Love Horoscopes Bring Change For Each Zodiac Sign On August 5, 2024

While Mercury retrograde is often seen as problematic, it can actually hold great benefit – especially if you remember that ex-partner is coming back is more about learning a lesson than a sign of fate.

During Mercury retrograde, you are asked to review what has previously occurred, especially from July 28 - October 4, 2023, when the planet of communication was last in Virgo. This will bring up past themes, opportunities and even plans that you can now revisit and not only change but also develop a deeper understanding of.

Advertisement

With Venus also just entering Virgo on August 4, this retrograde will carry even more romantic themes, allowing you to take your time to invest in a connection that can last forever. The most significant period of Mercury's retrograde will begin on Monday, August 5 and will last through Monday, August 19, when Mercury travels into the heart of the Sun to begin a new cycle.

Use these next two weeks to your advantage by being open to conversations, divine redirections, and knowing that just because someone may come back into your life – doesn’t mean it’s meant to be.

Each love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 5, 2024:

Advertisement

Aries

You have wanted a chance to start approaching love as your best self, and now, Aries, you will finally receive it. You just can’t cling too closely to anything in particular because there are changes in store for you and your life – especially once you start showing up differently.

Be truly clear about what you want from love and take any opportunity to better yourself around this time, including therapy, as it is guaranteed to make all the difference in your relationship.

Advertisement

Taurus

Try to ground yourself, Taurus, so that you can make the most of this review period.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may start experiencing some challenges in your connection. These challenges aren’t about breaking you and your partner up, but you can start discussing an important issue you’ve been avoiding.

If you’re single, be especially mindful of that toxic ex trying to return — they may have all the right words, but that still doesn’t mean it’s meant to be.

Advertisement

Gemini

There are opportunities for changes and growth in your personal life, sweet Gemini, but you must be willing to participate in the process.

Try to understand that what arises isn’t threatening your safety or your relationship. Instead, this is all about allowing you to build a relationship with greater domestic intimacy and potential for the future.

You will be revisiting themes around family, home, and your long-term relationship, so try to hold space for knowing that it’s not about rushing to a conclusion but instead just being willing to surrender to the process.

Advertisement

Cancer

Try not to let your fears get the best of you, Cancer, as you must keep your wits about you to show up for important conversations.

You are being given a divine redo at the moment, but it will require you to be more honest, transparent, and even courageous in what you speak about and how you choose to communicate.

You’ve been avoiding this particular issue long enough and are seeing that nothing is getting resolved by sweeping it under the rug, so it’s time to face it directly.

Leo

You may realize that what you’ve accepted, dear Leo, doesn’t align with what you know you are worthy of. Don’t take this as a mistake that you’ve made; instead, it is a moment of healing and realization that can help you in the future.

You can’t be down on yourself for what has occurred in the past and still make the future decisions that will help you create the relationship you genuinely desire. Accept what happened, but make a promise to embrace change.

Advertisement

Virgo

Virgo, there is always the possibility of transforming your romantic relationship, especially when you can start this process by yourself.

While you may feel like you are in your head more than usual, it’s because you are being guided to reflect and change how you have perceived certain events.

Try to wait to bring up any ideas or thoughts with your partner until you have truly grasped what you would like to do with them to ensure you are creating a relationship that aligns with your truth.

Libra

It can be hard to realize that you’ve abandoned yourself, dear Libra, in the name of love. But seeing that you have is the first step to correcting matters.

Try to be honest with yourself about how and why you’ve abandoned yourself. Understanding the process and not just the results can help you have a better idea of how to step back into your power and ensure that you love yourself first — which is the key to having a genuinely healthy relationship.

Advertisement

Scorpio

You are being called to reflect on the paths not taken, Scorpio. This isn’t to bring about feelings of regret or hopelessness but to help you see how much you create your destiny.

Try to embrace not just the clarity that arises, but also how fear has stopped you from seizing different opportunities in your life so that you can consciously choose to approach matters of the heart differently. Acknowledging what you would do differently now is what will allow you to actually make different choices in your life.

Sagittarius

No one will value you, dear Sagittarius, if you still haven’t done that for yourself. To value yourself means that you understand what your time and energy are worth and then choose to move in ways that align with that. But rather than chasing external factors or even partners that validate yourself, try to begin to do that for yourself more.

You must be able to value yourself to make the romantic decisions connected with your fate — and create the relationship you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Capricorn

It may be beneficial to take advantage of any travel opportunities, Capricorn, especially if it gives you and your partner the time you need to reconnect.

Past opportunities or an intuitive call to visit a specific place may arise, which is all a part of you listening to your inner self and seizing the chance to leave your comfort zone.

This may also relate to past opportunities for new beginnings or growth that you previously avoided, so being fearless in this process and planning for success will be essential.

Aquarius

Let yourself try to see your relationship in a new light, Aquarius. While you may have to revisit past themes in your relationship that relate to building a life and future together, you are also being given a chance to heal any recent challenges and feel an even more profound connection with your partner.

Honest communication and quality time will figure heavily in this current phase, but so will allowing yourself to open up and trust that you are safe to lean into love rather than away.

Advertisement

Pisces

You may be dealing with a dramatic situation involving the return of an ex, Pisces, but you have to be able to discern if this is just a test from the universe or a connection that really is meant to be.

Remember to approach this connection as your healthiest self, and don’t be afraid to be completely honest. Showing up as the self you’ve grown into is the only way to tell the difference.

And remember, there really is no rush to make a decision, even if it feels like your partner is trying to make you feel otherwise.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.