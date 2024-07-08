Love Horoscopes On July 9 Are Majorly Impacted By The North Node & Jupiter For All Zodiac Signs

There is always a higher path that you can take in life, one that is represented by your growth and healing so that you no longer have to wade through hurtful lessons. In astrology, the path of your higher self, or even fate, is governed by the North Node. In Aries, it helps you understand where you need to step up and own your power to make that important choice to embrace all that life and even love can be.

As the North Node in Aries aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, July 9, you will be gifted with an opportunity for growth, expansion, and even greater positivity in your romantic relationship. While it might seem that it asks a great deal of you, this gift can also have you embracing more blessings than lessons in your romantic life.

Here's each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 9, 2024.

Aries

The key to everything that you want, Aries, is inside of you. When you can level up, healing the parts of yourself that made decisions for external validation or even because you questioned your worthiness – your entire life changes. Let this energy help you realize exactly what you deserve from life and love, so that you can show up as your best self for that special person in your life. Once you do, many of those perceived blocks to love will also vanish.

Advertisement

Taurus

There is an entire world inside of you, dear Taurus, that you don’t often acknowledge. But as the energy of today continues to infiltrate your life, it’s important to recognize that you are receiving certain messages from the divine for a purpose. There is a romantic connection that you have been called back to think about, or even haven’t quite let go of yet. But this is your chance to more fully understand why, and the lesson within this connection which has the power to change how you think about love.

Advertisement

Gemini

You must find the balance between beginning that independent soul and letting yourself embrace the benefits of a partnership, Gemini. While you should never feel like you have to give up your dreams for another, you also want to make sure you are creating space for your partner to step in. This won’t make you dependent upon them, but instead will actually help to facilitate greater connection in your relationship. Learn when to let go, and even when to simply ask for help.

Advertisement

Cancer

Feeling valued in your connection is paramount for you, dear Cancer. But depending on where you are with yourself, it can change what you need in order to feel valued. Instead of simple dependency, or even the dynamics of a codependent relationship, try to think bigger and from a healthier perspective. You want your partner to be strong for you too, which means, you may need to rethink how your partner can validate your value in this relationship. But, fair warning, it may also change how you value yourself as well.

Leo

Don’t try to talk yourself out of anything right now, Leo. You are feeling the call of expansion incredibly strongly in this moment and it’s because you are meant to upgrade your life, and even your relationship. But you are looking for support in doing so. With your romantic relationship still developing, it may be better to look to your friends or family as your partner may not fully support you growing in all the ways you need to. While they still might come around, it’s still important to ensure that those you are confiding in, really are on your side.

Advertisement

Virgo

In order to experience life-changing periods of transformation, you also must let up on the reigns of control, Virgo. It’s natural to want to direct romantic matters in a specific direction, but in this case, it feels like you’ve already done as much as you can. You are not solely responsible for what happens next, but you do need to make sure that you’re surrendering to it. Try to observe more, and control less, so that you can feel confident anything that does happen in your life is truly meant to be.

Libra

You are on a beautiful path of growth, dear Libra. This journey is one that will likely help change almost every facet of your life, but it’s also one that may serve to provide a wake-up call in your romantic relationship. Pledge to yourself to be transparently honest with your partner, saying all that is on your mind and what you want for your life. That way you will know if your lives actually align so that you can ensure anything you create now will actually continue to grow.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Don’t underestimate the small shifts that you can make in your life, Scorpio. When you can start crafting more of your daily life to include more of what you want and need, then you also set the stage for those bigger changes you’ve been dreaming of. Happiness doesn’t just arrive once everything is perfect, or when you finally have that relationship, you’ve always dreamed of. Instead, it occurs in the small moments of you simply choosing yourself.

Sagittarius

You are in one of the best places to propose or accept a significant commitment, Sagittarius. But to ensure you are following your soul path, you also need to check in with how you are feeling in your relationship. Any recent challenges aside, your relationship should inspire you to grow and to help you become more of the person you are destined to become. If not, you may find yourself outgrowing the love you had previously accepted in order to make room for something new.

Advertisement

Capricorn

It would be of benefit to stick closer to home today, Capricorn. Whether this is calling out for the day to tend to the house or yard, or even simply spending it lounging around with your partner – you are being directed to make your living space the sanctuary your soul is craving. This could also be more metaphorical, especially if you and your partner have been experiencing some disconnect. Take time to water your roots, so that you can know in your heart you and your partner will continue to grow together.

Aquarius

It’s not surprising that communication is one of the most important aspects of love, Aquarius. But it seems that you’ve been at a loss for words recently. While you have tried speaking about what is on your mind, you’ve had a hard time being completely forthright with your partner. As much as this can be normal at times, there is no other way to know if you can actually keep growing together unless you make the choice to be unapologetically honest. Make sure you’re not speaking with a safety net, or trying to paint the picture better than it really is. What your partner really needs right now is to hear the full truth right now, whether it’s pretty or not.

Advertisement

Pisces

You deserve to create a life that is full of what matters most to you, dear Pisces. But to do that, first, you need to understand what you value the most, and secondly, you need to advocate for it. You may need to practice some healthy boundaries today, especially in terms of what you are willing to accept from your partner. There is no need to fear losing them, as in this case, any conversation will only result in your partner falling even deeper in love with you. Love is best when it also comes with respect for one another.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.