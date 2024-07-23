One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 24, 2024

It's time to put the brakes down and ease into the day, at least that's what it may feel like, thanks to the Moon meeting up with Saturn in Pisces.

Saturn can block our energy, making it difficult to feel creative or playful. However, we can 'grow up and mature on days like this. Here's what area of life you may be asked to focus on this Wednesday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 24, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Authentic living sounds so easy, but it's harder than it looks sometimes. You have a strong side to you, Aries, and when you allow yourself to embrace your fierce side, it shines bright with beautiful colors.

You can be kind and sweet without being a doormat to others. Although you may not enjoy confronting a problem, you'll feel much better once you've overcome the tough part.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Changes happen quickly, which might throw you off guard if you are unaware. You may not be ready for what this day will bring but don't hold that against yourself.

Do the next best thing. Manage the time as best you can. Put on your thinking cap, and react on the fly. No matter what goes on today, you'll make things work.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You can always tell when you've reached a fork in the road, and a choice must be made. You can't deny that you're starting a new beginning, a type of turning point in life.

Pay attention to the universe's signs, but also listen to your gut. Your intuition and feelings are everything you need to make the right decision.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When life gets hard, wishing someone would make everything easier for you is common. You may not believe in yourself right now. You may feel like you can't do it all — you're only one person.

The truth is that you really are capable of getting everything you need accomplished. All the resources you need are within yourself. You'll see. Keep going. Watch how powerful you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Delayed gratification means letting fun times go while you do the work needed to reach a long-term goal or dream.

You have to focus on the one thing you want more than anything else in the world. If it's a relationship, partnership, promotion or some material item, let that thing become your big why and don't let go until you reach it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You can pray and ask the universe for what you need a billion times, but if it's not part of your fate or what you're meant to experience in this life, there can be roadblocks and many detours. Instead, ask for guidance to discover your life's purpose.

See where the path leads and what doors open for you as you open your mind to endless possibilities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Disappointments can pull all hope from your heart, but then a tiny part of you gets revived. You get a good night's sleep. You start to see this tough point in your life's journey as a stepping stone. You start to discover things about yourself that help you to grow stronger and more resilient so you don't quit easily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Smile. It's hard to smile when you don't feel like it, but if you focus on the good things in your life, it will be much easier.

Start the day by counting your blessings. Start with the small things in your day that help you to do what you need to do. Noticing the little things in life can add up to a great sense of gratitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You can thrive through any circumstance you face. A bad day is just like a good day. It comes with a full 24-hours. If you can endure a tough day without counting the moments, you'll find that tomorrow arrives quickly. You can start all over again!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Being honest takes courage. You have to tell the truth even when it's hard. You may need to wear your heart on your sleeve or allow others to see your vulnerability. You might not like letting people see you when you are hurt or sad, but living with integrity is still a beautiful and brave thing to do. No one can deny respect for you when you are honest, faithful and true.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

It's wonderful when things seem to shift in your favor. The universe appears to be opening doors and protecting you from tough times. You may find it surreal that your life is so favored and blessed. This is a great time to embark on a new journey or risk pursuing your dreams.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's time to start all over again and wipe the slate clean. You may not know where to start, but that's when imagination kicks in to bring you fresh ideas. Relax and experiment. Try new things. See where your thoughts go. Let your inner child guide the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.