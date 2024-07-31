One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 1, 2024

We are ready to begin a new month and complete the last quarter of 2024. The month of August brings with it the promise of fresh starts, but not without tying up a few loose ends first. With Mercury retrograde on the horizon, what area should you focus on first? Let's consult a tarot card to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Take a deep breath, Aries. Nervous energy can indicate that your body is overloaded with too many things to do today. Review your schedule carefully. Can you move things around?

Do you have a friend or family member who can shoulder the workload? Consider getting some help where it's easy to delegate. Make changes to create less stress and ease your mind.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Let someone else take the lead, Taurus. If you're struggling with an emotional block, you could need to let someone else do the heavy lifting.

Perhaps it's time for a coworker or colleague to get a chance to do what you're both good at. If you've enjoyed being the lead for some time, give a leg up. Allow someone to climb the ladder of success with help from you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

It's OK to be sad. If you have experienced disappointment, admitting that you wished things were different is alright.

Life is unpredictable. People move and change jobs. Friends pull away, and others become unavailable. The day can teach you a lesson about standing on your own two feet.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Welcome to a new day. The Ace of Pentacles is a sign that something wonderful is coming to you in the form of a fresh start.

A fresh start doesn't come every day. You must have the perfect blend of opportunity and time to exploit it. If you are positioned to do something you've never done, don't delay. The time to act is now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Oh no! Are you dealing with someone who seems to think they are always right? It's hard to listen to someone who never seems to see anyone's side but their own.

You may want to put this person in their place or get them to see the truth, but it might be a waste of time. Instead, focus on what you have going on in your life. Today, the best advice is to tune that person out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Some problems are solvable lickety-split, but you may have to accept that a particular situation will require more effort. While long-term problems are highly inconvenient, they can teach you something about yourself, life, and your friends.

Embrace the opportunity to tackle a situation that promises to grow your friendship. By the end of this journey, you will be stronger.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Be kind to yourself. Sometimes, you can be so understanding when others make mistakes. But, when you do the same, you say negative things about yourself to you.

Rather than insult your efforts, be a soft-spirited person who nurtures your inner child to grow. It can take time to reprogram how you respond to your mistakes, but you can redirect your thoughts and focus on the micro improvements with time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Is there something that's intimidating you right now? You may encourage financial setbacks or a challenging project.

This is not the time to back down. Instead, double down on your courage and strength. When it comes to determination and stamina, you've got all you need to succeed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Today promises to give you the answers you need to decide with clarity! The confusion will be removed, blindspots will be revealed, and you will have the mindset to take action and do the things you need to do without any hesitation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Are you and your partner not getting along? When you are constantly fighting with your mate, there could be a problem that needs to be addressed before things get better.

A lack of unity in your relationship can mean you aren't as close as before. Are you still doing the things that brought you together in the first place? if not, consider bringing date night back again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Sometimes, you won't see growth for a while. You may wish to see immediate results, but it takes time for the seeds you're planting to grow shoots. Like roots are hidden beneath the soil, you work on your life's foundation. Be patient with yourself. Take this one day at a time, and don't quit!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You have been patiently waiting for the right chance to do what you've wanted to do. Today, you may get the green light on your project. You may hear that you're ready to make moves and start working. You have reached the top of your mountain; the rest is smooth sailing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.