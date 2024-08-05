Finding your forever love is only the first step. The growth that follows is what determines whether you truly can keep building that life love affair or if it will fall stagnant.

To choose to grow means you are willing to critically examine your choices and actions and then take action in whatever way is necessary to align your life with the new understanding that has taken root within you.

Embrace optimism, focus on your growth, and seize the opportunities for change under the energy of the Leo Sun and Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, August 6. This will help you tap into the divine luck of the universe to make miracles happen.

Advertisement

Don’t let any doubts or past events hold you back from stepping into the self you’ve always wanted to become. It’s this version of yourself that will attract that forever love that has always been written into your destiny.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for August 6, 2024:

Aries

Every choice you make right now, Aries, is guided by the universe. You have luck on your side when it comes to themes of romance and commitment. But you have to let yourself be more vulnerable in your feelings and make sure that your partner knows just how invested you are in this relationship. Don’t make any assumptions; instead, allow yourself to grow in your transparency with your partner.

Advertisement

Taurus

It’s time to embrace the dreams you have for your life, dear Taurus, and make them a reality. Use this positive energy to focus on setting up a home and life with the one you love, realizing that while it will bring changes, it will also help you manifest more of what you want. By listening to your intuition and being more proactive in your choices, you can move in together or even purchase your first home.

Advertisement

Gemini

Try to approach matters of love with a greater sense of authenticity, Gemini. You are being urged to believe in yourself more deeply and to embrace all the different parts of what makes you unique. Once you have communicated with your partner about how to progress this relationship or even move past a difficult period, it will become easier. It’s all about authenticity, Gemini because you are worthy of having all you dream of.

Advertisement

Cancer

You might have a particular emotion that you haven’t let yourself take action on, Cancer, but it’s time to trust yourself. If your intuition is telling you that something is off, then you must realize that avoiding the truth will only complicate and challenge the situation more so. By embracing your inner voice and validating your intuition, you will be able to take even the rockiest moment and turn it around to your advantage – but you must take action.

Leo

You were born with a unique boldness, dear Leo, but you haven’t been shining your light as brightly as you have been meant to. While life can inevitably take its toll on you, it is time to get back out there and start living life to its fullest. Whether you’re in a serious relationship or trying to get over heartbreak, you need to start reinvesting in yourself and putting more into what brings you joy. Don’t neglect yourself or try to dull your light; those who are meant to be in your life want you in all your boldness and beauty.

Advertisement

Virgo

You are being guided to put yourself first at this time, Virgo, as you work to manifest more of your dreams. Rather than thinking this means you will experience a separation in your romantic life, it’s your chance to make your partner part of the process. Let them know that your need to accomplish more has nothing to do with something being off in the relationship, but instead about what you need to do for yourself. Talk to them and invite them into this new journey because they may offer a pivotal moment of help.

Libra

You need a change, dear Libra, but you are also the only one that can initiate it. Try to focus on what you would do in your life if you knew you could not fail – and how the circle of those that surround you either make or break your own plans. You may need to not only shift things in your relationship but also in your social circle – but new opportunities are here. If all else fails, it’s also perfectly okay to move in secret for now; that way, you can feel confident you are still progressing on the path of your dreams.

Advertisement

Scorpio

To receive the love you desire, Scorpio, you have to be more proactive in taking action. There will always be busy aspects of life or situations that precede your happiness. But if you don’t invest time into your romantic life, you can’t be disheartened at the lack of progress. Do one thing today to help yourself attract and more deeply manifest the love you desire; even one small step can make all the difference, especially if it’s done with your whole heart.

Sagittarius

While you might still be working through ending a particular relationship, Sagittarius, you need to be mindful of not jumping into a new connection too quickly. You are being guided to embrace more opportunities, meaning and even spiritual connection in your life, but you also need to make sure you are moving in alignment with the universe. Be sure to wrap up any old chapters before beginning a new one because you don’t want anything to ruin this new beginning.

Advertisement

Capricorn

To establish an amazing relationship, Capricorn, you must be open to growth. This doesn’t mean anything has to be wrong in your connection, but you may need to revisit certain themes, especially around commitment, to see if you might need to adjust your thinking. There is immense potential here, but you must be open to changing your mind, embracing new ideas, and stretching yourself beyond your previous limitations or fears.

Aquarius

When you can go all in with love, Aquarius, you will also get the best results. But no matter what the recent past has involved, you are surrounded by luck right now in your romantic life, especially when it comes to commitment or even marriage. Try to embrace a more positive outlook and even the ability to be able to move past the most recent period of challenges. This phase you’ve just ended that had you questioning everything was all about growth, and so now it’s time to grow into a deeper bond with your partner.

Advertisement

Pisces

You are on track to not just move into a new chapter of love, Pisces, but you’ll finally have more of the family your soul has always craved. This requires you to embrace change, though, be more vulnerable to your needs, and show up open and ready to receive a deeper connection. You may find a need to protect a particular relationship from the outside world, but remember that it doesn’t mean your connection has to be a secret; you also deserve to build this love without any outside influence.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.