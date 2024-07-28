Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 29, 2024 — The Moon Enters Gemini

Get ready for busy daily horoscopes, zodiac signs. We have an active Moon this Monday, kicking off the work week. The Moon works with Venus just before it leaves Taurus to enter the thoughtful sign of Gemini. We are open-minded and ready to enjoy the good things life offers.

For some zodiac signs, the late-evening can feel slightly intense, and even unpredictable. The Moon will speak to Pluto, the planet of change and intense transformation. If you are planning to make a decision, be cautious and monitor your emotions. Let's see what else is in store for this Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 29, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Look for unexpected events and situations to occur this morning, in all likelihood involving money, assets, or a financial matter, especially those involving women. This doesn’t mean that disaster is going to strike, but a situation will occur or come to light that you don’t expect.

It could be as simple as a surprising but unexpected conversation, or something that relates to money that you have not anticipated or overlooked. Once this situation passes, it will be a good time to complete practical tasks and move forward with your week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today may bring some confusion as to what your priorities really are and you could get easily sidetracked today if you don’t stay on your game. Look for the unexpected to disrupt your plans this morning — but the important thing is to not make mountains out of molehills as this will soon pass.

If you can let go of emotional blocks today you can implement positive changes that could significantly impact your life and those around you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Something is ticking in your subconscious mind today that has you emotionally stirred up. This may come as a surprise mid-morning, and you may find it very hard to focus on what you need to do.

It is important to try getting to the bottom of what is eating at you this morning if you want to move forward today. This can be some sort of mental block or even an emotional block that is holding you back.

You may feel restless, nervous, and unable to concentrate. Since Mercury has entered its ‘shadow period’ before the retrograde, it may be difficult to come out of this mini funk and get moving — but you should be able to do this in the afternoon as the energy shifts and is more to your liking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What is it you want to accomplish today, Cancer? Or do you even really know? You will feel flooded with information today — some of it new, and some could regard your future hopes and plans.

Disruption involving friends or groups, such as something with your work, will probably come up. Don’t expect a disaster, but you may have to get to the bottom of an unexpected issue before you can really focus on what you need to accomplish today. Things should level out by early afternoon and you can get back to your normal activities.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s all about work today — or at the very least, if you aren’t working, your priorities. You may feel positively lit this morning, which could mean that you are feeling very unsettled if not irritated. If you have been leading a well-balanced life, you could experience this period today as inspiration which could come from within or it could be inspired by something someone else says, and it is likely to be a woman in your sphere.

By afternoon, the energy will change and you can take what you have learned and have a far more productive afternoon in terms of accomplishment. By evening, you could feel unsettled again, but best not to give it a lot of energy because this will pass by morning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you starting to feel confused about something Virgo? Mercury is already in its shadow period, slowing things down and creating fog and confusion since it retrogrades in a few days in your sign. As a result, this will have more of an effect on you than others.

Later today, the energy will be positively charged and you may be sidetracked by certain events that you don’t anticipate. This could occur in the area of education, travel, things and people at a distance, or your own view on something. Try and relax because by mid-afternoon, you can resume your normal activities as efficiently as usual.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The day begins with a focus on money. It could be money that is to be paid to you, debt, taxes, or something else. Don’t be surprised if some kind of unexpected communication throws you off your center today — but if so, it won’t last long.

The potential also exists for the revelation of some type of shocking or unexpected secret. This will not be a long-term disruption but it can change the direction of your day.

Whatever the case, by afternoon, you will be back to form and you can have a very productive afternoon if you can let go of earlier events and focus on what is at hand.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Partners and partnerships are at the top of your list today, Scorpio. This could mean a personal relationship that takes an unexpected turn this morning or it could include partners in a business sense or even people who are in your life on a day-to-day basis like co-workers and friends. This may be a case where someone encounters an obstacle or something surprising that may require your assistance or you may be asked your opinion.

In all likelihood, someone may be slightly upset today, which could have an unsettling effect on you. This is nothing long-term, however, and it is short-lived so you can let this go and focus on your normal activities later today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Work is front and center this morning and it may not be easy to focus with unexpected events seeming to pop up everywhere. It is important to pay attention today, not only because things may be chaotic but because in the middle of it all, you may come up with an important idea that seems to come out of the blue. You may want to write your thoughts down since ideas may come — as well as go — quickly.

As the day goes on, you will be in more of a mental state to work the bugs out concerning your idea as the day progresses into the evening.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you have children, today could bring a mini-crisis. Don’t fly into a panic — this isn’t something that will affect their health or safety. If you don’t have children, the focus will be on something that is happening with a friend or lover. In all likelihood, this relates to a personal relationship and you or someone else may turn a molehill into a mountain before things settle down.

Capricorn, you are a problem solver by nature and not prone to emotional outbursts, so you should be able to calm things down and move on this afternoon. You can learn a lot from what happens today, for better or worse.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How is your home life Aquarius? Look for a shake-up today that could involve home, family, or something connected to what you could view as your basic foundation in life. This could concern money, a relationship, or something that comes out of left field.

It’s just one of those mornings — but before you panic, please understand this is temporary. By the end of the day, you will be fine. Once this passes, look for the afternoon to go well, but this evening you could feel somewhat grumpy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The state of your own thinking may be the issue today, Pisces. You are a sensitive person, and when you get into a state, your thoughts can spiral downward quickly. In all likelihood, the issue or thought that has you concerned is not nearly as bad as it seems. It could include co-workers, immediate family members, or some other type of communication.

However stressful it may seem in the moment, this will soon change. By afternoon, you will feel pretty good about life. Remember, negative feelings don’t mean anything negative will really happen — they are just feelings.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.