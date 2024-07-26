How The Last Quarter Moon Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On July 27, 2024

According to love horoscopes for July 27, 2024, for many relationships, the Last Quarter Moon will bring matters to a pivotal point. When you're faced with choosing between improving a relationship or freeing yourself to explore new opportunities, you're urged to think before making any rash decisions.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 27, 2024:

Aries

You need to feel valued and wanted by your partner, Aries. It’s not always enough if they simply tell you; instead, you need to feel that they truly want you in their life.

When you don’t feel valued, you tend to disconnect and build walls in your relationship. Instead of simply disconnecting today, try to honor what you feel, and ask for what you genuinely need.

Taurus

One of the most beautiful aspects of love is being able to be fully seen. But, Taurus, if you want to experience this in your relationship, allow yourself to be truly seen for all you are.

While you aren’t responsible for your partner's choices or even if they can make you feel seen, you must ensure you show all of yourself. Don’t hold back from embracing greater authenticity without fear of how you will be perceived.

Gemini

Let yourself believe in a great love, Gemini. As much as you can talk yourself into accepting what seems to fit into your physical life, your soul craves a love that it feels like the whole universe conspires to bring together.

Don’t allow yourself to settle for convenience; instead, honor the connection you genuinely want, even if that means saying goodbye to one you currently have.

Cancer

It’s never too late to wish for all you’ve ever wanted, Cancer. But instead of it being just a frivolous wish you might have made as a child; you are being encouraged to approach it with greater maturity and confidence.

Make a wish for the love you’ve always dreamed of, but also implore the maturity and wisdom to know how your actions affect it coming to fruition. This is a chance for you to start working with the universe, so there is no doubt about the kind of relationship you are ready for.

Leo

There may be a significant ending in your romantic life, Leo, as you allow yourself to release the people-pleasing qualities you’ve allowed to rule your relationship.

While this is a situation you are currently progressing through, you may find yourself feeling emboldened as you go after what your heart most wants regardless of what friends or family may think. Remember that it really doesn’t matter if others agree as long as it’s a love that feels good to you.

Virgo

You might have an energy of being let down today, dear Virgo, as it seems you are grappling with your relationship not being quite what you had hoped it would be.

While this might be a case of reality versus fantasy, it may also ask you to choose to accept this connection for what it is or choose a new and different path. Just remember: What you allow is what will continue, and if you aren’t happy, no amount of compromise will allow you to be.

Libra

It’s time to grow into a new version of yourself, Libra, as you realize that not all the recent challenges you’ve been experiencing are because of your partner.

Reflect on how you can approach your relationship as the more adult version of yourself, which means approaching topics transparently and speaking your full truth. There is no need to hide your feelings from your partner when you possess the confidence of knowing your self-worth.

Scorpio

Let yourself release all that no longer serves you or is a part of the future that you want, sweet Scorpio. It has been a long journey to reach this point, and while you have a better idea of what you want in a relationship, it seems someone in particular is still living rent-free in your mind.

It’s one thing to end a relationship and another to release that person so you no longer think of them or try to figure out what happened. By releasing this relationship even more fully, you will create space to attract a brand-new and much healthier love into your life.

Sagittarius

Relationships are a vehicle for self-growth, Sagittarius, which ultimately should help you become a better version of yourself. It may be wise to reflect on what you need to let go of that is hurting your relationship.

This feels more like your own personal qualities or ways of communicating and coping that aren’t actually helping you build the love you want. Take inventory of yourself, and don’t be afraid to call yourself out, knowing it’s the only way you will actually become better.

Capricorn

You deserve happiness, Capricorn. While you can often create beneficial and even fruitful relationships that help bring great abundance to your life, you often underestimate the importance of happiness.

Try to focus more on how you want to feel rather than simply checking boxes off a list. A break from your routine may be in order so you can truly realize being in love is one matter, but happiness in love is another.

Aquarius

There are changes arising in your intimate life, dear Aquarius, which will ask you to choose yourself. You can’t control the outcome of any storyline, no matter how hard you might try.

Honor that you have done your best, and realize that you can’t expect another to choose you until you’ve done that for yourself. It can change everything. Even if it feels scary, start creating the life you want – trusting your partner will either keep up or they won’t.

Pisces

Allow yourself to say what it is you really want, Pisces. No more trying to go all in, but protect your heart simultaneously. Instead, focus on what you genuinely want to create with this special person in your life and let go of trying to play it safe.

You are being divinely protected at this time, which means there is nothing to lose because you are about to receive all you have ever dreamed love could be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.