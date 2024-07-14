How The July 15 Love Horoscopes Improve Each Zodiac Sign's Relationship After The North Node Trines Jupiter

Monday's love horoscope helps you to consciously choose not only what is meant for you, but also what it is you most want. While the fate of the North Node is often dependent upon the lessons learned with the South Node, you will receive divine help on Monday, July 15, as the North Node in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini. Jupiter is the planet of luck; in this case, it will help you feel more positive about your romantic life while also providing the catalyst to help you continue to grow so that you can choose your romantic fate.

The North Node and Jupiter should also help to forge a new path ahead after a recent challenging period, so long as you embrace the truth and surrender to any changes that are beginning. While in those tougher periods of romance, it can seem that all is lost, it doesn’t mean that you won’t be given another chance to make all of your dreams come true, which is precisely what the North Node and Jupiter will bring.

Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on July 15, 2024.

Aries

You can’t just assume that you know what your partner is thinking, dear Aries. Especially when you haven’t exactly been transparent and vulnerable about your intentions. Part of this season of growth for you is learning to approach your romantic life differently than you have in the past, which also means leaving less room for assumptions and even distance.

Try to grow in how you communicate and even in the conversations you have today, because that is your best chance for a love that is greater than just happily ever after.

Taurus

Your dreams aren’t just superficial, Taurus, but are deeply connected to your soul purpose in this lifetime. Instead of just dismissing certain thoughts and feelings, you should instead try to self-validate.

This means trusting you are being guided, even if you may not understand the logical reasons behind it. By embracing this, you will also finally see a way to get you and your partner back on the same page.

Gemini

Take charge of your life, Gemini, and don’t be afraid to say what it is you want. Sometimes, you can have fear of announcing your dreams or even intentions of the universe out of fear of then jinxing yourself. But that’s not the way the universe works.

Instead, the more confident you can be in knowing that what you want is also what is meant for you – then the more easily you will attract it. And in matters of love, there’s no reason to feel like you need to keep this to yourself – especially as it seems your partner wants the same future.

Cancer

You are allowed to take up space, dear Cancer. You are allowed to dream, to want certain aspects of life, and to not be so hesitant in going after all that you desire. Let the energy today help encourage you to take up more space, rather than feeling like you need to fit yourself in around your partner.

They want you for all that you are, which means that idea of living small is something that has to be left in the past – because this truly is a big love.

Leo

Make sure that you’re not talking yourself into accepting a love that you know isn’t meant for you, Leo. While there can always be a period of acclimating and learning to receive a healthy love, it should never feel like you are forcing yourself to accept something that doesn’t feel quite right.

You may need to create space for yourself today to sort through some of these feelings, and those closest to may also help mirror everything you’ve been trying to avoid about this particular connection.

Virgo

Don’t underestimate the importance of feeling valued in your romantic relationship, Virgo – or even in your partner feeling truly valued. There’s been some feelings recently over how well you both are working together as partners in this connection.

While it has to be a give and take, you might find that what you really need is to take a step back and observe what happens when you don’t take the lead. Be honest with yourself, and embrace any opportunities for conversations, but also don’t be afraid to make space for what it is you really want.

Libra

You may have to decide if this current relationship is actually growing, Libra, or if instead it’s simply on life support. A relationship in life support means that it’s only being kept alive by ignoring the issues that are really bothering you.

A routine has set in, and even the unwritten rules about the person you need to be to keep this connection growing. Just because a relationship can exist on life support, doesn’t mean it will actually keep growing. Let yourself see the truth, because the love that you’ve always wanted is out there, you just need to have the space to receive it.

Scorpio

The better you become, Scorpio, the better the love you will attract. If you’re unsure about a certain connection or even if you are ready for a new offer of love, then it may be time to check in with yourself. Focus on the changes you can make in yourself and in your life to attract more of the kind of partner and relationship you’re looking for – and be unwavering in your decisions.

Just because you can talk yourself into accepting something, doesn’t mean that it’s actually what you want – and you deserve to have the relationship of your dreams.

Sagittarius

Love isn’t about playing your cards right, dear Sagittarius, but in allowing yourself to follow your heart. As much as romantic commitment and even marriage is a dominant part of the energy right now, you also need to make sure you are working with it – rather than resisting it.

You may feel stressed today if your partner brings up an engagement, or when you’re finally going to start planning that wedding, but it would be wise to take a pause before responding and check in with yourself so that you don’t end up blocking the life of happiness and love you are hoping to manifest.

Capricorn

While it’s said that the couple that plays together, stays together, in your case Capricorn, it may come down to the couple that heals together – continues to grow together. Try to journal about how you want to keep improving yourself, and what you’d like to keep growing in your relationship.

Once you have, bring this to your partner and talk about each other’s hopes, dreams, and even struggles. Because love and romance are wonderful but knowing you each are helping one another become your best selves is truly priceless.

Aquarius

You must allow yourself to show up for what is uncomfortable, Aquarius, even in the small moments. As it seems certain aspects of your connection are shifting toward improving, along with a growing togetherness in your lives, you still may not be comfortable planning for the future – or even saying yes to any important questions.

You also have to ask yourself if your hesitation is really about this relationship or about yourself. The answer may just allow you to realize that you already have what you’ve always dreamed of.

Pisces

The more you honor your self-worth, Pisces, the more that your partner is as well. There is an old saying, that you have to show you are worth valuing, but that also comes down to you having the boundaries and requirements for someone to be a part of your intimate life.

Don’t be afraid to say what it is you really want, or even deserve from love and relationship. How you value yourself will inspire your partner to love you beyond your wildest dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.