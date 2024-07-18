Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 19, 2024

In the love horoscopes for July 19, 2024, Mars in Taurus aligns with Neptune in Pisces, both in the very last degrees of their signs. You will intuitively know what needs to be released to make space for more love.

A sacrifice isn’t always a negative aspect of love, especially as it only asks you to let go of how you thought life would go to make room for newness in your life. A sacrifice isn’t giving up something important to you or even what is meant for you, but instead a piece of your life or even a way of relating that you no longer need.

What the July 19, 2024 love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday.

Aries

Take a chance to give yourself everything you’ve always wanted. There is a big move you have been contemplating making in love but have been holding yourself back while you wait for the perfect time. But today, you will feel your intuitive desires so strongly, you will no longer be able to put off what you most want. And in your case, the only thing you must release is fear.

Taurus

In order for you to fulfill the longings of love, you have to let go of the self-doubts and even make choices that appease others. Be brave when it comes to love, and bold enough to be unapologetic about who you want. While you may have been keeping a certain connection under wraps, it’s now time for your big reveal and let the world see the love that has brought you such happiness.

Gemini

Your entire life should be a beautiful love affair, Gemini. But you do need to make certain that aspirations of your own aren’t preventing you from being able to really embrace and enjoy your relationship. As much as finances and even success is important, you also must remember that you can’t prioritize other matters over your partner and expect them to still be there for you once you’re finished. Try to balance what you give your energy to, so you can reap success in every facet of your life.

Cancer

Be open to new opportunities, especially in love dear Cancer. The only thing that you must sacrifice in order to take advantage of this new energy is continuing to hold yourself back. Life will change, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to be unhappy with what occurs. Let go of the old and try to see moving ahead as the best possible choice you could make for yourself. And if you can shake up your routine, even just a bit, you might run into a new love.

Leo

You need to ensure that the decisions you’re making for your romantic life are truly those you feel in your heart. While there might be certain offers on the table that seem like a good option, you might want to take a step back and figure out what you really want. Sometimes the path you’re meant to take isn’t the one that is mapped out perfectly for you, but the one you have to figure out along the way. When you can let love be what it’s meant to, you end up enjoying it so much more.

Virgo

There is an important part of your current relationship that needs to come to an end in order for you both to continue growing. You don’t have to fear that it’s the ultimate end of your connection, but you and your partner do need to discuss what you both want for the future. In this case, there is a sacrifice of what appears to be safe but in reality, it’s only avoiding having some important conversations. Take this step and start approaching love as truly your best self.

Libra

You might need to really spend time today figuring out if the connection you’re in is one that genuinely does support the life you are creating. You have done so much work to not feel bad about the decisions you’re making, but in this case, it seems there is something still tying you to a person that may not be the best for you. You can’t get where you want to be if you’re still allowing another to hold you back from your destiny.

Scorpio

If you want what you say you want, then you’re going to have to level up yourself first. In order to attract this new chapter in love you’ve been secretly hoping for you need to be clear with the universe about what it is you want. This means not secretly hoping for a forever love but then telling others you’re not ready for a relationship. The clearer and more directed you are, the more you will be able to attract what it is you genuinely want.

Sagittarius

You can’t take care of yourself if you’re trying to be there for everyone. While this is a valuable trait, and even an important part of you approaching love differently, you still must cease sacrificing yourself and what you need in order to be there for others. Take this as your sign that you need to fill your own cup, Sagittarius, that way not only will there be plenty for others – but you will also know in your heart you’re precisely where you are meant to be.

Capricorn

There is a conversation about your relationship that you’ve been holding back from having. This may involve a move, relocation, or another form of domestic commitment – even renegotiating certain agreements. There is nothing to fear when it comes to bringing up this important matter, but the longer you delay the more potential conflict may arise in your relationship. Try to let go of needing to control the outcome and instead make the choice to speak your heart.

Aquarius

You are the only one that knows whether you are accepting less than you deserve. Make sure to tune into your inner compass around this time and try to make any decisions for yourself. Others may try to convince you that they are honoring your worth, specifically a romantic partner in this case, but it all comes down to whether you feel you are being treated as you deserve to be. Let that be the baseline for any and all decisions.

Pisces

The more that you can honor your inner truth, the more likely you will be able to attract and create the romantic relationship that honors that. You can sometimes be a mystery to your partner, and while part of this is your natural attraction, it doesn’t necessarily help you establish the relationship you want. Try to be more forthcoming, let your partner truly see you, and don’t be afraid to say what it is you really want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.