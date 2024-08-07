Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 8, 2024 — The Moon Enters Libra

Peek into your horoscope for this Thursday. The sociable Moon in Libra is in a harmonious trine with powerful Pluto in Aquarius. This is a good time for relationships and learning more about yourself.

The Moon will be in Libra for the next two days. Use this time to think about how your beliefs and values are being met positively in your relationships and what needs to change.

Because Pluto is the planet of transformation, you may shed outdated beliefs and attitudes about relationships. Journal. Be reflective and open-minded. Here's what else is in store for your day.

Advertisement

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for August 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There could be some changes in your relational realm. If you’ve been looking to the universe to switch the script, you can expect to see some traction.

But first, you have to get clear on what you actually need and want to feel seen, heard, and understood. When you communicate your needs and desires, you feel empowered to show up as the best version of yourself.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a great time to switch up your routine and let old habits die. Experiment with a new gym routine or partner up with a friend to commit to a healthier lifestyle — some things are just more fun when we do them with our community.

Take it easy, as changing habits isn’t an overnight process. However, with each change, it has a compounding effect whereby eventually it starts to become a natural reflex.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to write some new rules when it comes to your dating checklist. If the people you’ve been connecting with don’t inspire you (as they should), then perhaps it’s time to change where and how you connect with them.

Take yourself out to a random event that isn’t at all what you’re used to — it might be more of a refreshing change than you thought it could ever be.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have some conversations with a family member or people you call your chosen family that can help you understand new things about them and shift the relationship dynamic in a new way.

Perhaps you never knew they were also keen on similar interests to you, which can open up an invitation to bond on a deeper level.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you feel like you haven’t been speaking up for yourself in a while, then today could absolutely be a day of reckoning — in a positive way!

When you allow yourself to say what’s on your mind, you free yourself from the overthinking narrative so that you can re-write it from a more dignified place that boosts your self-esteem and self-worth.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you can’t do everything on your own, and there isn’t enough time to master everything. Reflect on your daily routine and schedule.

Identify specific tasks or responsibilities that you find challenging or time-consuming. How could outsourcing these tasks to others help you create a smoother and more balanced daily routine? Think about people in your network who have the exact skillset to support you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If there are any power imbalances in your relationships, this is a good time to do some shadow work to think about what makes you feel inferior or intimidated by these people.

Perhaps this could also reflect where you aren’t owning your natural talents and gifts, which may cause you to compare yourself with others. It’s not easy to do this inner work, so give yourself grace as you dive deeper into your psyche.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may have a deeper understanding of the unconscious behaviors within your relationship dynamics that can help you get a clearer picture of yourself and those you’re in partnership with. Sometimes there are things in our relationships that we don’t quite understand, but you’re able to have a level of detachment that puts things into a better perspective.

In your journal, pop this question on the front page: "Reflect on a relationship that has changed over time. How has developing a sense of detachment helped you adapt to these changes?"

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What do you cherish the most in your friendships? Whatever it is, this is a good time to give back, and you’ll feel how rewarding it is and how you can see your connection bloom in new, wonderful ways.

If it’s quality time, clear some time off your schedule to spend with people you love. If it’s gifts, pick up some flowers for a friend.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a good time to get clear about who you need on your team to help you reach your goals. Make sure that it’s an equal, reciprocal relationship, as you can go higher with the support of those around you who have a similar vision.

Keep talking about your goals, and you might be surprised if you hear remarks around like, “I was just thinking about starting a business with this idea.”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You need your unique insights to be recognized and received around you. You might decide to sign up for a book club or somewhere you can have conversations that help refine your ideas in ways that expand your mind.

This will prevent you from feeling alone with your ideas so that you can be in community with people you can have a conversational ‘back and forth’ with that feels nourishing.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’re very sensitive to the collective, and you might recognize some themes and patterns in the culture that can inform your creative ideas.

This can help you create something the culture has never seen or at least understand things more deeply on a societal level, sparking groundbreaking theories about the world at large. Pop your philosophical hat on for the day.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.