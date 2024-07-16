How The July 17, 2024 Love Horoscopes Improve Relationships For Each Zodiac Sign

It can be tempting to think that once you’ve gotten past the precursory of getting to know one another phase, you have the full picture of who your partner is. Yet, this mentality often creates challenges later on if, in your eyes, they change and act differently than the first version of themselves you met prior.

No one is ever a finished product, at least if they’re lucky, which means while you may feel a soul connection to your lover — you should never stop getting to know who they are or even what makes them tick.

The more you can hold space for the continual process of getting to know one another, the more adaptable you will be in moments of change or even growth. By embracing this energetic influence as the Cancer Sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus on Wednesday, July 17, you can allow yourself to create a deeper relationship with your partner, accept recent phases of transformation – and find an even more profound love than you once thought possible.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 17, 2024:

Aries

While it’s important to hold space for the changes your partner will go through, Aries, it’s also essential to do the same for yourself. In this case, it might not be that your partner has dramatically changed who they are or even how they approach love, but that you are going through your own phase.

Try to let yourself evolve, Aries, no matter how challenging it might be. Let go of that old version of yourself because it will make all the difference in your relationship.

Taurus

Just because your partner isn’t who you thought they were doesn’t mean that it’s a negative aspect, Taurus. You might have to devote more time to reflecting on what you need, a particular version of your partner, especially as it doesn’t affect the relationship you’ve created.

Everyone is allowed to change and grow, even your partner – and yourself. But the more you can continue to create your own safety and stability, the better you’ll be able to love your partner through whatever phase they’re in.

Gemini

You can’t approach matters of the heart with a different set of rules for yourself and your partner, Gemini. You love adaptability, changing your mind, and going where the wind goes.

Yet, when your partner acts in these same ways, you take offense, as if they aren’t allowed to be anyone other than you need them to be. This doesn’t have to be the end of love, especially when it can help you appreciate the connection you have. Instead, realize just how compatible you and your partner are.

Cancer

Let yourself experiment with this new version of yourself, dear Cancer. Embrace the journey as you realize that you can become anyone you want or feel called to explore.

Don’t bother boxing yourself into any persona, especially as the love you crave won’t be found there. Embrace your close friendships, focus on enjoying your life, and see every minute as a chance to learn more about who you really are.

Leo

When you change how you think about love, Leo, the love that you receive changes as well. You need a different kind of relationship than you’ve had in years past, but it seems you’re still feeling confused about what that actually means to you.

Instead of ignoring these feelings, let yourself start exploring new avenues and see what feels best for you. When you are out enjoying what resonates with your soul, you’ll have the greatest luck finding a love that aligns with you.

Virgo

Let yourself explore what you feel most drawn to, Virgo. This is an incredibly exciting and expansive time in your life and in your relationship as well, but you need to get out of clinging to previous plans or even that old comfort zone.

Focus more on building a life based on how you want to feel, including happiness. The more you can let yourself simply be happy, the more miracles you will attract, which may just be the very change you’ve needed in your relationship.

Libra

Make sure that you align with your partner, Libra, and do not necessarily give up anything for them. You have a lot of opportunities coming in, but you need to make sure you are in the place to take them.

Refuse to build your life around anyone and instead focus on creating the healthiest partnership you can. Space can help fuel not only your individual dreams but also a deeper sense of intimacy.

Scorpio

You are being directed to start exploring romantic possibilities in the same way you have the rest of your life, Scorpio. Let yourself change up your routine and even your mindset so that you don’t miss what will be coming into your life.

You don’t need to know where it will all go at first, but surrendering to the process and being open to new developments in love will help you experience more of what you have been dreaming of. Enjoy this new chapter, Scorpio, as it’s precisely what you have been working so hard for.

Sagittarius

The slight changes you make today, Sagittarius, will have long-term effects. But this is all about a positive shift in your life so that you can start feeling better about the decisions you are making in your relationship.

Take time today to do what you need to feel your best, and even journal about what you need in your romantic relationship. Part of being adaptable to change is realizing that you may want something different than you used to, and growth is acknowledging that.

Capricorn

If wedding bells aren’t ringing just yet, Capricorn, then it’s only a matter of time. You may be having a change of mind regarding wanting to get married, or even to commit yourself more deeply to your current relationship.

When you’re genuinely in love, any previous fears no longer matter. Let yourself follow your heart today, and whether it’s conversations or even popping the question yourself – honor the changes that have brought you to this moment.

Aquarius

You need to feel that your home is your refuge from the world, Aquarius. This means not only do you need to feel safe and surrounded by comfortable furnishings, but you also need to feel at ease in your romantic relationship.

Try to lean into these feelings instead of trying to avoid them so that you can focus more on what needs to be done and feel at home not just in your house but also in your romantic relationship.

Pisces

The most beautiful changes happen when you least expect them, sweet Pisces. In your heart, you have been showing up for a special romantic connection, but it seems some fears have been sneaking in recently.

Try to allow yourself to continue to be vulnerable, to express your truth and to say exactly what you want for this relationship. While fears are normal, you will be pleasantly surprised to hear that your partner is on the same page.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.