Love Horoscopes Improve For Each Zodiac Sign On July 23, 2024

Love is an action, meaning the effort you invest into a connection should reflect your level of interest. Without effort and clear intentions, assumptions are made, often creating a separation or a challenging relationship phase.

Let the energy of the Sun in Leo and Mars in Gemini on Tuesday, July 23, give you that nudge to put in a bit more extra effort. Invite your romantic interest out on a date, be honest about your feelings, and be clear about your intentions so that there isn’t a need to interpret actions – but to clearly rest easy in them, knowing with confidence you both are on the same page.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on July 23, 2024:

Aries

There is no need to play it cool when it comes to love, Aries. Admitting you’re falling for someone or dreaming of a future together is OK.

Don’t worry about saving face or worrying that your special person may not feel like you do about your relationship. Just be honest about your feelings and where you are in this special connection — especially if you want it to grow.

Taurus

You may need to take time to reassure your partner that your feelings haven’t changed. While you’ve been busy focusing on other matters that are important to you, your partner has begun wondering if it’s because you have one foot out the door.

In this case, it may be beneficial to offer a grand gesture of love that reminds them of just how valuable they are to you – one that gives you some quality time together.

Gemini

Be wary of a wandering eye today, Gemini. While it’s normal to have doubts or even start crushing on that new person you’ve been talking with. If you're in a relationship, you don’t want to keep going down this path that you’re on, do you?

Instead, open up with your partner about your feelings and try to reconnect. Remember, what you put out into the universe is what you get back, so if it is the end of your connection, you’d be better off just having that conversation. If you want things to improve, focus on what you already have.

Cancer

Try to visualize a bolder self, Cancer. Reflect on how you would show up for love if you weren't afraid of what would happen or if you would get rejected. Then, use this to help you see exactly what you need to do now.

Don’t just wait for that special person to come to you, but make your intentions clearly known. Be willing to lay it all on the line for love because that is the only way you will break your previous romantic cycles.

Leo

There is a fine line between being bold about love and being a bulldozer, plowing through everything in your path.

Your partner needs to see that you love and respect them as they are, not just if they go along with whatever plans you want to make. While this is your step into your full authentic self, you need to create space for your partner to do the same.

Virgo

One of your greatest strengths, Virgo, is that you are consistent. Your partner always knows what to expect from you. You are incredibly stable in love and romance, which benefits your relationship, but you also want to be more than just a stereotype.

Try to embrace your more side today. Plan an unexpected surprise date. Change things up, and let yourself be a bit more spontaneous. This shift will restore that element to your relationship, which will make both you and your partner feel more fulfilled.

Libra

You can’t silence your truth for anyone, Libra, especially someone you love. If you are in a relationship with a person you’d like to continue to grow into your future, you also need to remember that you deserve to take up space.

In this case, the effort you need to make is being who you really are and expressing all of your feelings — not just those you think your partner wants to hear.

Scorpio

You are worthy of that great love, Scorpio, but the thing is, so is your partner. There is a difference between putting someone on a pedestal and thinking that the effort required is only for the person you are with.

Look at partnership as an equal relationship, and remember that your partner deserves everything you are also looking for in love.

Sagittarius

Sometimes you need a change of scenery, Sagittarius, and in this case, time away together may help to strengthen your connection. If you are just going through the motions each day, it’s easy to feel like there is a loss of romance or chemistry.

This doesn’t mean the relationship has failed, but only that you need to really create time for one another. Think about planning a short getaway, or even a day trip to simply enjoy time together.

Capricorn

You don’t always have to protect yourself so fiercely, dear Capricorn. This connection you are in is one that you can see going the distance, and so can your partner. Yet, some emotional walls are still up around certain topics or even your deepest feelings.

Try to make more space for your partner so you can let them into the real you and realize that you don’t need those walls anymore to be safe – because you finally have the love you’ve always needed.

Aquarius

You have an unshakable spirit, Aquarius, and it’s time for you to bring a bit more of that into your connection. Don’t worry about how your partner will take this more free-spirited side of you.

Instead, start being more yourself. When you can stop being the person you think your partner wants and simply be yourself, then you also can feel more confidence that you are being loved for precisely who you are.

Pisces

Take some time and care for yourself, sweet Pisces. You know that there are changes in store, and to be ready for all that is to come, you need to make sure that you are in a healthy space with yourself.

That doesn’t mean you can’t invite your partner along for some self-care time. Try to slow down a bit, create space for meaningful conversations, and let yourself get the quiet downtime you and your partner need now.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.