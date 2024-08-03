How The New Moon Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On August 4, 2024

New Moons are always a time for new beginnings. While the lunar cycle is beginning anew, you are asked to embody the qualities of the fearless Leo lion as you take action toward manifesting your most heartfelt intentions.

During this time, it’s less about the words you speak and more about the actions you take as you realize that at a certain point, regardless of whether you feel ready or not, you must choose to move forward. As the New Moon in Leo peaks on Sunday, August 4, take this opportunity to create drastic and powerful changes in your romantic life.

Declare your feelings for someone special, make the first move, end that toxic cycle, or simply decide to follow your heart more authentically. The more you embrace your inner lion, the more you will move with your courage to manifest all you wish.

Here's your zodiac sign's love horoscope for August 4, 2024:

Aries

Let yourself feel confident over the feelings you’ve been having recently, sweet Aries, as it’s all about bringing you to a new beginning in love. You are ready to take a step in a new direction that will be all about commitment, and more joy in your personal life. But you do need to make sure you’re not overthinking matters, or even trying to slow them down. Sometimes love really does have its own pace, and it’s better to surrender than try to fight against it.

Taurus

It might serve you well to be a bit bolder in terms of manifesting what you want, Taurus. While you normally have a pretty cool approach to change, and focusing on what feels the most pragmatic, you might benefit from simply being more unapologetic about what you desire. There might be some pieces of the past you feel like you need to release in order to have a new beginning, especially in your close romantic relationship, it will be worth it.

Gemini

Conversations will take center stage, dear Gemini, which has the power to positively affect your romantic path. But you must be willing to show up in these spaces – and to declare what and who it is you want. While decisions often represent a finality you tend to shy away from, you will need to bring not only confidence but certainty to the table in these conversations. While you’ve been trying to play both sides of a particular issue, finally choosing one will allow you to actually have the new beginning you seek.

Cancer

No one can show you what you are worthy of, dear Cancer, if you still don’t see it yourself. Let this be a new beginning in not only owning your self-worth but also deeply committing to creating a love that adds value to your life. Everything you choose should serve a higher benefit for your path, but accepting what is offered versus what you really want will only make you feel dissatisfied. Choose the upgrade, Cancer, and let yourself have the love you’ve always wanted.

Leo

This should feel like a very free time for you, sweet Leo, as you feel encouraged to embrace more of what makes you unique – and even allow yourself to let some of the hurts of the past finally go. When you realize that you have always deserved more and that there was always a specific purpose for each relationship you attracted, you no longer have to feel like anything is holding you back. Embrace this new beginning with the freedom to manifest a love that feels good to your soul.

Virgo

Let yourself return to your inner wisdom, dear Virgo. Recent changes and even activity may have made you feel like you’ve lost a part of your connection with the divine. But that connection can always be found within you, yet you do need to have some space to tune back in. Once you do, anything becomes possible, whether it’s healing or finally allowing yourself to be honest with your partner about your dreams.

Libra

You may feel a shift in your priorities and how you approach life, Libra, and it is exactly what is needed to take your relationship to the next level. Instead of feeling like you must always be available for your partner, try cultivating more balance in your life. Spend time with friends, do your own thing, and focus on creating your best life. By honoring yourself more deeply, your partner will develop a deeper appreciation for you and the privilege that it is to love you.

Scorpio

Although career matters may seem to be your primary focus right now, Scorpio, never underestimate the importance of a new beginning in your romantic life. While you have to approach love differently than work, it doesn’t mean that you must compromise on all of your values. You deserve to be seen and fully recognized for who you are, but you are also the only one who changes the dynamics of your romantic life. Choose to take up more space and create boundaries around what it is you truly deserve from love.

Sagittarius

A new beginning may be calling to you more strongly around this time, Sagittarius, especially if you’ve been feeling rather stagnant lately. This may be the final tipping point in a particular connection, but if you find yourself taking space or ending a connection, know it will be for the best. There is more to love than convenience, especially when you crave a soul connection. While you may need to hold space for the process, you should also allow yourself to seize the new opportunities in your life.

Capricorn

Although life may seem busy recently, Capricorn, you do need to make time to reconnect with your partner. Life is changing rapidly around this time, but to ensure you are continuing your relationship, you need to take some time to invest in your relationship. Try to set aside an evening or day for just you and your partner, and while simply being with one another is important, so is talking about the future of your relationship. The deeper you allow yourself to go, the more love you will find.

Aquarius

Even the best relationships go through phases of challenges and difficulties, dear Aquarius, but whether you allow those moments to make you better or not is your choice. You are being given a divine chance for a new beginning in your relationship, but to fully embrace it, you must allow yourself to see that it is possible. Release past hurts, make space for newness, and let yourself become vulnerable once again. When you feel safe to show your heart to your partner, you will be amazed at what you can discover.

Pisces

Toxicity is no longer charming or alluring, Pisces, and because of that, you are preparing to begin a brand-new cycle in your romantic life. This beginning is all about embracing healthier dynamics, including independence, trust, autonomy, and boundaries. By doing so, you will feel a reduction in any anxious attachment, and finally allow yourself to see what love was always meant to be.

