Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 5, 2024 — Mercury Retrograde Is Here

Dive into your horoscope for this Monday! Today is the beginning of Mercury retrograde in Virgo, affecting daily horoscopes for the next couple of weeks. As much as Mercury retrograde is given bad press, looking at retrogrades from the perspective of examining our decision-making without being impulsive allows us to take personal responsibility and actually learn a thing or two during this cosmic transit.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope on August 5, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This Mercury retrograde takes place in your zone of work, health, and routine. If you’ve been slacking off on taking your vitamins and green juices, then this is the prime time to make some corrective measures and get back into a routine that makes your body glow from the inside out. Perhaps your old routine no longer feels inspiring, so create a routine that fits into your lifestyle and doesn’t feel like it’s forced upon you.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This Mercury retrograde takes place in your zone of creativity and dating. It might become clear that you need to step outside of your ‘dating’ type to see what’s on the other side of your tastes.

At the same time, this is about being more devotional toward your creative pursuits. Instead of having creativity as the last thing on your list, from the leftover energy you’ve managed to save, what does it look like for your creativity to become a priority?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This Mercury retrograde takes place in your zone of family and emotional well-being. Some lessons that might arise include setting stronger boundaries with your family and those nearest you.

Our relationships are healthier when we state our needs clearly so we can show up authentically. If you have any habits of hiding what you say and keeping your distance rather than expressing what’s upsetting you, this is the time to have the courage to state your truths.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This Mercury retrograde is lighting up your zone of communication. This is a wonderful time to brush up on your communication skills and practice the art of conscious communication.

This could look like thinking about what you say before you say it; this can improve your relationship with yourself and others. Even when it comes to talking to yourself, this is about befriending your inner critic to stop toxic narratives that dampen your creative power.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This Mercury retrograde can strengthen your relationship with your self-worth and encourage a more practical approach to budgeting. If you’ve been taking opportunities that you know aren’t aligned with your integrity, it’s important to make some hard decisions to let them go, as you will feel greatly empowered later on.

You can develop a good eye for organizing your finances, allowing you to save towards bigger costs such as a house or a car.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This Mercury retrograde is about truly refining your sense of identity. Where do you draw the lines between who you are and who the world tells you that you should be?

You may realize you’ve been playing roles that you never signed up for, which can help you free yourself from limitations and restrictions placed upon you by other people. Ponder how these roles may have constrained your freedom or potential.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This Mercury retrograde could highlight some areas of healing that could help you let go of the past and look to the future.

Sometimes we don’t even realize the things that have been weighing down on our hearts and discouraging us from reimagining the future. In your journal, describe your long-term vision in detail, including personal, professional, and lifestyle aspects.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This Mercury retrograde may make you pay attention to your friendship values. What does it mean to belong to a tribe? Do you feel like you have it, or has it shifted at some point this year?

The more you understand your friendship needs and what you need to feel like you belong, the more anchored you will feel within yourself, and you can co-create healthier and more authentic connections with those around you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

For the rest of the summer, you might think about how you want to set goals for your career for the remainder of the year.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself; take your time to intuit what feels right for you. However, you can channel your visionary dreams and experiment with them, as Mercury might give you some ideas you never even considered before.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes, our beliefs can keep us wrapped up in our own worlds without us realizing there’s actually more room for expansion and exploration. During this Mercury retrograde, look at the world through a child’s eyes.

You might be surprised to find new perspectives, which may support you to commit to your soulful practices in a new way. Make some extra time for meditation, and you might make contact with your ‘inner guru’

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may explore the depths of your feelings in a new way. You might experience a level of detachment that helps you gain fresh insights into your past and how it’s led you to where you are today.

The past informs the future, and by borrowing wisdom from what you’ve collected along the way, you can see the obstacles beneath your feet and the map to cross over them.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

All of your relationships are mirrors of your own inner self, so this is a prime time to see what is being reflected back at you. If you like what you see, continue nourishing your relationships.

If you think there are parts of the relationship that need to be negotiated, it’s important to get to the heart of your desires and speak your mind, without fear getting in the way of your words.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.