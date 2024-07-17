One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 18, 2024

Thursday's tarot horoscope is here, and if you're ready to explore and take on an adventure, the Moon in Sagittarius can help. The Sagittarius Moon works nicely with the Sun in Cancer as we enter the weekend. Both prompt us to take life as it comes, with or without going out.

We can get lost in a good book or plan a long, relaxing weekend on the sofa while enjoying some takeout from our favorite restaurant. There are so many great things to do. Let's see what else is in store for your zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Your hard work lays the foundation for security and success for your future self, as well as those who follow you. Though you may be pushing through persistently right now, you will meet the reward for your hard work. Your efforts will not be in vain.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

When a flower doesn’t bloom, do you criticize the flower, or do you question its environment? You have a desire to thrive, Taurus, and curating your environment for success is the way you can get there.

Your actions and surroundings push you toward one thing or another, so manipulate your habits and places to push you to your goals. This can be as simple as setting your yoga mat out if you wish to practice more or reduce cues for bad habits.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your nurturing, sensitive and caring qualities are not ones that weaken you, Gemini. Rather, they are something of strength that can be used for building up others.

With them, you have the ability to see the world through a tender lens and make people feel seen and supported. So, when the world says it's weak to be kind, stand strong, knowing it's a strength.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Stay wise, Cancer. It is good to keep your eyes and ears open, especially in matters of business and expansion. Seek advice from people with experience in the field and be prudent in planning, speculating, and foreseeing potential obstacles. By doing so, you can stay prepared and avoid being caught off guard.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess - Reversed

The truth always comes into the light, Leo. This serves as a great reminder to keep your heart and intentions pure and know that those with crooked ways will eventually be found out.

You can have confidence in knowing that what is deserved will be served, even if it takes time, and people seem like they are currently getting away with distorted actions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles - Reversed

It is a great time to reflect on what your actions might be speaking, Virgo. This card warns you might have stumbled into some poor tendencies in love and money due to past fears or wounds. This makes for a perfect period to look within and assess without judgment and be full of compassion, consideration, and accountability.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords - Reversed

You may have faced some circumstances that you weren’t ready to accept at the time, Libra. However, this card paints the beautiful picture of peace that occurs through acceptance.

Knowing the longer you carry past wounds, the longer they live on, you are ready to do what you can to nurture your inner child and press forward in hope. The sadness you once felt is departing from you, even if it takes time. The sun will always come up, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

At any moment, you can begin again, Scorpio. Whenever you become aware of a shortcoming, instead of attaching it to your identity and breeding shame, meet it with grace, compassion, and motivation for growth. You are human, and mistakes are part of the game. See these moments as an opportunity to grow in self-forgiveness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have been dreaming up your goals and desires in your mind, Sagittarius, and it's time to put your pen to the paper to bring them to life. Without a plan, goals are just wishes.

Now is the moment to tackle the logistics of how you will make them come to fruition. You have so much capability, but you will only get to see all of it by putting yourself to the test.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords - Reversed

Preparation is purposeful, Capricorn. You may feel eager to step into the next step but don’t miss what this current season has for you. In fact, questioning the purpose of your current period — what you are meant to learn here — may propel you into the next. Lean into introspection, patience and contentment during this time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

All of your actions say “yes.” or “no.” to the life you want to live, Aquarius. Turning away from certain things may be how to say yes to all you desire. Your actions have an impact, so this is a great time to assess how they propel you and get intentional about them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Have patience with others, Pisces. This is a great time to repay past kindness and remember how the gift of grace given to you may impacted you beautifully in the past.

Consider how you might want others to show mercy for your mistakes and reciprocate it. Remember, each person you encounter is human, and often, the darkness they pour out reflects how they are internally struggling.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.