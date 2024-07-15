Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On July 16, 2024 — Moon Opposite Mars

Patience genuinely is an essential component of love. Not just because it allows you to feel confident that the relationship is growing organically, but also to ensure that whatever you say is something that you truly mean. However, different factors can interrupt even the most well-meaning intentions, creating tense situations where frustrations and tempers flare.

As much as it might seem you can’t keep your feelings in any longer, these moments are precisely where you are urged to practice caution, especially on Tuesday, July 16, as the Scorpio Moon opposes Mars in Taurus. You can’t necessarily trust your emotions under this energy as you will be feeling more edgy and even anxious. It may make you say something – or even end a connection that you can’t take back later.

Any decisions you make, you want to come from a grounded and logical place, not because you’re feeling triggered or upset. When all else fails, embrace the divine pause, where you consciously take a step back to see how you really feel so that whatever you say will be an expression of your truth – and not your frustrations.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope on July 16, 2024.

Aries

Love really is a two-way street, Aries. As much as you may be looking for your partner to show up in a particular way, you also need to ensure you’re being reflective on how you show up. Having your needs met is important, but having a reciprocal relationship is crucial. Try to make sure that you’re meeting your partner halfway instead of just waiting for them to come to you.

Taurus

Be mindful of taking out frustrations about your own life on your partner, sweet Taurus. You do have a heart of gold, but there are times when you project your own feelings onto your relationship, looking for them to make you feel better. But these feelings are yours, and while there might not even be anything wrong with your relationship, continuing to project in this way could create a whole phase of new challenges. Learn the difference between advocating and unloading, and always be clear about what it is you are asking for.

Gemini

You are not expected to feel your best each and every day, Gemini. It’s okay to have days where you feel overwhelmed or as if you don’t even want to leave your house. But these days it’s important to talk about how you’re feeling to your partner and be clear in what it is you are asking for. Don’t expect your partner to be a mind reader or to know how to help if you don’t ask. Take some personal time today, but also let your partner in so they can actually show up in the ways you need.

Cancer

You must let yourself evolve, Cancer. You have been through so much, and though the dust is still settling, it doesn’t mean that you can’t take note of all your progress. But the reality is, you can’t go back. You can’t go back to what life was like or even who you are. If you try to, you will only encounter more challenges as you create resistance to growth. Try to be mindful of how you approach romantic matters today, and be sure you’re giving yourself the space you need to keep growing.

Leo

There may be a catalyst event in your life today, dear Leo, which has you reevaluating everything. You can be successful in your career and in your personal life, but only when you listen to your own inner wisdom. Don’t take on the words of others as to how to go about creating the life you want – but also don’t ignore the feelings of your partner. Make sure you are focused on creating balance, and if your relationship is truly important to you, you also may need to make more time for it.

Virgo

Embrace the unplanned life, Virgo, no matter how challenging it might feel. Try to hold space to hear what your partner is genuinely saying today. Instead of looking at any conversation through a lens of fear because it’s different than you had imagined, try to approach this new path slowly and with patience. Hold space for what isn’t known yet, and trust that as long as you and your partner remain on the same side – this relationship can continue to grow.

Libra

Transformation is a given, Libra, but how you choose to move through it is what matters most. You may be resisting certain changes in your life, especially those that you know intuitively are going to happen regardless of what you actually choose to do. But there is a lot of fear around these changes, as well as that lingering doubt that if this particular connection doesn’t work out, you’ve failed somehow. Try to focus on self-love and embrace the present moment more so that when that pivotal moment arrives, you’ll be more prepared to take it.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, many times, it’s not outside factors that are blocking you from the love you seek, but the ones within. Instead of blaming the state of your romantic relationship on that toxic ex, where you live, or even your busy schedule – try to be honest about how open and available you feel toward a new love. It’s okay to have fears about starting over again, but to be able to work through them, you must first acknowledge that they’re present.

Sagittarius

It may be best to take some time away from the world today, dear Sagittarius. The energy will be taking you on a journey of what-ifs, which means you will also be reviewing all of your past romantic decisions and encounters. Instead of romanticizing what didn’t work out, try to hold space for what is. It doesn’t do any good to dive into the rabbit hole of what could’ve been, especially as that is not reality. Take the lessons of your past and use them to make the future everything you want.

Capricorn

Let yourself believe that you truly can create the life you have dreamed of, Capricorn. Without sacrificing one aspect or another, but truly knowing you deserve the career, romance, and friends that you have worked hard to create. The universe will never make you give up one dream for another, so it may be time to reflect on the bartering you have felt like you’ve been doing with the divine. Try to believe you can have it all, and then watch how much easier it feels to manifest all you’ve dreamed of.

Aquarius

Life is busy, so it’s okay, dear Aquarius if your mind isn’t necessarily on romantic matters at the moment. You genuinely have a lot going on in your life, especially with starting a new chapter in your career. Having balance doesn’t mean putting in the same energy or time each day but holding space for what arises, knowing you will always be pulled back to what matters most to you. Just be sure to communicate this to your partner so they don’t think you’ve gone rogue again.

Pisces

It seems your head is once again in the clouds, dreamy Pisces, but it might serve you better to come a bit more down to earth. There are important matters to discuss, and while you might be researching your next big trip or even purchasing a home overseas – it doesn’t mean that these tactics aren’t also escaping mechanisms. Be present for love and any conversations that arise. It doesn’t mean that you can’t dream of future adventures, but you also need to make sure you are addressing practical matters in your relationship as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.