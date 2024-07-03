How The Moon In Gemini Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Daily Horoscope On July 4, 2024

The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in the sign of the Twins, influencing each zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 4, 2024. With the Moon ruling emotional energy while in a conversational air sign, your words may have a poetic effect on people, just like a spell. Just be mindful of miscommunication, and speak clearly about your intentions so that nothing is lost in translation.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be sure to say how you feel, as you may be more comfortable with sharing your more vulnerable nature without censoring your authentic self. This is a good time to understand that what you say matters, and counts. Everything we say impacts those around us, and this is a great opportunity to initiate conversations that could potentially make you understand each other's inner realities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The ego yearns for instant gratification, but that may not always be what you need. This is a good time to ask yourself ‘How can you allow yourself to expand your awareness beyond your current circumstances?’ There are times where we need to take proactive action in our lives, and there are times where we need to know we have executed as much as we can that is in our control.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You often battle with your head and your heart, yet this is a great time to believe in the power of your intuition as this can help you open doors that were always there, you just needed to trust in your extrasensory feelings. Follow your gut as it can lead you to places that can give you a burst of creative inspiration which can alter your goals moving forward. You may ask yourself ‘What do I need to let go of that can help boost my trust in my intuitive intelligence?’

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even if you can’t see your vision come into a solid form your inclinations can help you gain momentum and courage to remain faithful that the universe is assisting you to conspire you to reach your dream life. This is a great time to let go of the yearnings of the ego, and allow your higher mind to show you that you can be fulfiled on all levels if you surrender your doubts and concerns about the future.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may notice that there are patterns in your life that are currently influencing decisions which you never took notice of. You can have powerful realizations which can help you release and let go of old wounds which can open a new lease of life. Be open to internal transformations that can support you to realize more of your potential.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an expansive time for you to let go of any doubts and concerns with where you’re heading. Pay attention to the subtle clues of what you feel your next steps could be, as you have a heightened awareness with your intuition. Your higher mind is able to guide you to what makes you feel as though you live a purposeful life, and this will support you to lean into an explorative mindset.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may feel pulled in different directions, tempted to take on multiple tasks at once. However, it’s important to focus your time and energy on activities that replenish you. Open yourself to experimenting with different projects—it’s an enriching time to discover what feels most rewarding. Imagine advising a close friend struggling to listen to their own heart's desires. What guidance would you offer?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is an incredible time to remember that each emotion is a story, and that there is no right or wrong with how you feel. You don’t need to judge yourself in the process of understanding your feelings, as they help you to heal from buried experiences. This is a great time to cleanse your emotions, release inner tension and understand the complexities of your lived experiences.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The cosmos is asking you to practice being open to receiving and contributing positively to the world and lives of others. When you’re open to receiving you’re in a state of flow. If you’re feeling resistance, perhaps take a step back and think about how your relationships could be restricting you from truly going after your heart's desires. If you could manifest one heartfelt wish today, what would it be? How does this desire make you feel?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is an incredible time for your life force to feel renewed to open up your inner emotional channels to flow. When there are stuck or unprocessed emotions, it can make us feel dense and heavy. Check in with your body, and locate where you feel the most tension. Practice embodiment exercises and target the areas you feel the most tense in, as you can experience profound cathartic releases.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Now is a good time to practice presence and release overthinking that may distract you from immersing yourself into your creative energy. Connect with your senses and surrender to your body's guidance. Tap into your Eros—the primal energy that grounds you in your body and quiets mental chatter. In an essay by Audre Lorde, titled ‘Uses of the Erotic’ she explores how the erotic is a deeply powerful and creative force that we can all integrate and channel in all areas of our lives.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Cherish this moment to cultivate your connection with your imagination, heightening awareness of your unmet needs and desires. Daily routines can disconnect us from the power and wisdom in our imagination. Imagination inspires creativity, allowing new expressions of your authentic self and reconnecting you with your inner child. For instance, if a vision, image, or story comes to mind, consider grounding it in a creative form like painting, dancing, storytelling, writing, or acting.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.