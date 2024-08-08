5 Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Weekly Horoscopes From August 12 - 18, 2024

Cheeky luck is here for the collective for the week of August 12-18, 2024, and five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest of them all under its influence! They are Goat, Ox, Horse, Rabbit, and Tiger. But first, here are the lucky messages for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of luck of the week is Water over Water (#29), changing to Fire over Water (#64). These hexagrams remind us that the abyss can sound poetic, and the unknown can sound like a space where one can prove their mettle and reveal their courage, but that's not the case for every abyss and unknown.

Advertisement

You must know which path is worthy of being walked on and which one will take you to abysmal places. That's where your inner voice comes in.

Those internal nudges are pure luck. They can help you turn around if you are on the wrong path before you fall into a place of no return. Similarly, they will tell you which way will bring you gold and gifts if you are brave and step out of your comfort zone. It's a fine line to walk every time one faces the unknown. That's where luck is made.

Advertisement

Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs, who are the luckiest this week between August 12-18, 2024:

1. Goat: Blind luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Goat, your luck this week is unique. It will not make itself obvious, but every time you need love or support, it will come through for you and guide you where you need to go. This is a direct blessing from the cosmos, but it will also demand that you not give up or stop doing your part even as you lean on the support extended. For most of you, this luck will come to you through strangers in the most unexpected ways.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual this week and make offerings of flowers or jade. The color green will boost your luck this week.

2. Ox: Luck from motion

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Ox, your luck this week is mysterious. It will bless your life by revealing hidden facets of your personality, thus enabling you to go bigger and be more confident.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, this luck has a slippery fish quality to it. If you try to catch it, you will fail. Instead, allow it to work its magic without trying to control it. The more receptive you are, even as you go about your days, the easier it will be to embrace this good luck.

If you feel called to, you can bring home a small plant and water it with gratitude every day. That will be an indirect way of acknowledging the luck without engaging with it directly. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

3. Horse: Luck from awareness

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Horse, your luck this week is tied to your tears. That can sound strange, but you are encouraged to purge any pent-up or buried emotions through holistic means this week.

Crying is a part of it, but you can create a safe space for yourself first through energy healing, saging the space, or even putting on gentle meditation music or handpan sounds in the background. These tears will create your luck. So don't suppress anything anymore.

The color gold will be lucky for you this week, but only when used with a pure heart and intentions. Pearls, often called “tears of the ocean,” can also have a powerful impact on you.

Advertisement

4. Rabbit: Luck from uniqueness

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Rabbit, your luck this week is sweet and balmy, like a pleasant summer day that's not too hot yet warm enough to make having ice creams and diving into the pool fun. The imagery here is a metaphor for your luck. It will aid you, but you must meet it half, too. It's the equivalent of having access to fertile ground and then needing to create something beautiful in it yourself.

The colors red, blue, and green will be lucky for you. And if you are an artist, RGB is literally part and parcel of your vocation or hobby.

Advertisement

5. Tiger: Fast luck

suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Tiger, your luck this week will move in like a swift breeze and move out just as fast. So be mindful so you can capitalize on it when it arrives. This demands more energy and attention from you.

Advertisement

After all, how will you turn this luck into something concrete? Receiving a bag full of expensive seeds is not enough. One also needs to be willing to plant those seeds and nurture them to create a viable orchard for the rest of their life.

If you feel called to, maintain a journal so you can make note of the signs and synchronicities and teach yourself to pick up on the clues faster. The color red will be extremely lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.