One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 2, 2024

We have a lot going on this Friday. The Moon will be in Leo where the New Moon arrives over the weekend, just before Mercury retrograde begins. Change can be an emotional time for us, and Venus, our planet that rules love, will hit a square with chaotic Uranus, bringing flashes of opportunity and some drama into our day.

The Moon is working closely with Saturn, and while Saturn can leave us feeling cold and emotionally detached, this may be a blessing in disguise. Should something unexpected throw you off, you'll easily be able to let go and think about what to do next without getting overly consumed by worry or self-doubt. There's much more in store, so let's see what else the stars have in store for us and our daily tarot card reading.

Here's what your August 2, 2024, tarot horoscope reveals for your zodiac sign this Friday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Focus on what you can, Aries. Instead of relying solely on big bursts of motivation, which can quickly deplete, work to build consistency in discipline. To reach your many aspirations, working in small increments may be most sustainable. Little changes add up.

It isn’t always about making the differences all at once, which may not last, but working to rebuild a foundation of habits and an identity that cannot be shaken. Remember to celebrate who you are now and the wins along the road. You’ve got this, Aries!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You can reground at any moment, Taurus. Perspective has power, and if you don’t like the way you have been viewing or living your life, you can pause and shift at any time. This card encourages you to widen your perspective and become aware of any unrealistic expectations or disappointments.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

This is a great time to give yourself the space to pause and reflect, Gemini. In the busyness of life, you may have missed some lessons. Or, there may be some fear or self-doubt you can get curious about. You have so much in store for you, Gemini, and this is a great time to assess and make sure fear doesn’t keep you from it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Moderation is key, Cancer. Some things may not be inherently bad but become bad for you when they are overused. This is a great time to assess the good habits you want to build, the bad habits you want to cut out, and the space for the in-between. With that in mind, you can set clear boundaries.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles - Reversed

Actions reflect the heart, Leo. Having this understanding can be a major tool of discernment for you. You may be able to see through people's intentions when their words say one thing yet act out another. Additionally, it can cultivate compassion and curiosity within you.

When you see people acting in dark ways, you know that is likely what's within them. Additionally, when you're operating in less than all you want, you can get down to matters of the heart, where it may be coming from.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Simplicity can be your recipe for wholeness, Aries. A full life awaits you, not only in the future but also in this moment. You are encouraged to view your life through a lens of hope, lead with vision, and practice gratitude here.

While you may not be where you want to be, you have come a long way and are worth celebrating. Find the good here, Virgo. The rest will come.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

It is a great time to return to what inspires you, Libra. This could be exploring other people's forms of creativity, like art or photos, or returning to a place of stillness, where new things can bloom without the influence of others. You have abundant ideas and direction within you, Libra, and they can be born when you give them the space to.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Hard times don't have to be an end-all-be-all, Scorpio. There is an abundance of newness and fresh beginnings in acceptance and forgiveness. You are encouraged to meet the mistakes of others and yourself with compassion.

Instead of feeling shame, notice how you can learn from your experiences. You can walk away better than ever, strengthened, and more resilient because of what happened.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Enjoy the fruits of your labor, Sagittarius. Don't be afraid to give credit where it is due—celebrate your wins and notice the growth—and also give yourself the space to enjoy your life apart from the constant hustle. While you are working with an end goal in mind, there is beauty in the journey, too. Soak it up.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Notice the ways of nature and life, Capricorn; they are beautiful and complex. Similarly, your life is beautifully unfolding and composed of seasons. This is your reminder to trust, Capricorn, and know that many complex things are not understood initially. Similarly, you may not understand the hows and whys of your life just yet, but soon you will.

Remember, you can only connect the dots backward once they have all been laid out. If you cannot solve a complex math problem in your head, what makes you think you can work out your entire life?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

Life is composed of highs and lows, Aquarius, and this card indicates a change of fortune. In any season, remember that few things in life are constant.

This can remind you to soak up what your current period of life has to offer and be excited about what's to come. The promise of change can be hopeful for you when you are eager to escape something.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords - Reversed

Often, the loudest messages don't need to be expressed through words; they speak for themselves. This serves as a reminder to be attentive to what actions are saying, despite the words being claimed. And understand insecurity can be loud, and confidence can be quiet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.