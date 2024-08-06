One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 7, 2024

It's Wednesday, also known as 'hump day'. If the mid-week energy slump affects you, the Moon in Virgo can help you overcome it. The Virgo Moon pairs nicely with the Leo Sun.

Both the Moon and Sun encourage us to shine. Wear bright-colored clothing, and aim for a rainbow of colors on your plate when eating. Pick the best foods and outfits for your body type. Let's see what else is in store for us with a single tarot card reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope reveals for you on August 7, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed



There is a time for everything, Aries, and there is purpose in both fast and slow speeds. You may be ready to dive headfirst into new projects, but this card reminds you to slow down and consider the details. You can still pursue activities with all your might while still being intentional about being thoughtful and considerate. This is the time to enjoy what you’re doing and make sure you’re entirely aware.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit



Isolation doesn’t always have lonely attributes, Taurus. This means it isn’t always a sorrowful period but can be purposeful and even needed. You may be made to flourish in the community, but there are times when it’s crucial to celebrate the beauty of aloneness and look within. This is a great time to get to know yourself better and understand that you may have many answers within you. Life just may be too noisy. Instead of looking around to find solutions, you may direct your attention inward during this time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups



You never know until you try, Gemini. Some of your best days and pursuits can surprise you. Embrace things you didn’t anticipate enjoying; they may become your best memories.

This is a great day to leave no door unopened and no rock unturned. Broaden your horizons, and become sure about whether or not something is a good fit instead of guessing and potentially missing out. This is a great way to live a life of wholeness and live out your fullest potential, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement



There is beauty in realizing the incredible power you hold to change your life, Cancer. During this time, inspiration may surge through your veins, encouraging you to bring a fresh wind of life to the things around you.

It may be as simple as making your mind a kinder place to be or choosing not to tolerate certain things. It’s okay to start small; it only takes a spark to set a great wildfire. Slow and steady change can win the race. You can identify a few things you’d like to adjust in your life and work to tackle them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands



True beauty comes from realizing how beautiful you already are, Leo. It is a great time for you to embark on a self-love journey and become self-affirmed, someone who doesn’t wait on the approval of others to embrace who they are. To get started, you can reflect on what might hold you back, like belief systems or fears.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance



You may not like everything, but you can endure it all, Virgo. There is a difference between enjoyment and acceptance, and sometimes, you need to move through things with an accepting heart, knowing more incredible things are to come.

Your adaptability will get you far. It’s not always about compromising your needs and wants but understanding that life doesn’t cater to your every need. Rolling with the waves and punches will allow you to get through to the wins more quickly and smoothly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands



You can start late at a “disadvantaged” start and still see success, Libra. In fact, it may be all the more rewarding and commendable. You are inspired not to let your current circumstances discount you from the life you want but instead to let them propel you.

Remember that many of the wondrous things we see today came from nothing, and the “failures” others may have noticed in their journey were really just steps to success. Today, you are motivated to learn from your mistakes and celebrate your wins. You can get far, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords



You have leadership, energy, and determination within you, Scorpio; it’s time to let them fully emerge. People may judge and discredit you based on what they can see, but they don't see what you see.

This makes for a great time to press in faith and understand some capabilities within us only need to be believed in to come about. This encourages you to believe in yourself and also see the potential within others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles



Sometimes, risk must be taken to get the reward, Sagittarius. While your mind is made to keep you safe and may present concerns about venturing into something new, all you want may be on the other side of taking that action.

It’s up to you to ensure your brain’s protective mechanisms aren’t keeping you from goodness and happiness despite their intent. It may be time for you to defy the fear.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant



The traditional way of doing things may get you far, but not much more than the conventional amount.

Today, you are encouraged to tap into your unorthodox side and notice what fresh ideas it may bring. Don’t let the judgment of not conforming stop you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands



Life can be uncontrollable in many ways, but some factors are in your hands. Seizing what you can control and faithfully caring for it may grant you peace and order.

Today, you are encouraged to do what you can with those things to create goodness in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun



The sun is shining on you, Pisces! This is a great time to notice the things going right for you and shower yourself in gratitude.

While you may have more distance to reach your goals, you may also have things you used to wish for. Understanding you will never have the exact moment you are in again, soak up this moment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.