personal projects? Do you want someone who can double as a business partner? Do you want someone who lights your heart on fire and reminds you of all the delights of being in love? Learn where your heart tells you to.

You are also encouraged to speak your mind and not mind the naysayers. True compatibility reveals itself when people dare to be their true selves. Trust the process!

Scorpio: the best day for love is August 18

Scorpio, the energy of love for you this week is all about knowing what you want and not being afraid to draw the line about things that annoy, disgust, or infuriate you. You are allowed to have opinions because love is not meant to be about walking on eggshells. True love always creates the best environment for growth, conversation, and inspiration.

Also, if you can dream it, you can do it. So, make plans for your romantic future, even if it feels ridiculous right now. You will manifest it before you know it and be flabbergasted by your good luck.

Sagittarius: the best day for love is August 18

Sagittarius, the energy of love this week for you is all about knowing what your heart wants you to do and then being brave in that pursuit. If you are single, this message is more relevant for you. But those in relationships are urged to drop people-pleasing tendencies and tune into what's okay with you and what's not.

If you feel called to, think about gray areas in love. Sometimes, love reveals our weaknesses. But instead of trampling on them, it enables us to become stronger.

Capricorn: the best day for love is August 18

Capricorn, the energy of love for you this week is about leaning into fun hobbies, trying something new, gabbing around and cracking jokes, and being more light-hearted than usual. The only judgment that can come here is from you. So open yourself to love and watch as it builds something beautiful.

You are also encouraged to be your true self, and unapologetically so! Just remember that a filter of compassion or kindness can still help you speak your truth without compromising your integrity.

Aquarius: the best day for love is August 17

Aquarius, the energy of love for you this week is rooted in your past. Exes may try to come back (it's Mercury Retrograde, after all!) and family members may try to force your hand by setting you up with someone you don't want. You must set healthy boundaries! Nothing good can come out of violated personal spaces.

If you feel called to, practice in front of the mirror how you will communicate your boundaries. Eventually, you will discover a way that makes you feel comfortable while leaving the door open for true love.

Pisces: the best day for love is August 18

Pisces, the energy of love for you this week is all about food, fun, and frolic! If there's a food fest in your town or city, grab your partner (or date) and go enjoy yourselves. Or go food hopping from one restaurant to another as a fun activity that inspires and makes room for conversations.

Just remember to check in with your intuition, too! If it asks you to dial it down, trust that insight. If it asks you to be brave and open yourself, trust that, too. Sometimes, challenging yourself through such actions is the only way to get stronger and more confident.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.