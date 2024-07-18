Important Advice For Each Zodiac Sign On July 19, According To A Tarot Card Reader

We have an energy-packed day ahead of us, with the Moon leaving Sagittarius to enter the determined and earthy energy of a bold and powerful Capricorn sign.

The Moon and Sun in Cancer combine to balance two key areas of our lives: home and career. While some of us may not have the weekend off, we can still find a way to capture the sweet balance between making money and making a home. Let's find out what may be in store for your zodiac sign this Saturday, based on a single tarot card.

Advice for each zodiac sign from their daily tarot card horoscope on July 19, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It takes time to build the life of your dreams. As "Think and Grow Rich" states, you only need one good idea. You may start with a simple idea and not know where it will lead you.

If you work smart over time and with consistency, the sky is the limit. There's no telling where the road may lead, but it will lead you from where you are now to where you want to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Relationships are easy at the start, but then the real work begins. To have something of value, you need to go through tough times together as a team.

You might not enjoy going through difficult times, but the joy is in the results. You see a person whom you can build with. You learn you're more than your problems.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

When you are making something happen, you have a lot to do. For example, if you're buying a new home, it takes time to get things organized. Similarly, starting a new career will require you to work through your learning curve.

Future success often requires you to do more at the beginning so you can relax and savor the joy of victory at the end. Don't give up because the day feels long or it's hard. Life is sometimes built this way, so you truly appreciate what you have because you've earned it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

It's incredible how a bad relationship can widdle down your sense of respect and feelings of self-worth. You will want to do things that make you feel good about yourself and show you the best sides of who you are.

You will want to spend time with friends. See how people love and value you. Borrow their opinion of you if you need to. With time and care, you'll see how special you are and that one person's point of view is not as important as it felt.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

This is a day to tend to your personal needs. Life gets so busy, and you may wonder if you can find the time to squeeze in a manicure, pedicure or nap.

The demands of your daily schedule can consume time. Could there be a way to make space? Let your mind play out different scenarios so you can find the room to do some self-care that you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Life has been hectic, and when things spiral out of control for a long period of time, it can be startling to feel settled. You might question if the rug will be pulled out from beneath your feet because that's what you have become used to experiencing.

What if, though, this is your reward for withstanding all the trials you've been through? Rather than miss out on experiencing the full joy of this moment, take a deep breath and allow yourself to relax.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Even when you feel like you don't have a creative bone in your body, one single idea can unlock your imagination in many ways. You may not be an artist, a creative writer or a musician, but you can find resources to explore your budding talent.

Play around with things like ChatGPT or hire someone on Fiverr. Even starting a conversation can help you see if your idea is viable and worth of pursuing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Everyone experiences a period of disconnect regarding their spiritual journey. When the world is confusing, and life does not make sense, you wonder how a higher power could allow these things to happen.

It's OK to question life and ask why. Just don't allow darkness to take a foothold in your heart. Try to see the good in others, even if it's hard to do so right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Are you worried about a friend going through something that feels like it's out of control? You may feel like your contribution is small. Maybe you don't have much advice to give.

Being a person who listens and is just there can be enough. Sometimes, people figure out their solutions just by having a listening ear and someone who isn't trying to fix things for them. You may be that person.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Every problem has a solution. Sometimes, the solution requires you to think differently than you had before. Books, podcasts, thought leaders, and people sharing their experiences on social media can help you challenge your thinking. You can grow into a stronger, more resourceful person if you try. There's no substitute for time — and patience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Pack a lunch! Grab yourself a cup of hot cocoa or your favorite coffee. This day has a lot on the agenda, and to get it all done, you'll want to streamline your processes and be focused. Try to remove distractions head-on. Avoid being easily lured away by things that take away from your end game today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

There's a fine line between being a giver and an overgiver. You can give so much of yourself that you deplete the very thing that makes you valuable and useful throughout the day.

You'll not want to forget that it's rest that makes it possible to do the things you do. Rather than fear losing traction because you've stopped to catch your breath, realize you'll be able to make it much further ahead when you have more energy to do so.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.