One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 5, 2024

We have a wonderful opportunity to step back and conduct a personal review. The year is almost over. We only have four months left. Today starts Mercury retrograde in Virgo, which brings attention to the Hermit tarot card.

The Hermit, like Virgo, is a spiritual energy inviting us to pull back from the business of life and make tweaks or small changes. This is a wonderful chance to improve your relationships and how you invest your time. To find out more, here's what your single tarot card reveals for each zodiac sign.

Find out what each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 5, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience, Aries. You are an impulsive sign, so when you want something, it is very hard for you to pull back and wait. But this is the time to wait for what you're after. The timing isn't right.

This tarot card is letting you know that stepping aside and allowing something that needs to happen to process is the best action you can take. Yes, believe it, Aries. Doing nothing can be a great idea.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

What good is a gift if it isn't shared with others? The universe has given you the greatest reward of all: wisdom. Your knowledge helps you, but imagine how much it can help others. Sharing your thoughts, ideas and insights with friends costs little in the long run if you see them grow into better people.

You can be smart about how much wisdom you choose to give away. Some of it may be too much right now. However, don't be a knowledge hoard; share what you know.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Try not to think about something bad for you too much. The more you focus on a taboo desire, the bigger and more powerful it becomes. You can be pulled in the wrong direction if you allow yourself.

You need to turn your attention to other things. The mind and body will adjust. Remember, you're the master of your ship and castle!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You win some, and you lose some. Bad luck can actually be good luck in disguise. You might not know what is happening behind the shadows or what others say when you're not around.

The universe may be protecting you. Trust that what is for you can't be taken away from you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You're a braveheart, Leo. You can and should stand up for yourself. Life can be so unfair sometimes, but it's even more biased when you remain silent.

You advocate for others, so why not champion a cause for yourself?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

As a Virgo, you're naturally the type of person who cares for others, and today, you may be giving out a double dose of goodness to people in your life.

There's a warning with this tarot card, Virgo, and that is to be careful not to do too much. You don't want to enable a person or create a situation where resentment builds.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Dream away, Libra! Remember that everything once began as just a vision or a hope. It’s time for you to step away from thinking small and cultivate an even more hopeful view of the future.

A huge piece to you living all that you want is perceiving it — grasping what that looks like to you — and having enough faith to pursue it.

You don’t have to settle for the things you are unhappy with. This makes it a wonderful time for you to speculate changes you wish to see or the life you want to live and understand that it is possible. You’ve got this, Libra.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Anxiety often comes from a lack of understanding or feeling of control, Scorpio. You are encouraged to ground yourself in things that cannot be shaken — like security in yourself and trust in your journey — that goes beyond what you encounter in life.

This is a great time to educate yourself where you feel lacking in knowledge and make your plans while having the flexibility of understanding life often does consider them. But roll with it, Scorpio.

Life works in wondrous ways, and goodness often doesn’t manifest in obvious ways but rather complex. Things may not unfold how you pictured them, but stay hopeful, they might turn out better. So stay patient; it's the rain that produces the harvest.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Just as you prioritize nourishing your physical body, understand that your soul must be fed, too, Sagittarius.

Oftentimes, we fail to consider this, and it gets filled with whatever unintentionally fills it up. But your heart matters, Sagittarius, so lead with purpose.

Get aware of how things affect you in all aspects, and consider some boundaries you can set for the flourishing of your well-being. Even the things you crave may not be good for you. Be wise.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are a power to be reckoned with, Capricorn. The people around you can see it, but your true power lies in believing in it yourself.

This is a great time to put your plans in motion and lead with the strength and energy within you. Beautiful things can happen when you lead with intention and purpose.

While it can be scary to explore new waters, lead with the mindset of not wanting any rock to be unturned or any door unopened. Eventually, it all leads you to where you need to be, and there can be purpose in the failures, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

It’s time to get to know yourself and fully embrace who you are, Aquarius. The people around you may be great, but the world doesn’t need a copycat version of them; they need what you uniquely offer.

This is a great time to develop yourself and your strengths and seize the influence you have.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You may be encountering a painful ending, Pisces. This is a time to process every emotion that comes with it and nurture every part of you. While giving yourself the space to feel, remember that even on the darkest nights, the sun rises again.

The mountains that seem ever tall will soon grow smaller as more distance is gained and time is passed. It gets better, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.