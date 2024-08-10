3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Relationship Challenges From August 12 - 18, 2024

You can only ignore a problem for so long before it begins to fester into a separation that it feels like there is no return. Communication is essential to romantic relationships, not just to speak about feelings or plans but because what you choose to bury is eventually part of the divide that keeps you from loving and receiving love from your partner.

Yet, it seems that, in perfect fashion, with Mercury retrograde, all those issues you’ve been ignoring are finally coming to a head in the week of August 12. Your only choice will be to finally talk about what has been going on—or part ways for good.

With karmic lessons figuring heavily in the energy of the week of August 12, especially as Saturn retrograde in Pisces will square off with both Mars and Jupiter in Gemini, it’s important to take time to pay attention to any cycles or patterns in your life. Even if what you notice is resistance to talking about issues that may pose a threat to continuing the relationship.

Saturn, especially in retrograde, asks you to embody the lessons of your experiences so that you are doing the work to approach romantic matters with greater knowledge, integrity, and even honesty. While not every relationship is meant to be saved, it is important to recognize that to see the truth of your connection, you must first be willing to speak it.

3 zodiac signs overcome their relationship challenges from August 12 - 18, 2024:

1. Virgo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

It’s okay to admit that you need more from life, sweet Virgo. You can have the best, most loving relationship in the world and still have a desire to live your own life, achieve success, or even build a name for yourself. However, a healthy relationship will also never make you choose between your dreams of career fulfillment and the love that you have dreamed of.

As you enter a place of lucky opportunities and offers in your career, you must be mindful of keeping matters from your partner out of fear they will sabotage it or become jealous. You can live as radiantly as you desire, but if your partner is trying to keep you living small, you may finally need to decide if this is your best relationship.

On Thursday, August 15, Jupiter in Gemini will square off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces creating a tension point between your professional and romantic life. While this can offer some hope as you do have full control over the choices you make and the outcome, it does feel like this is part of a bigger issue. Your partner and you may have different ideals for how you each expect one another to show up in a relationship, or you may have ever grown out of what you once agreed to.

The reality is that acceptance of one another is the number one factor of a long-term relationship. If your partner isn’t accepting or is downright negative about you creating success for yourself, then you may need to start to ask yourself what love is if it’s not accepting and supporting one another’s dreams. Don’t let this relationship be the reason you give up on yourself; while people may come and go in your life, you always have the choice to never abandon yourself.

2. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

There are fireworks and disasters written all over your life this week, Sagittarius, and the reality is that you may be receiving some karmic kickback for your past decisions. On Friday, August 16, Mars in Gemini will square off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces, creating discord between your home and romantic life. In the best of situations, your home and romantic relationship are the same, yet it seems that you may have been trying to move on before you were available to do so.

While you’ve been trying to walk this line delicately, it also seems that you haven’t been quite as honest as you should have been with either party involved. Unfortunately, you can’t do anything to stop what will be surfacing in the days ahead, but you can decide how you want to approach it — and remember, denial or ignoring will only dig a far deeper hole you will have to climb out of.

Not all relationships are meant to be, Sagittarius, so feeling as if you’ve outgrown a particular connection isn’t a bad thing. Realizing that you might still love someone because of the part they’ve played in your story but are no longer in love with them defines self-growth. Yet, just because this is a healthy space to reach doesn’t mean you’ve been approaching it in the best way. While you can’t always help when and with whom you fall in love, you always have a decision in how you build or even end a relationship.

Try to be less concerned with securing someone new and more focused on how to transition out of this relationship with love and respect. You can’t change the decisions you made in the past, but you can own them with accountability so that you are fully showing up as a better version of yourself — which is how you change a past cycle into a new beginning.

3. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

It seems like your romantic life recently improved, dear Aquarius, and that has brought about increased feelings of connection, love, and even trust. Yet, one of the hardest moments to encounter is when you finally are offered everything you’ve been saying you want.

At first glance, this doesn’t seem to be a challenge or even an issue, yet when you’ve been single for a significant time, building your own life and your sense of security within yourself, then finally receive the love you’ve always wanted, can feel like a threat — rather than the gift that it is.

You must remember that you are allowed to go slow and are also valid for feeling all you are, but you must consciously show up in a different space to receive the kind of commitment you have always longed for.

On Saturday, August 17, retrograde Mercury in Leo will square off with Uranus in Taurus, creating a crisis point in your romantic relationship and how to progress into a future commitment. While this might seem like a looming possibility as your mind races with all the what-ifs, you must remind yourself that there is nothing you need to decide now. And while you’ve seen communication become vital in recent months, you’ve also neglected to let your partner know just how scared you are to go deeper into a relationship, even though it is everything you want.

Start by being open with your partner, let them know about your past triggers, and even fears — but also let them know how much you do want a life together. You don’t want to cling too tightly to your self-preservation at this time because you just may miss out on an opportunity to progress this relationship and finally heal any wounds of unavailability that block you from receiving all you’ve ever deserved.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.