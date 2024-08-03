Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On August 4, 2024 — The New Moon Is Here

Today, the sky sparkles with a New Moon in Leo, and Venus, the Goddess of beauty and love, shifts into the sign of Virgo. This is an incredible time to set new intentions regarding your creative passions and to remember that your birthright is to create what lights you up.

When Venus is in Virgo, it’s a wonderful opportunity to simplify your home and your working routine so that you can feel at ease and more peaceful no matter what changes come your way.

Here's your zodiac sign's New Moon in Leo horoscope for August 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Have you been asking yourself questions about what new creative projects you should start? Or, when was the last time you trusted your creative impulses to take you where you need to go? This New Moon in Leo is about finding confidence in your creative skills without placing too much expectation on where it can lead you. Create for the sake of how it brings you closer to your inner child. That’s a reward in and of itself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This New Moon may make you think about what ‘home’ truly means to you and whether you’ve found your place of belonging. You might feel a little tender when you make some deeper reflections on how you feel seen, heard, and understood by those who play an important part in your life. At the same time, it can help you shed insecurities about parts of yourself you thought you had to hide.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes, things won’t get done unless we use our voice, and the New Moon in Leo can show you exactly what that looks like. So, if there are thoughts and truths that you've been keeping to yourself, it’s time to make them known, and in fact, they can benefit those around you. You have an excellent eye for strategy, so take the lead and shepherd the pack to greener pastures if need be. Meaningful responsibility could make you feel quite fulfilled.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Where have you been underestimating your value? The New Moon is stirring up some questions around your financial security and your inner security. When we feel disconnected from our sense of worth, we can make decisions that don't make us feel good, nor do we feel compensated for our contributions. Raise the praises of your art, start note-taking what extra responsibilities you’ve been taking on at work so that you have proven evidence of why you deserve a raise.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It might feel like you’re walking on a red carpet, feeling as if all the cameras and eyes are on you. You have a halo effect, so embrace your magnetism. See what effect you have on people; you might be surprised to see how you stir something inside of others, which can make you feel quite powerful. Let your glow bring smiles to people’s faces, and you might just have an extra pep in your step.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Nothing makes you happier than having a neat and organized diary, a clean and spacious home, and rituals that help you to exhale all of the stress that’s been built up in your body. As Venus is now in your home sign, this is a grand opening for you to indulge in what helps you to come back to your inner center.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Who said a little bit of indulgence is wrong? With Venus moving into your zone of spirituality and healing, go full on glam. pepper your day with gifting yourself with treats, affirmations that leave a smile on your face and anything that makes you feel like a million dollars. A beauty secret, that you’re well acquainted with as your rules by Venus herself, is that when we look good we feel good and it’s if by magic that the world responds to this knowing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your vision is in the motion of changing, whether that looks like throwing out old dreams that you once thought would bring you a sense of inner fulfillment are now seen in a different light. You’re constantly evolving, and so it makes sense for your visions to evolve alongside you. Take some time out to see what images are coming up in your mind, and write them down so that you can separate the ones that feel like they’re in alignment and the ones that are just a mere fantasy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Creative release is supported as the New Moon in Leo nestles into your zone of career. Write a new chapter of your career escapades, see it as an adventure because the moment you take it too seriously is the moment you lose all will and inspiration to see what is even possible. Imagine your career as an adventure. Write the first chapter of this journey. What exciting challenges and opportunities do you see ahead?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Essentially, you need to decide what beliefs you need to take with you that give you more courage than pessimism. It’s so easy for negative thoughts to cloud your vision of the future, so be mindful of what doomsday attitudes have been flavoring your outlook on your life. Let existential optimism be your word of the day. When in doubt, think about the best possible outcome, not the worst.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You might just be introduced to a new cupid that could help you write new romantic scripts for your love life. The New Moon in Leo centers around your relationships and how they make you feel like you shine and are adorned. In short, take it as a ‘lover girl’ reset. What new role do you want to play in your own mythic love story?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you don’t ask, you don’t get, and this is the summary of the New Moon in Leo extravaganza. Particularly around pitching what you need at work to feel like you can execute your best. What resources are missing? Start there, as it will help you decide what new ideas you can bring to the table to elevate your projects and overall working experience.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.