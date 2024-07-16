The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 17, 2024

If you’ve been waiting to indulge in a shopping haul or a summer evening to take yourself out to that fancy restaurant you pinned on your vision board this year, then you might give in to your indulgent impulses.

At the same time, this is a day for truth, so if you want to say something, you might feel the nudge to be honest about what’s on your mind, which can give you a deep sense of relief.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Spin the world map as you might be keen to explore a larger landscape than where you currently are. This is a great day to look at any scholarships that you can take aboard or ask your current workplace if there are any opportunities to work abroad.

You don’t need to take the leap now, but the intrigue to see what other opportunities are out there may be high on your priority list today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If there is a part of you that is afraid of change, reflect on all the past times when change catapulted you in a more positive direction. This is a good time to share your thoughts with those around you, even your local barista, as one conversation can spark new insight into your purpose.

You are not bound by the past, and when you open up your heart to expansive experiences, you’re able to heal old wounds that may have once held you back from pivoting onto a new, wider, and more expansive path.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a time to be bold and stand tall in who you are, as you can inspire many by giving yourself permission to embark on your own personal mission.

If you’ve been thinking about taking a specific course, you may be prompted to invest in endeavors that can enhance your present and future growth. You may feel more fearless than usual when showing up boldly in the world, which can help dispel any fears of doubt.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your self-belief is enhanced during these cosmic energies. Take some time out of your day and reflect on all the possibilities you can see for yourself without placing any limitations on what can manifest in your reality.

If you can carry your sense of self-belief with you, you can illuminate how you can merge your visions into the present moment. Break down each of your dream goals into bite-size chunks, as you can see how they are truly achievable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may lean into a non-conformist attitude today, which can allow you to break out of rules and social standards that you never knew you adhered to. When you set and live by your own rules, you become more confident in shaping your life according to your own authentic values.

When you let go of who you think you’re supposed to be, you activate a new level of courage to embrace your authentic self. Dare to stand out by sharing your ideas with the world, as this can also attract a tribe of people who celebrate your inner genius.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You might feel a little bored and restless today. Often, when we look at our boredom more deeply, it can point to where we don’t feel fulfilled, and we can use it as an opportunity to see what part of our lives needs some adjustments. Otherwise, the boredom just leads us to pick up more unhelpful distractions.

Accept what is for now, but at the same time, it’s important that you give yourself the chance to ponder what depth of experience you want to feel.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What rigid mindsets are keeping you away from stepping outside your comfort zone? Sometimes, even past experiences can make us think that just because they didn’t work last time, they’ll never work out.

If you give up too quickly on an idea or plan, this is the time to get back in the saddle and start over. There is wisdom in our experiences that didn’t go as planned, so use these teachings, but don’t be imprisoned by them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As the saying goes, sometimes we need to spend money to make more money, and so if you’ve been putting off investing in your business or skill set, this could be a good time to think about new ways of expansion.

Don’t make any rash decisions and think through all of your options, including a business plan, but at the same time, you might be ready to take the leap into the next level of growth. But remember, the more you grow, the more responsibilities you’ll have.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might feel the urge to break out of a creative rut to seek expansion in all things and leave behind constricting spaces that no longer foster new growth. What spaces do you need to leave behind that aren’t allowing you to voice your truths?

This is an incredible time to tap into your higher vision and follow the trail toward your purpose. If you’ve been recently in a place of stagnancy or boredom, this transit will shake up your existing foundations to create room for change.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your dreams may be particularly vivid, and your imagination could be dancing with new visions that may even bring you back to your childhood.

Take off your adult suit today and see what secret desires have been lurking in the back corners of your mind. Lock into a meditative state, whether that’s going for a long walk, to help create a channel for your unconscious to speak to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a wonderful time to gather your friends to do a hobby together. Your kindred spirits are natural learners and students of life with whom you can grow mentally and soulfully.

Suggest something new and different to mix it up, like a pottery class or a tapestry-making class. Send a message in the group chat to see if you can all make a group day out more exciting or different from what you all usually do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It’s time to embark on a new creative career adventure. It’s important that you always see work as a place of play and inspiration because the moment you take work too seriously, it can make you feel uninspired in a heartbeat.

What crazy new ideas have you just been itching to launch? Don’t be afraid to suggest something unconventional to your team, as people’s ears might just perk up.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.