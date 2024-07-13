How Love Horoscopes On July 14, 2024 Improve Relationships For Each Zodiac Sign

While Mars and Uranus unite in Taurus on Sunday, July 14, love horoscopes urge you to embrace the idea of calculated or planned risk. This energy sweeps through your life, making you feel edgy, impatient, and as if you need to make the very changes you’ve been seeking in this instant.

Love will never follow the perfect formula or rules. Instead, it often asks that you break free from thinking you already know how it will all turn out. Sometimes, the only way to have the love you want is to simply see what happens, trusting that any risks will always be worth it.

But sometimes, what you may feel called to isn’t something you are first prepared for. Stay aligned with your heart and recognize that while love may ask you to risk it all, it shouldn’t require you to abandon everything else that matters to you.

Here's each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 14, 2024:

Aries

It’s time to unapologetically own your divine worth, Aries. No more second-guessing or questioning if you actually deserve this incredible love in your life. No one is perfect, but love doesn’t ask you to.

Try to break free from any self-deprecating thoughts today and let yourself realize that you do deserve this relationship so that you don’t miss out on a chance to have what you’ve always wanted.

Taurus

Just because you have certain ideals regarding love, Taurus, doesn’t mean they actually serve you. Sometimes, you can get a little stuck in your head about needing certain milestones or even superficial qualities in a relationship.

But when it comes to love, you can ask yourself, does any of that really matter? Try to release and free yourself from all of those expectations so that you can actually see how incredible this relationship already is.

Gemini

You’ve been looking for confirmation, Gemini, and it is finally arriving. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you today, as the universe will confirm that a particular relationship in your life is a divine soul connection.

But you must also allow yourself to open your heart to receive this validation. Don’t waste time second-guessing love, Gemini, especially when it’s one that’s meant to be.

Cancer

You deserve to have all of your wishes come true, Cancer. But this means that you also need to be willing to take the risks that are associated with them. You’re not in this new chapter alone but surrounded by an amazing group of souls.

If it’s figuring out how to get over past heartbreak, progress a new relationship, or even meet someone new – it’s time to go to your most trusted friends, as it seems there is an important breakthrough waiting there for you.

Leo

Let yourself do the unexpected, Leo. Abandon your previous rules of love or even all those ways you had built to protect yourself, and instead, simply show up ready to follow your heart.

It may serve you well today to embrace your bold and even dramatic nature to demonstrate your feelings and commitment to your partner. Break out of that box a bit and do something that surprises you both. By doing so, you will feel more seen – and your partner will finally feel the extent of your love.

Virgo

Sometimes, you have to decide what it is you want, dear Virgo. While your partner wants a voice in this relationship, you tend to have some pretty amazing ideas on ways to spice up your connection.

Instead of trying to overcorrect and simply wait for them to come to you, suggest a weekend getaway or even a day off to reconnect and enjoy quality time together. Some spontaneity may just be what your relationship needs.

Libra

Go ahead and cancel all your plans today, Libra. Not because you won’t be seeing your lover but so that you can devote your time to what matters most to you.

Sit around and enjoy one another’s company without discussing what’s next or any monumental issue — to reconnect. You both need this time to reconnect; even if it seems inconvenient, it will benefit your relationship.

Scorpio

Make room for the unexpected today, Scorpio, as there are bound to be surprises in your romantic life. But you also must let go of any fears or anxiety that have you worrying about whether it will all turn out well or not.

You are in a new chapter of your life, which means any love you attract will also be different. Hold space for the unexpected and remind yourself it’s safe to take a chance on love again.

Sagittarius

You might find that there is a better way to approach your romantic relationship than you have been Sagittarius. This isn’t to say you’ve done anything wrong, but you should expect an epiphany about how you can best show up for your partner and even the romantic connection you share.

Don’t be surprised if you need to prioritize love and connection more with your partner, as what you give to a relationship will only be returned tenfold.

Capricorn

Let yourself trust your heart, Capricorn, and embrace the unexpected moments of love. Just because you never saw yourself marrying again or even getting fully committed doesn’t mean it’s not in the universe’s plan for you.

Try to approach any matters from your heart, and don’t shut down any ideas or conversations with your partner. Everything that is coming into your life right now is truly part of what you’ve always deserved.

Aquarius

Aquarius, changes are in store for the most personal parts of your life. You’ve known for some time that matters were shifting in your relationship to include more togetherness – but that also means you may have to release some of your independent nature.

You can’t be so afraid of losing yourself that you push away any growth in love, and in this case, it’s also something that you don’t need to fear. Embrace the idea of working together as partners to plan this next phase of your relationship, and you will find all the confirmation you need.

Pisces

As much as it’s challenging to expect the unexpected, Pisces, it’s precisely what you are guided to do today. There will be an unexpected communication or offer that you receive today, and it may throw you for a loop – at least at first.

This offer or even declaration of love is also one that you’ve been waiting to receive; you didn’t expect it this soon. Trust in the universe's timing and let yourself seize this moment and all the romance it brings.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.