3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era The Week Of August 5 - 11, 2024

The week of August 5-11 brings a divine redirection to an opportunity from the past, helping three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era before the week comes to a close.

The week of August 5 begins with Mercury stationing retrograde in Virgo.

With so much negativity spoken about Mercury retrograde, it seems most have come to dread this astrological event instead of approaching it with the curiosity and hope that it asks. Mercury retrograde is not out to get you, nor is it going to disrupt your plans. Instead, it works to divinely bring back certain themes and opportunities to see if you are ready to progress to the next level of your life.

Working with Mercury retrograde requires that you keep an open mind, hold space for the unexpected, and allow yourself to see everything that occurs as an opportunity.

Asteroid Juno returns to Libra on Friday, August 9.

As the energies of Mercury retrograde in Virgo begin to mingle with Juno in Libra, you will be able to harness the ability to better work with others, discuss matters respectfully, and even be more open to seeing that a redirection may be just what you need to make your dreams a reality.

By embracing what arises and trusting the process, you will be able to move with luck and the confidence that nothing will ever be lost that is truly meant for you.

3 zodiac signs entering a more fortunate era starting August 5, 2024

1. Capricorn

Feeling lucky will become a whole lot easier, Capricorn, once asteroid Juno returns to Libra on Friday, August 9. This will positively affect your career as you can negotiate for success, which may include a raise, promotion, or even a new business relationship.

While Mercury is retrograde through August, you may find that engaging in conversations and negotiations is more worthwhile than signing a new contract. The only caveat is that if a past opportunity does come back, which is likely, you need to allow yourself to seize what you have once passed on. There is no one rule for achieving success or even embracing the divine luck of the universe, but remaining open is an essential part of it.

You will have a certain perspective that others do not have around this time that will give you a way with words. You may even be able to rise into a role of recognition for your ability to lead.

While being recognized for your efforts may not be an initial goal, it doesn’t mean that's not what you deserve. Try to use the energy of Juno in Libra to trust in your innate skills, believe in yourself, and allow yourself to show the world exactly what you are made of.

2. Leo

You have the ability to shape the life you dream of, Leo — you just need to let yourself see that every step you take is divinely guided. Nothing is random or even by chance. It is all orchestrated, so as a particular opportunity from the past resurfaces, try to allow yourself to see that it’s safe to take it.

Many times, you can doubt that you are ready for what you want, but in reality, that only comes down to a matter of you feeling worthy of your dreams. The more you can embody that sense of deservingness, the easier it will be to see that having an opportunity resurface is exactly what is meant to happen.

Mercury will station retrograde in Virgo on Monday, August 5 bringing in past opportunities for travel, business, and even your spiritual development. Whether it’s an opening in a particular program, a retreat, or even a friend calling wanting to take an adventure together, it would serve you well not to overthink and just allow yourself to say yes.

When it comes to luck from the universe, you can never tell the ultimate purpose of something until it’s over, so even the smallest offer could very well be a part of setting those dominos in motion so that you can realize that you’ve ended up precisely where you’ve always wanted to be. Don’t be afraid to make the first move either, Leo, especially if there is something that has been on your mind recently as even that is a sign from the universe that you are ready for the life you’ve been dreaming of.

3. Sagittarius

Just because a particular idea didn’t work out before, doesn’t mean it won’t now, dear Sagittarius. Before you begin working with the energies of Mercury retrograde in Virgo beginning on Monday, August 5, try to make sure you’re not harboring any doubts, regrets, or negative self-talk about opportunities from the past.

You have to understand that if something was meant to work out before, it would have — yet the fact that it didn’t doesn’t mean that you aren’t entering a lucky and divine time in your life now. To receive the most benefit from this transit, you must allow yourself to approach it as if you believe anything can happen. You know in your heart you are worthy of financial abundance and a life that genuinely fulfills your soul.

Mercury retrograde in Virgo will highlight matters around your house of finances, so there is a review coming, but so will the opportunity to revisit a particular idea from the past. This resurfacing of a past theme is all about you manifesting more of the life you want, as well as more money, but you need to let go of holding all that hasn’t worked out over you.

You are more than capable of taking this second chance and making it into what you have always wanted, you just can’t hold yourself back from taking it simply because you’re afraid. You are different now, and because of that, it is guaranteed this opportunity will turn out differently as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.