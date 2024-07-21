The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 22, 2024

Get ready for your Monday horoscope! The Sun will enter Leo launching an era to get lost in your creativity and indulge guilt-free — think 'Great Gatsby.' Yet, as July 22 horoscopes show, this isn’t just any old Leo season. Now that the Sun in Leo will be opposite Pluto in Aquarius, the first couple of weeks of Leo season could be quite transformational in terms of how you allow your world to see your gifts versus how much you keep them to yourself.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is your season of romance, pleasure, and creative exploration. How can you make time and space for all three, or perhaps they are all intertwined?

It’s time to switch it up, to get rid of old schedules and routines that make you feel dull and stagnant. Courage is always on your side, and tapping into it will show you that you’ve been playing the game of life a little too risk-free.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your emotions are heightened, especially in the first few weeks of Leo season. This isn’t the time to question your value or the gifts you share in your community; it’s time to double up on it.

You may feel your creative power has been restricted in some way, especially regarding your career. Move with these feelings of clarity and take a chance on those goals you’ve been putting off.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If your words didn’t have an edge before, they probably will in the first week of Leo season, at least. You’re both the trickster and the truth-teller.

Depending on where you are and what’s happening around you, it’s up to you to choose which one will have the most impact. At the same time, ask yourself what area of your life is yearning for some clarity. Start there.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

How you make money is up for transformation, especially when you consider how you can combine your talents with those around you.

You may take a more communal approach, which could actually play a pivotal part in your personal growth. The only thing that could be missing is the level of trust needed to collaborate with others to work towards a shared vision.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can come out of hiding because this is your moment. The sun might shine so bright that you might be surprised how much you’ve missed the main stage.

Letting the world see you in full color is your birthright, and you’ll feel much better the more you strip away the internal voices that can sometimes convince you that you don’t deserve to feel as if you belong in the world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Clean out the internal clutter so that you can see yourself in the world more clearly and receive from the world without questioning its intentions. You’re incredibly observant, so today, you may see how the other invisible parts of yourself influence and impact your life.

Pay attention to your dreams and the images that emerge, as they can help you figure out what your truest desires are. When you dream, there are no judgments from the ego about what is achievable.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Leo season allows you to evaluate where you’re going and why. If you’ve been sleepwalking from work to home and home to work, you’ll soon wonder what new path can fill the void.

Figure out where the void is inside of you so that you can discover how to make some practical changes. Does it look like applying for a new job? Or trying a new hobby? Let your senses carry you forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your career is about to take on a whole new dimension. If you could imagine what an expansive career looks like, where you can manage your own projects and define your own schedule, what picture comes to mind?

Your creative agency is a priority, so moving and positioning according to someone else's vision will grind your gears. Compromise and negotiation are your two keywords to walk with today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Leap into new interests, hobbies, and spiritual quests. Be mindful of your mind judging you for exploring outside your comfort zone.

Anything new can sometimes make us question what we’ve been conditioned to believe all of our lives, so take it in slowly. However, have the courage to let go of old attitudes that are stifling and restricting your discovery of the depths of who you are and your perspectives on the world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Push your comfort levels when it comes to connecting with new people. Go to parties alone, ask a master to mentor you, join a pottery club, or ask others to contribute to a course you want to sign up for.

Literally, you have friends for a purpose: to support and nurture you too. You’re changing and morphing into something new. Let people anchor you through the shifts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Superficial connections are moved over to the side to experience relationships with more depth. You gain more opportunities to dig deeper into who you are. It might get a little bit intense, but at the same time, they can rebirth you in ways that you didn’t even know you needed.

You can help you shake off old baggage and shift deep-rooted negative narratives to see yourself in a more complete and whole light.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How do you want your work to be seen? In what gallery, online space, and platform? Seriously, by using your voice more online during this season, you can gain more traction and recognition for what you do.

Creating joy and pleasure should be the bedrock of your why, but at the same time, we all deserve and need to be witnessed. Are there any people in your field you look up to who regularly share their work online despite potential criticism? What can you learn from their approach and attitude?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.