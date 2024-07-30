Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 31, 2024 — The Moon Squares Saturn

Daily horoscopes for July 31 are influenced by the Moon in Gemini square Saturn in Pisces. This may be an incredibly reflective day for you, which can help you find new solutions to existing challenges. Do your best not to force the answer. Create an environment that helps you step into a deeper level of contemplation.

Try using aromatherapy oils or walking around your neighborhood to calm your mind. As the mystic and philosopher Simone Weil once said, "Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity." Use this advice to make the most of the day.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you usually rush the start of your day, you may want to take time to determine what is necessary and what can wait.

Don’t feel guilty for pushing back your deadlines if it means you can produce your best work rather than skimming over the finer details. You have high standards, which can work in your favor if it doesn’t lean into the imaginary idea of perfection.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may wonder whether your foundations work efficiently and make you feel like you’re working towards a bigger dream.

Sometimes, we get lost in the details and forget about the bigger goal on our vision board. Ask yourself what foundations are making you feel more restricted rather than expansive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you may think about a grand idea that feels like it fell from the sky. You don’t have to put any of them into action yet.

Your only job is to write them down and believe in the possibilities of where they can take you. Focus on the ones that light you up and feel most aligned. Don’t overthink it; remember, you’re a vessel of magic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you may have some random thoughts about taking your dreams to the next level. You might also recognize what things in your life and day-to-day schedule need to change. What do you need to do to make space for them to come to fruition? Sometimes, we fill our lives with things we feel lukewarm about; it’s time to cut them out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a good time to consider whether to collaborate with other people to combine your dreams and visions. We’re made stronger when we execute our goals within a community. On the other hand, pitch your ideas to people, as you never know who wants to invest in them.

Reflect on an experience where sharing an idea led to an unexpected opportunity. What did you learn from that experience? Put on the film, ‘Big’, starring Tom Hanks, to give you a visual of what this could look like.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a good time to consider how to scale your ideas and take them to the next level. You might fear thinking about how big you can take a goal.

Your expansion comes when you push through the fear. It may not be a question of possibility but whether you feel deserving. What is your definition of ‘deserving?’

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your inner child can help remind you how to play with life. When we take ourselves too seriously, we can have many intrusive thoughts that overwhelm us and distract us from what makes us happy. Your inner child can help you step outside your mind and into the present moment.

Think about a situation when you felt overwhelmed or stressed. How could approaching the situation with a playful mindset change your outlook on the experience?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you’ve been thinking about moving, you might get some ideas of what's involved in the process today. Think about what feelings you want your home to evoke — creativity, relaxation, or artsy vibes.

When you get a clearer picture in your head, you can have a more concrete idea of what you’re looking for, and you’ll see options pop up in a very synchronistic way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may reflect on how your connections help you grow soulfully. Everyone is a teacher, whether teaching us to be more compassionate or stay focused on our goals.

When you look at the lessons people have brought into your life, you feel a huge sense of gratitude. You can appreciate the people who contribute to your inner growth and strengthen your connections.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You might consider how the structures in your life help you stay motivated to pursue your goals or whether they need to be changed to help you feel more clear-minded and focused.

This is a good day to lean into your body and listen to its messages. Spend 10-15 minutes each day practicing a body scan meditation. Write about your experiences and any insights gained.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to invest in your creative gifts, whether by signing up for a new course or putting together an art collective to hold each other accountable to create. Dedicating time to improving your creative gifts boosts your self-esteem as you become more confident on your road toward creative self-mastery.

Mastery doesn’t happen overnight, but each day you practice adds up over time, and you’ll see a difference in the coming months.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your ideas need to be seen by the world, so if you keep a lot of them in your phone notes, it’s time to post them on a blog or share them out loud with your network.

Sometimes, we don’t realize how much our thoughts and ideas can impact others until they are reflected to us in tangible ways.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.