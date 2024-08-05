One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign August 6, 2024

The Sun, Moon, and Mercury are spending the day in the sweet sign of Virgo. Virgo's energy can be best described as practical, health-oriented and reserved.

This week, thinking about the future should lead to a plan to put into action. To find out what area you can focus on, check out your tarot card reading based on your zodiac sign.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 6, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Feeling stuck? Progress may be staying exactly where you are now. You have a lesson to learn, Aries. Patience, learning to trust the process, and letting go of what you can't control are all valuable things to learn. This moment may feel difficult but soon you'll see why the stars aligned this way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Put on your thinking cap. This is a time to consider all the plausible reasons why a situation has manifested. You may not know what's going on. Being blindsided can feel bewildering! However, a curious mindset and a tenacious attitude will help you see this puzzle through to the solvable end.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Roll up your sleeves, Gemini. You're ready to win, and nothing can stop you once you've set your mind on a goal. You have the drive and determination to beat your competition.

Winning is rarely easy. Plus, you wouldn't want to gain a reward easily. You love the chase, and you're reading to grasp the gold. The brass ring will soon be yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile. This is going to be a great day. In fact, even during tough times, you will experience great moments with friends and family. Today, keep your chin up. When life seems to be working against you, don't lose hope. Tough times build resilience. Your strength is growing, and so are you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

It takes a hefty dose of self-awareness to remain consistent and dedicated to what you have to do. You may experience a bout of sadness or feelings of missing out. Everyone seems to have fun while you're holding off on good times to work hard and earn money. Your work ethic sets up the future. It's going to pay off. Believe in yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Give yourself a big hug. You are too hard on yourself. You self-analyze and criticize, and sometimes you hurt your self-esteem in the name of humility. Today, be your own cheerleader. When you catch yourself saying negative words about who you are, stop. Say good things about your efforts, and realize that what you do now isn't solely about the endgame, it's also about the journey.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are worried about income and whether or not you'll have enough to get by, but this tarot card lets you know that you will have more than you need. You're entering the land of plenty. You will have lots of income coming in, job opportunities, side gigs and more. You are a money magnet and an income maker. Great revenue is yours! Believe.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

When you work as hard as you do, there really is only one inevitable result: success. Now is the time to remain consistent. As long as you continually show up for yourself and follow your life plan, there's little chance of failing. You will hit your goals. Realize that the reason others have made it to where you want to be is that they showed up for themselves every day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Bye, by bad times. Hello, good ones. You have been burdened by a dark cloud for a long time, but now the stars shine. There's an illuminating effect in your world, and it's all because this negative chapter has ended. It's time to turn the page and begin to live your best life. Don't hold your breath. Realize that you are where you need to be and ought to enjoy it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

It's good to tell the truth even when it's difficult. The challenge with honesty is getting beyond the fear of hurting someone's feelings. You can be gentle and kind with your feedback and sensitive to their experience. However, you only do more harm than good when you withhold the truth. The greatest love is one that is rooted in authentic truth, and that's what you're here to do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You may feel like there are too many things to get done in a single day. In moments when overwhelm promises to visit, take a deep breath and allow yourself to breathe. Slow down when you want to pick up the pace to compensate for lack of time. You may need to stretch this timeframe out a bit more. Don't be shy about asking for more time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You did your best, and when you reach a point in life where it feels like failure, forgive yourself. Everyone makes mistakes. You might have wished the outcome was different. But this is what you have, and it has to be good enough. It's the best of you at this moment and at this place in time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.