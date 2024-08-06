Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On August 7, 2024

Mercury retrograde and Venus improve communication for Wednesday's love horoscope. Communication is essential in any relationship, but it’s not just what you say; how you express it is often the most important. To communicate healthily in your relationship, you must not only be fully transparent about your needs and feelings but also hold space for what your partner shares without taking anything personally.

On Wednesday, be mindful of how you speak. See how offers of love will be essential, merging the energies of both planets. Healthy conversations will be crucial at this time. You can also heal what has been preventing you from progressing your relationship, thanks to Mercury retrograde which helps facilitate inner change. Choose your words carefully and ensure that you not only mean what you say but that each word is expressed with love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 7, 2024:

Aries

Healing conversations will be especially important for you today, dear Aries, as you are given an opportunity to start approaching romantic matters in a more mature and healthy way. You may have to dig deep to find the courage to express what has been on your mind today, as well as likely create some boundaries around a particular relationship that you are exploring. But your efforts will be well rewarded as you realize that in the right relationship, showing up as your best self becomes easy.

Taurus

Themes surrounding marriage, commitment and even family will surface today, Taurus, but the idea is to have you approach them with a new perspective. Try to reflect on how you would have reacted in the past, or what your go-to approach would have been – and then consciously choose to show up differently. This energy may also bring in a significant proposal today, just be sure that you are being honest with your partner about what you need before saying yes.

Gemini

There is news arriving on the home front, dear Gemini, but it is all about you finally having more of what you have always dreamed of. Try to take this energy and recognize that if a particular offer is coming into your life, it means you are ready for it, regardless of if you still are questioning being prepared for these changes – especially if it involves you and your partner moving in, or even exploring a new level of domestic intimacy. By talking through this new level of commitment, you will receive the validation that this relationship is the one you want to continue investing within.

Cancer

Words do matter, Cancer, but you also need to make sure you’re not just saying what you believe your partner wants to hear. Release the fear that if you actually speak up for yourself in an authentic way that you will somehow be abandoned or rejected. You need to take advantage of this energy in order to revisit a past theme, but this time with more honesty and transparency. There is never any reason to fear losing a relationship that really is meant to be.

Leo

Holding space for the process will be incredibly important, dear Leo, especially as it may be a sensitive topic. You have been on a journey to learn your own self-worth and with that, what you genuinely value in life. Now, all that’s left is to have an honest conversation with your partner about what needs to change in your relationship so you can feel confident you are genuinely aligned. Try to listen more than you speak today, especially because observing what your partner is actually expressing will help you make any important decisions.

Virgo

Speaking with love is something that first has to begin in how you talk to yourself, sweet Virgo. If you are constantly running a list in your head of what you’ve done wrong or what isn’t perfect, then no matter how you say you love yourself, you may not actually feel it. Try to focus on improving your self-talk today, so that when any conversations do arise with your special person you will be able to receive the love, they are trying to give to you.

Libra

There is no reason to ever feel like you have to withhold or mask your truth, Libra, even if you question your partner’s ability to truly receive it. You are worthy of expressing your truth simply because you are allowed to take up space and have your needs met. Make a promise to yourself to be more forthright in your conversations, instead of trying to manipulate the outcome by keeping important thoughts and feelings to yourself.

Scorpio

It feels like you may need to shake up your routine a bit today, Scorpio, and while you’re likely of dreaming of bigger ways to do that, simply reaching out to a longtime friend might just do the trick. Whether you’ve been feeling stuck in a particular relationship rut, or even have grown too comfortable being single, you need a break and a change in your life. Reach out to a friend today and plan an evening out where all you plan to do is focus on being yourself and living a life you love.

Sagittarius

While you’ve been busy moving ahead in your life, Sagittarius, it seems that there is still something you may have to deal with. Even if you’ve called it off, there seems to be a workplace romance, or even situationship, that you will need to address today. Instead of just continuing to ghost this person or think that just because you ignore it, it will go away, try to end it with integrity and honesty – or it just may end up affecting those future plans you’ve been making.

Capricorn

When you can see that there is so much more to life than you originally thought, Capricorn, you also finally allow yourself to take advantage of all the opportunities around you. While conversations of taking a holiday together may figure heavily into this energy, you also may want to think about what needs to change in your connection in order to have a new beginning right where you are. It’s not always solely your partner’s responsibility to change, and if you can approach this matter truly open to the best outcome, then you will be able to realize that genuine love is one that never stops evolving.

Aquarius

Try to take a step back from the busyness of life, dear Aquarius, and simply create time for what makes your heart happy. You don’t always need to worry about missing out on something, or even having a setback because you deserve to live a life that feels uplifting and fulfilling. You and your partner are also in desperate need of a reconnection, so making time for that today, especially in a quiet setting, will allow you to not only feel rejuvenated – but also more confident about your collective future.

Pisces

While the energy is ripe for an ex to make their big return into your life, Pisces, a particular and familiar theme may arise in your current relationship. This may feel like a bit of a trigger from what you’ve experienced in the past, but it’s important to remind yourself that this time is different. Embody all that you’ve learned and try to approach romantic matters differently so that you can actually have the conversation that will allow you to grow even closer with your romantic partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.