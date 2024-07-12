The July 13, 2024 Quarter Moon In Libra Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

On July 13, 2024, horoscopes are influenced by the Sun is in Cancer and the Moon in Libra. We're entering a critical phase between a Full and New Moon. This is a marking point to see how the new moon intentions you set on July 5th are slowly sowing their seeds of success or if you need to adjust the plan to give it another boost of magic. Let's see what else is in store for you on Saturday.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 13, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The purpose of this moon phase is to infuse the intentions you set a week ago with action and commitment. This phase will support you in honoring your relationship boundaries and values to build stronger foundations within your relationships. At the same time, this energy may bring up thoughts and feelings that have been hidden underneath the surface so that you can bring them into the light.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find that you’re trying to juggle creative work and actually having the time to structure out your workload. Add some realistic timelines to your goals, so you know what you’re working toward and have something to reference to keep you on track. Remember, not every project needs to be perfect; it just needs to be complete. Think about a specific goal you want to achieve. What is the desired outcome, and why is it important to you? Now, break down this goal into smaller, manageable steps.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your 3 am thoughts are direct messages from your creative spirit. The ethers are open, readying you to peek forward into the future. How do we amplify the process? Double down on your daily routine of somatic embodiment. The legends of the mythic Walking Dead TV heroines, Maggie, Carol, or Michonne, couldn’t conquer the tasks ahead of them solo. In fact, they proved that when you have the right clan around you, they empower you to fight even in the most apocalyptic settings.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a good time to intuit and clarify what needs you have that can be solely tended to by you and what needs to be shared in a container within your most trusted and sacred connections. If you value independence, then this is a time to master your skill of interdependence, and if you’ve been leaning on the codependent edge lately, this is a time to rediscover your inner power so that you know you can stand just as strong on your own.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is an excellent time to improve your interpersonal communication skills, as you can understand and see people in a new light. We’re all multifaceted individuals; there is always more to discover with those we’ve known for a while. It’s important to acknowledge their talents and show daily appreciation for how they contribute to your life. Write down a gratitude list of small wonders that truly uplift your day.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes, we don’t realize how important having a sturdy value system is. You might just recognize that today, as some opportunities or invitations might slip through your letterbox. Discern what will be of benefit to you and aid in your expansion vs. those that look pretty but are pretty superficial and don’t have much substance to them. Reflect on a past time when you felt out of alignment with your values. What was the situation, and how did it make you feel? What changes can you make to ensure your future decisions better reflect your core values?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a great time to gain clarity on your existing relationships and the role that you play in them. By taking some time to observe your relationships, you can achieve genuine self-awareness and connect with others authentically. All relationships need to be maintained and nurtured for the connection to benefit both parties involved. Communication is vital in managing needs within any connection. How do you and your friends or partner meet in the middle so that you are both heard and understood?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s important to acknowledge that moments of conflict can initiate conversations that can create space for more harmony. When we address disagreements maturely, we can feel comfortable revealing our true feelings without letting fear override the truth. You may ask yourself, ‘How do you exercise your power in your relationships?’ We all have the right to express what matters to us, so our connections feel rooted in honesty and truth, which we know is incredibly important for you, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a time of taking accountability for your responsibilities in your community and network. You may work together towards a shared goal, which can greatly benefit all those involved. The most aligned connections honor our well-being and, over time, become a mutual space where honesty, trust, and vulnerability thrive. Take a trip back to memory lane and think about a project or task where you had to delegate responsibilities. How did you decide what to delegate and to who? What criteria did you use to ensure the tasks were assigned appropriately?

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don’t have to commit to every career goal. Know where your expertise fits and when to outsource tasks that can save you more time and a headache or two. It’s impossible to do everything by yourself, so please choose the #softlife for your sanity. Perhaps you may feel like you have to prove your value and worth if you find it tricky to ask other people to take over tasks on your missionary conquest. Think about your priorities, and then align your life to match your goals.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What is your ethos, and what do you want to be known for? Seriously, mark your word in the sand and stand on it. When you begin to craft your own life philosophy, you can hold on to an inner anchor no matter what the world tells you where you should be and what you should have. Detach from beliefs and attitudes that were never yours to consume, and keep it moving.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Newfound revelations regarding your relationships make themselves known, acting as a catalyst for a deeper level of transformation. By actively being conscious of your actions and behaviors in your connections, you can co-create genuine relationships with those who share similar values to you. This time frame can support you in defining how you want your desire to be met so that you can feel seen for who you are and not the mask that you thought you had to wear.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.