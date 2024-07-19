How Mars Entering Gemini Improves Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On July 20, 2024

Mars is the planet of action, ambition, and desire. As Mars moves into Gemini, you crave powerful and deep conversations with your partner, becoming more curious about your connection – or even new opportunities in love. And you can figure out precisely what it is you need to do in order to enjoy more love. Mars in Gemini is a wonderful time to plan for the future with your partner, and even figure out how to manifest the relationship of your dreams.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, July 20, 2024:

Aries

Let yourself make an offer of love, dear Aries. While you’ve been contemplating a new beginning in your romantic life, you haven’t actually come right out and expressed the words that would create it. There is nothing here but genuine love between you and this special person, but you do need to be the one to take that first step.

Taurus

Raise the stakes in your romantic relationship, and don’t be afraid to ask for all that you desire. When you can get back to that state of internal worthiness, and feeling confidence in yourself, then you also can be in the place to have those important conversations. It’s better to honor your worth and transition out of a relationship than hold onto to one that treats you less than you deserve.

Gemini

You have the ability to make magic happen today, Dear Gemini. This is a time when you can manifest and achieve all that you desire but you also must ensure you are acting from your true essence in all matters. Don’t censor yourself, your beliefs or even dreams because it’s what you think your partner wants. Instead, let yourself take action and trust that in your heart, you know what is meant for you.

Cancer

The more that you can trust your intuition, the more success you will have in your romantic life. With so much around you right now guiding you into new beginnings, you have to begin listening to your inner self so you can know what path and choice will lead to love. Spend time meditating or even journaling today. See what comes through, and try to honor your dreams, no matter how momentous they might seem.

Leo

You might find that it seems whatever you wish is possible right now, dear Leo. This is being able to not only feel confident again in what you are creating, but also letting yourself tap into the opportunities that surround you. Take advantage of new offers, and even the friendships in your life. Whether it’s about meeting someone new, or even progressing a current relationship, whatever you wish for right now can be yours.

Virgo

Often, it’s not enough to just say what you want in your relationship; you have to align your actions so that you are going after it. It’s time to reflect more on whether you’ve been sending any mixed signals with your words and the choices you’ve been making.

When it comes down to both you and your partner feeling valued in your relationship, how are things going? While asking your partner what they need is important, following up with actions is essential.

Libra

While you’ve been guided to seriously reflect on whether to keep a certain relationship in your life or release it, it seems you’ve finally made up your mind. Everything in the universe is guiding you toward embracing the new.

It may also be time to really focus on healing your heart so you don’t repeat any past patterns. Take the time you need, but also trust yourself enough to know when to look ahead and open yourself up to new dreams.

Scorpio

You’ve adopted a different attitude recently regarding change, Scorpio, which has allowed you to receive better what is meant for you.

As much as you’ve already begun to feel opportunities and events in your life shifting for the better, it’s time to embrace what it will take for a drastic transformation fully. Don’t just set your sights on what you want; take action to create it.

Sagittarius

Love works best when you are secure in what you want. While you have no problem acting on your desires, it can be problematic if you feel drawn in two different directions. Try to focus on what it is you are trying to manifest in your romantic life right now. Regardless of whether it’s a new relationship or even a deeper commitment with an existing partner, you will have to let yourself feel your truth to find success.

Capricorn

Determination is key to creating the love you’ve always wanted, but it might look different in romance than in other areas of your life, Capricorn. Instead of just simply focusing on practical steps, try to hold space for the emotional process as well.

While in your career, you can just keep doing it, you need to hold space to feel your emotions as well as your partners. This means determination in love takes on a softer tone, but it’s one that will inevitably help you deepen your connection.

Aquarius

Commitment should feel like a natural progression in your relationship. This means you’re not hinging everything becoming better, or even worse if you say I do, but simply rest in knowing whatever you commit to will only reflect what you’ve already created.

Try to see if this perspective can help clear up any confusion and continue to act in ways that are in alignment with your heart.

Pisces

Divine changes are in store for you dear Pisces, so it’s important to prepare yourself to receive. When it comes to love, receiving is a vital component because it allows your partner to see the space that they can occupy in your life and create a more profound connection. Try to reflect on how you can be more open to receiving without letting any walls become a barrier to love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.